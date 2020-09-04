Jane Garvey to leave Woman’s Hour at the end of the year

Jane Garvey is quitting Woman’s Hour, announcing her departure weeks after Dame Jenni Murray said she was leaving the show.

Garvey will leave at the end of the year and will host her own interview series on BBC Radio 4 in 2021.

She has presented Woman’s Hour for 13 years.

The broadcaster said: “It’s been a real privilege to play a small part in the history of this very special radio programme.

Dame Jenni Murray is also leaving (Amanda Searle/BBC/PA)

“On one unforgettable day, I interviewed David Cameron in the morning, and Mary J Blige in the afternoon. There’s no other job like it.

“But famous people are not the reason people engage with Woman’s Hour. It’s because the programme still talks about the subjects and challenges no one else goes near.

“I’m very proud of our relationship with the audience and the trust they place in us.”

Mohit Bakaya, controller of Radio 4, said: “When it comes to the art of radio presenting there are few that can match the brilliance of Jane Garvey.

Back with @fifiglover doing a fresh #Fortunately this week. We have some great guests this Autumn term, BUT reading your emails continues to be a real joy. Thank you so much for sharing/carping/making suggestions fortunately.podcast@bbc.co.uk — Jane Garvey (@janegarvey1) August 24, 2020

“And whilst I understand that she feels it is time to move on after a terrific 13 years presenting Woman’s Hour, I am thrilled that she will stay on the network.”

Garvey will be “presenting her own interview series, as well as becoming a regular late-night fixture, along with Fi Glover”, with their Fortunately podcast arriving on the Radio 4 schedule.

Dame Jenni announced at the end of July that she was leaving the Radio 4 show after more than three decades. Her last programme will be on October 1.

The 70-year-old is the longest serving presenter in the show’s 74-year history.

The BBC said new presenters will be announced in due course.