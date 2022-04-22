Jane Goodall Gets Rockstar Welcome at LA's Apple Tower Theater — and Urges Climate Action: 'We're Not Invincible'

In a city used to seeing the biggest stars out and about, Dr. Jane Goodall caused quite a stir when she stepped into Apple's Los Angeles store recently to recycle her "very, very old phone" and catch up with an old friend.

"You can imagine the reaction from our team," says Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives about meeting up with her longtime friend at Apple Tower Theater, the 1927 movie theater that's starring in a new role these days as one of the tech giant's retail locations.

"We had to hold them back," Jackson jokes to PEOPLE during a Zoom conversation with the famed environmentalist in honor of Earth Day.

Together the duo discuss the climate crisis, the importance of recycling old devices and Apple's new partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute's Roots & Shoots program, which encourages young people around the world to protect the environment.

"I mean, here's this legend. It was really just a wonderful moment," says Jackson, an environmental powerhouse in her own right, having served as Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama before heading up Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

RELATED: Jane Goodall Marks 60 Years of Arriving in Gombe to Begin Her Groundbreaking Research on Chimps

Jackson and her team were struck by Goodall's humble nature when it came to all the fuss being made about her.

"I think Jane always underestimates just the strength and inspiration that she gives to people," says Jackson. "It's so much a part of who she is."

So is working to save the planet.

For years, Goodall has warned of dire consequences if the world doesn't take bold steps to tackle the climate crisis, one major reason why Goodall recycled her phone and is encouraging people to do the same with their old devices.

"What's the point of putting it in a landfill?" Goodall tells PEOPLE. "I wanted to give the materials back."

RELATED: Jane Goodall: My Life in Pictures

Landfills are a big problem for the overheating planet because decomposing trash releases methane, a greenhouse gas that's more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide when it comes to trapping heat in the atmosphere, according to the EPA.

"We know about the heat waves that have led to human deaths," says Goodall. "We know about the terrible things that have happened as these weather patterns change. So if we don't move to renewable energy, if we don't divest ourselves from burning fossil fuels, then it's going to be Armageddon."

To keep the planet healthy, we must also halt the extinction of so many plants and animals, says Goodall.

"As they become extinct one by one, the ecosystem will collapse and that's going to be the end of us," she says. "We're not invincible."

The good news is that there is hope — and lots of it, because of the actions that governments, businesses and individuals can do to slow the destructive heating of the planet, the duo says.

RELATED: Jane Goodall Named 2021 Templeton Prize Laureate for Her Groundbreaking Research on Chimps

As one of the world's most environmentally friendly companies, Apple "is setting a fabulous example for other corporations to lead by example," says Goodall.

With its global facilities including retail stores and offices powered by 100 percent renewable energy, Apple is working toward becoming completely carbon neutral across its entire supply chain by 2030, says Jackson.

Earlier this month, Apple announced that 213 of its major manufacturing partners in 25 countries have pledged to accelerate their use of clean energy — "equivalent to removing 3 million cars from the road for one year," according to Apple.

"In this year, we've made some amazing progress," says Jackson. "I'm very proud of the 40% reduction in our carbon footprint since 2015."

Not only that, but "20% of our devices are now made of recycled material," says Jackson.

That's huge.

"If you had asked me a few years ago, would we be reducing our carbon footprint? I would've said yes," says Jackson. "If you had asked me whether we'd be well on the way to making our products with 25 or 30 or 40 or 50% recycled material, I'd say, 'No one knows how to do that.'"

RELATED: Prince Harry Reenacts a 'Chimp Greeting' with Dr. Jane Goodall — See the Hilarious Moment!

Apple will be able to use even more recycled materials in its products as people keep turning in their old devices, she says.

"Let us refurbish that old phone, erase it, and put it out in the world to a new customer," Jackson says. "That's wonderful because that iPhone didn't generate any new carbon footprint, it just went back out into the world."

Roots & Shoots

Another powerful way to combat the climate crisis is by encouraging young to protect the environment, Goodall points out.

"They are the future of the planet," says Goodall, who is still very invested in Roots & Shoots, the youth program Goodall started in 1991 with 12 kids as part of the Jane Goodall Institute.

"We're in 65 countries now," she says, "encouraging young people to make a difference and helping them understand that even if you only do small, good things every day, cumulatively that adds up to a big difference."

"Of course, my sort of waking dream is to grow Roots & Shoots everywhere," she says.

That may just happen now that Apple announced it has partnered with Root & Shoots to support its work "and continue to support this culture of hope that Jane is building around the world," says Jackson.

"It's so important for our young people to believe that they have the power to change the world," she adds.

As the two friends tour Apple Tower Theater, they end their talk on a high note of hope for the future.

"What's giving you hope today on this too-warm day in Los Angeles?" Jackson asks Goodall.

"Well, the main hope is the youth," says Goodall, who is featured in Apple's latest "Time to Walk" audio experience, designed to encourage people to move more and available on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers.

"The second hope is the amazing human intellect that is beginning to work to heal the harm we've inflicted, just like Daisy," she says, referring to the Apple robot that breaks down iPhones for recycling.

"Thirdly, the resilience of nature," Goodall adds. "Destroy a place, give it time, give it a chance, and Mother Nature will come back."

"And finally, the indomitable human spirit — the people who tackle what seems to be impossible and won't give up, and succeed," she continues.

"We will not give up. I promise you, we will not," Jackson told her.

In her chat with PEOPLE, Goodall says, "It's not too late, but we must act now. We're all in this together."

