Jane Kerr, the Mirror reporter involved in Prince Harry’s court case

Jane Kerr was the Daily Mirror’s royal correspondent for 10 years, and is now embroiled in Prince Harrys’ High Court battle.

Her byline appears on 10 of the 33 articles that form Harry’s case, including pieces headlined “Harry’s cocaine ecstasy and GHB parties” and “Snap... Harry breaks thumb like William”.

Kerr had joined the Sunday Mirror in 1991 but took on a more prominent royal role in 1997, the year of Princess Diana’s death.

Prior to this, according to submissions made to the High Court, she worked at the Whitstable Times and Folkestone Herald before joining the Ferrari Press news agency based in Dartford.

After six years with the Sunday Mirror, she acted as royal correspondent for the Daily Mirror from around 1997 to 2007 before moving to a desk role after starting a family.

She now works with the communications consultancy Kreab Worldwide, according to information submitted to the High Court.

Court documents state that during her career she travelled with members of the Royal family as part of the royal press pack, including when Prince Harry travelled to South Africa with his father in 1997, his first public appearance since the death of his mother.

It was reported in 2003 that Ms Kerr was effectively banned from Buckingham Palace when she attempted to cover David Beckham collecting his OBE but was denied access to the event.

