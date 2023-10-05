Jane Seymour Says She's 'Never Been Happier' with New Beau After Turning Down Former Flame's Proposal

“We decided we were better as friends,” the former Bond girl said of her longtime relationship with David Green

Jane Seymour/Instagram John Zambetti and Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour is making her new beau Instagram official.

In a photo posted to the platform Sunday, the former Bond girl, 72, posed poolside with musician John Zambetti.

Her caption was short and sweet: “I’ve never been happier. 🥰.”

In the photo, the Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman star wore a form-fitting, mini-dress in iridescent gold and a textured cardigan in dark gray. Her companion wore a dark blazer and trousers.

Lindsay Lohan commented on the photo with a heart-eyes emoji.

In an interview with The Times published this April, Seymour confirmed she was still in a relationship with film producer David Green at the time. Marrying him, however, “would be the most horrible thing in the world,” she said at the time.

Related: Jane Seymour on Turning 70, Why She Hasn't Had a Facelift and Being a 'Glass-Half-Full Person'

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Jane Seymour in 2023

Green, 74, did propose marriage during their nine years together, the British actress revealed. She turned him down, saying, “I just said I would never put a number on his name.”



Seymour has been married and divorced four times, to Michael Attenborough (from 1971 to 1973)​, Geoffrey Planer ​(1977 to 1978),​ David Flynn ​(1981 to 1992)​ , and James Keach ​​(1993 to 2015).

"I'm still very, very close to all the men I was married to and every man I ever dated, to be honest," she told The Times.

"Every time I see someone I used to be involved with, even if it was for a short time, I'm close to them. You see, I think it's hard to be with somebody who's well-known and on the red carpet.”

In 2021, Seymour told PEOPLE that what she learned from her past marriages was "to let go. To try to find a way to communicate and keep what was good in the relationship."

While it’s unclear when Seymour’s relationship with Green ended, she responded to a commenter on her Instagram post who asked, "What happened to David?"

Story continues

“We decided we were better as friends,” she wrote in response alongside a smiling emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source close to Seymour confirms to PEOPLE, “Jane has never been happier and lately she just glows.”

Zambetti is a guitarist and longtime member of “British Invasion style rock” band The Malibooz.

Of his new relationship with Seymour, the source continues, “John’s love of fun and adventure matches Jane’s and [it] has been so lovely to watch the two of them grow closer.”

Also on Sunday, Zambetti posted a photo to his own Instagram of him with his arm around Seymour. “With Jane on red carpet at the U2 concert at The Sphere, Las Vegas last night,” he captioned the post.

Related: Jane Seymour Poses in Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit and Makeup-Free Selfie in Vacation Snaps

A Primetime Emmy winner for 1988’s Onassis: The Richest Man in the World, Seymour rose to fame playing a voodoo psychic medium named Solitaire in 1973's Live and Let Die opposite the late Roger Moore.



In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE last year, she pondered reprising that role in the James Bond franchise. "Of course, I'd do it," she said. "I've always been very open about saying that I'd be happy to just walk behind the scene and someone could go, 'Is that Solitaire?' "

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.