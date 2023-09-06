Jane Levy Says Hollywood Strikes Are Taking an Emotional Toll: ‘I’ve Got the Blues’

With the SAG-AFTRA strike now its second month (and the WGA strike nearing the five-month mark), actress Jane Levy has taken to social media to share about the toll the AMPTP’s “agenda” has taken on herself, as well as her colleagues behind the camera.

“I’ve got the blues,” the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist actress wrote on Instagram on Tuesday evening. “At this point it’s hard not to feel like the AMTPT’s [sic] agenda is to cause as much pain and suffering as possible. I’m sad.”

Levy went on to single out a group of people who have been greatly impacted by the historic double strikes, both financially and emotionally, although they themselves are not on strike.

“Every day I think about the craftspeople and artisans who’s [sic] work is the foundation of our industry, our crews. Thank you for the years of support and also humoring me by telling b/dad jokes on Fridays,” Levy continued, alongside several videos and photos of behind-the-scenes crew from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Levy, along with SAG-AFTRA’s other 160,000+ members, are currently on strike following failed contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The Writers Guild of America also remains on strike after recent talks between the two sides broke down. Key issues for both SAG-AFTRA and WGA include streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, and pension and health contributions.

