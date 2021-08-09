Jane Withers, child star who became Josephine the Plumber in famed Comet commercials, dies at 95

Former child star and "Giant" actress Jane Withers has died at 95.

Jane Withers, a major child acting star of the 1930s who found renewed popularity in the 1960s as Josephine the Plumber in classic Comet cleanser commercials, has died. She was 95.

Her daughter, Kendall Errair, confirmed that Withers died Aug. 7 surrounded by loved ones in Burbank, California. No cause of death was given.

"My mother was such a special lady. She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was," Errair said in the statement obtained by USA TODAY.

In her first major role at eight-years-old, opposite "America's Sweetheart" Shirley Temple in 1934's "Bright Eyes," Withers stole the movie as spoiled, obnoxious Joy Smythe.

"I had to play the meanest, creepiest little girl that God ever put on this planet," Withers recalled in 2000. "I ran over Shirley with a tricycle, and a baby buggy. And I thought, ‘Oh dear, everybody’s going to hate me forever because I was so creepy mean to Shirley Temple!’ ”

The young actress signed a seven-year contract with Fox Film Corporation, appearing in three to five films a year. Her first starring role, in the 1935 film "Ginger," began filming on Wither's 9th birthday. She played an orphan adopted by a rich family after her uncle's arrest.

As an adult, Withers starred as the oil-rich Vashti Snythe — alongside Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean — in the 1956 drama "Giant."

Withers saw newfound fame in the 1960s and 1970s portraying Josephine the Plumber in classic Comet cleanser commercials. Ever the professional, Withers took a course in plumbing to fully understand the part for the the one-minute commercials. The ads ran from 1963-1974.

After voice actress Mary Wickes died in 1995, Withers voiced the gargoyle Laverne in 2002's animated "Hunchback of Notre Dame II."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jane Withers, child star and Josephine the Plumber, dead at 95