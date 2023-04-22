Jane Seymour revisits her Bond girl past in photo shoot for Monsoon

Jane Seymour models Monsoon’s latest dress collection, The Originals, which draws on its original 70s archive prints - Monsoon/Lee Malone

When Jane Seymour was sent a selection of dresses for her role as the alluring Bond girl Solitaire in Live and Let Die, she was so taken with them that she went to India to see how they were made.

Now, 50 years on, the actress is revisiting the look that epitomised the freedom and informality of a generation inspired by the hippy movement, and the designs of the Asian sub continent.

Seymour has reacquainted herself with one of her early roles by modelling Monsoon’s latest dress collection, The Originals, which draws on its original, 70s archive prints, half a century after she became the star of some of the shop’s first photo shoots.

The actress’ relationship with Monsoon began in 1973, when the production company for the Bond film bought her some items from the fashion retailer, shortly after it moved from a market stall on west London’s Portobello Road to its first shop in Knightsbridge.

After the film’s premiere, Seymour visited the shop, where she met its founder, Peter Simon, and photographer, Mirella Ricciardi.

Together, they hit on the idea of visiting India, where the materials for the shop’s vivid creations were made.

Jane Seymour, pictured with Roger Moore, said: “I met Monsoon’s founder, Peter Simon, and photographer Mirella Ricciardi, and we embarked on a magical two weeks in India" - LIVE AND LET DIE. BOND MOVIE

Seymour said: “Fifty years ago, when I was cast in the Bond film Live and Let Die, the film production company bought me some items from Monsoon. After the premiere, I went to the Monsoon boutique to browse through their beautiful prints and vivid colours.

“This is where I met Monsoon’s founder, Peter Simon, and photographer Mirella Ricciardi, and we embarked on a magical two weeks in India, meeting the people who worked with the woodblock prints and made vegetable dyes.”

During the trip, Seymour posed against a rocky outcrop topped by a fortress tower by the edge of a lake, dressed in flowing dresses printed with ornate designs crafted by the artisans she met.

Feeling ‘confident and free’

Half a century on, the actress was back in vibrant coloured dresses, decorated with prints of birds and foliage.

“I was photographed wearing dresses that made me feel confident and free,” she said of her trip to India. “I’ve still got them all in my wardrobe at home. Fifty years on, Monsoon is still making dresses that make me feel confident and free.”

On Tuesday, the day of its 50th anniversary, Monsoon is opening a pop-up boutique on Portobello Road, where the brand was born.

The pop-up boutique, at 237 Portobello Road, will feature rare vintage items from Monsoon and other designers of the era.

Items from the shop’s archives will be on display, including prints of those early shoots with Seymour.

Designer Bay Garnett, known as the Queen of Thrift, who was the creative collaborator on the pop-up store, said: “A love of vintage is in my DNA, so it has been a joy to curate pieces that chart the fashion heritage of Monsoon through the decades. Trends come and go, but this singular and independent brand has remained committed to free-spirited style over five decades.”