Janelle Brown Reflects on Nevada National Guard Ceremony Honoring Son Garrison: 'A Beautiful Moment for Us'

Garrison died by suicide on March 5 at the age of 25

Instagram/robertthebrown Janelle Brown and Garrison Brown

Janelle Brown is reflecting on a "beautiful moment" while grieving the death of her son Garrison Brown.

On Saturday, the Sister Wives star, 54, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from the Nevada National Guard's ceremony honoring Garrison following his death by suicide on March 5. The ceremony was held on Sunday at the Clark County Armory in Las Vegas.

In her post, Janelle included photos of soldiers folding Garrison’s burial flag, standing at attention and presenting her with the flag as she teared up beside her son Hunter Brown, 27, who also appeared emotional. The carousel also included images of soldiers standing beside an image of Garrison and a lone pair of boots.

"It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks. The support has been overwhelming. I am honored," Janelle wrote in her caption.

U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez Garrison Brown is honored by the Nevada National Guard

"So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she continued. "Garrison was honored by family members and by his National Guard Unit last Saturday at a celebration of life ceremony. He would have loved it."

"I am sharing some of the photos. Many you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them. But this was a beautiful moment for us," Janelle concluded.

Christine Brown's daughter Gwendlyn Brown had a message of support for Janelle in the comments: "Love you Janelle! Beautiful words ❤," the 22-year-old wrote.

Janelle attended the event alongside Garrison's father, Kody Brown, his brothers Gabriel, 22, Hunter, Logan, 29, and members from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, to which Garrison belonged. Kody's remaining wife Robyn Brown was also in attendance, as PEOPLE previously reported.

U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez The folding of Garrison Brown's burial flag

Gwendlyn also attended the ceremony with her wife, as seen in pictures posted by the Nevada National Guard on Facebook.

Christine sat beside her husband David Woolley at the event, and her daughter Aspyn Brown Thompson could be seen sitting a row behind her mom between Meri Brown's child Leon Brown and her husband Mitch Thompson. Mykelti Brown Padron also attended the ceremony with her husband Tony Padron. Meri was also present at the event.

U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez Garrison Brown's memorial ceremony

Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to a “report of a death inside a home,” and that Garrison's brother Gabriel "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in an apparent suicide on March 5.

Janelle and Kody later confirmed their son's death in statements posted on social media.

Garrison's funeral was held on March 8, per his cousin Emma Brown's post on Instagram.



