Jane McDonald To Host British Soap Awards After Phillip Schofield's ITV Exit

Jane McDonald

Jane McDonald will host this year’s British Soap Awards after Phillip Schofield’s departure from ITV, the broadcaster has announced.

The former Loose Women star described landing the gig as “a dream come true” after being drafted in at the 11th hour.

ITV said Phillip would no longer host the annual ceremony after he left the channel last week, having admitted he had a “consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague” on This Morning, which he said was “unwise, but not illegal”.

Jane, said in a statement: “Oh my god…..everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I’ve been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true.

“I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards, I can’t wait!”

We're pleased to announce our host for The British Soap Awards 2023...the fabulous Jane McDonald!. As a super huge soap fan she's in for a treat as we celebrate all our wonderful soaps in a star studded glittering event that airs this Tuesday at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX pic.twitter.com/Z4RReRH7VZ — British Soap Awards (@SoapAwards) June 1, 2023

News of Jane’s appointment landed well on social media...

Was hoping they'd go for a true soap fan, so this is perfect! #BritishSoapAwardshttps://t.co/5cdwPzGGAR — Adam Beresford (@MrAdamBeresford) June 1, 2023

If she doesn’t do a medley of covers whilst sipping on gin at the end of the awards it would have all been in vain. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 1, 2023

Absolutely incredible news that Jane McDonald is presenting the soap awards! GO ON QUEEN pic.twitter.com/ii2dShE78h — LADY ZOE (@TheRealZoeMBE) June 1, 2023

Jane McDonald replacing Phillip as host of the soap awards is the casting decision of the year! A true woman of the people! It’s her time. — Mattie Jameson (@MattieJameson) June 1, 2023

Well this is a huge shock but I'm soooo delighted I love Jane Mcdonald she's is going to be fanbloomingtastic!! 😍 https://t.co/m8ug9XusGU — Leanne Everest 🙏❤ 🌈 🦄 (@reddevil1975) June 1, 2023

The Soap Awards will see Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks battle it out to win recognition for their work over the past year.

It will be filmed at The Lowry in Salford on Saturday, before airing on Tuesday at 8pm on ITV1.

News of the Soap Awards’ new host comes a day after ITV said it has instructed a barrister to carry out an external review of the facts following Phillip’s departure from This Morning and subsequent press statements.

