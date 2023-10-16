Jane Seymour, 72, Says the 'World Is Against Aging,' Shares How She's Learned to Embrace Getting Older

"No one wants to talk about aging, especially women because they're doing everything they can to look 20 or 30 years younger,” the actress said

Ethan Miller/Getty Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour is feeling great as she ages.

The 72-year-old actress recently spoke to Hello! about embracing the changes she’s faced as she has gotten older, while also calling out the ageism experienced by so many women.

"I feel an extraordinary freedom at the moment, I really do," she told the outlet.

Seymour acknowledged the stigma associated with getting older and said she’s hoping to break that, especially for women going through menopause.

"The world is against aging,” she said. “We hate aging. We look at aging and we go, 'Oh, no, there's a wrinkle, oh my God. Get rid of it. Grey hair. No. Terrifying!' Whereas you can look at it the other way and you can say actually, I now have time in my life to do things I really want to do. Maybe I can now become the person I want to be."

"Menopause is a taboo subject, no one wants to talk about aging, especially women because they're doing everything they can to look 20 or 30 years younger,” she continued. “So the last thing they want to do is to talk about that and there's always been this whole thing that when you turn 50, you're not having babies anymore, so now you're kind of useless. You're on the fence, you're done."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Jane Seymour

Seymour said she went through menopause when she was 50 years old. A mom of four, she said she still wants to look good while embracing her age.

The actress said she’s a “blank canvas” and prefers to steer clear of “permanent enhancement” like invasive cosmetic procedures. Instead, she focuses on a healthy diet and staying active.

With her past as a ballet dancer, Seymour told the outlet that staying fit comes easily, but admitted that she’s “not one of those obsessive exercise people." She also makes sure she’s getting eight hours of sleep each night and follows a Mediterranean diet while intermittent fasting.

Seymour boasted that she feels great while taking care of her health and staying positive about her life.

"I'm just so happy to be alive and I feel gratitude, I feel gratitude for being safe and pretty healthy. I feel gratitude for having great relationships with my children, my family, my close friends and even my school friends," she said.



