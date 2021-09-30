Jane Fonda Stars on the Cover of Vogue 62 Years After First Appearing on the front of the Magazine

Jane Fonda on Vogue Poland

Molly Matalon for Vogue Poland

Jane Fonda remains the ultimate iconic cover girl.

The film and television star, who turns 84 later this year, appears on the October issue of Vogue Polska's Courage issue.

Fonda graced the cover of the Polish version of the famed fashion magazine in a stylish all-black ensemble, complete with a wide-brimmed hat and artful belt.

Inside the issue's pages, the octogenarian cover girl added a stunning gold metallic trench coat to her ensemble.

Jane Fonda

Irving Penn for Vogue

The two-time Oscar winner said she was "excited" to share the image to her Instagram, crediting stylist Mary Inacio, hairstylist Jonathan Hanousek and makeup artist David De Leon for her look.

The image comes over six decades after Fonda's first appearance on the cover of Vogue, when she was snapped by photographer Irving Penn for 1959's July edition.

Fonda remains at the forefront of the conversation when it comes to style, as well as climate change and activism.

She recently published a book titled What Can I Do? The Path From Climate Despair to Action, which according to her Instagram has been selected by Kaia Gerber for the model's September book club pick.

In addition to that, the Monster In Law star can currently be seen on Netflix in the seventh season of her acclaimed Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie, opposite Lily Tomlin.