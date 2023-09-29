Janelle Brown Is a Real Peach! Christine Says Her Sister Wife Is 'the First Person I Call' for Canning Tips

In an Instagram post, Christine reminisced about the "good old days" when she would can peaches with Janelle

Christine Brown/Instagram; Janelle Brown/Instagram Christine Brown Says Her Sister Wife Janelle Is 'the First Person I Call' for Canning Pro Tips

Christine Brown credits all her fruit-canning knowledge to her sister wife, Janelle Brown.

On Wednesday, the Sister Wives star shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing an apron and posing with a jar full of peaches.

“Canning a few jars of peaches! @janellebrown117 remember when we used to can together! Oh, the arguments and then years later you’re the first person I call, because I can’t remember how we used to can,” she wrote in the caption.

Along with the sweet sentiment for Janelle, Christine included the hashtag “good old days.”

In Christine’s carousel of photos, she showed off the final product: eight cans of fully-jarred peaches.

In August, the two sister wives were featured in a PEOPLE cover story in which they discussed why they decided to leave their plural marriage to Kody Brown.

Nearly two years after Christine left, she told PEOPLE she has no regrets about the life she built with their extended family.

“Just because I left, it doesn’t mean we failed,” the Sister Wives star said at the time. “It [only] means there’s change."

She continued, "Our goal was to raise incredible children, and we did. It was a success for us.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Sister Wives Robyn, Meri, Christine and Janelle with Kody Brown

Christine married Kody in 1994 and over the years welcomed children Paedon, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely. (In addition to his family with Christine, the 54-year-old Brown family patriarch has another 12 children between his present marriage to fourth wife Robyn and his former marriages with to first and second wives Meri and Janelle.)

Janelle also spoke about how the kids have coped since their departure.

“The kids are all the same,” Janelle added. “The kids still are the kids. They all interact, and I interact with the kids the same as I always did. The kids all really feel like their siblings.

She also said that she has a tight-knit relationship with Christine.

“With Christine and I, we're very close, there's a lot of camaraderie. With Meri and Robin and Kody, to some degree, it's still very polite, superficial, not antagonistic — it's not mean,” she said.



Christine announced her separation from Kody in November 2021. One year later, Janelle and Meri also ended their longtime relationships with him. Kody is now no longer practicing polygamy as he adjusts to a monogamous relationship with Robyn.

