Jane Fonda Says She Tries 'Not To' Think About Barbarella Reboot Starring Sydney Sweeney

Tommy McArdle
·3 min read
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jane Fonda attends the world premiere opening night screening of “80 For Brady” during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jane Fonda attends the world premiere opening night screening of “80 For Brady” during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Vivien Killilea/Getty for Palm Springs International Film Society

Jane Fonda says she worries about what Sydney Sweeney's upcoming Barbarella reboot might look like.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fonda, 85, said she tries "not to" think about the forthcoming project, when asked for her opinion on the remake, which she is not involved with.

"I try not to. Because I worry about what it's going to be," the 80 for Brady star told the outlet.

Fonda starred in a 1968 adaptation of the French comic book series from director Roger Vadim, which follows an astronaut "from the 41st century" who must stop an evil scientist named Durand Durand from using a weapon called the Positronic Ray, according to a synopsis on IMDB and Deadline.

"I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn't listen to," Fonda explained to the outlet. "But it could have been a truly feminist movie."

RELATED: Jane Fonda Says Katharine Hepburn 'Intimidated' Her on Set: I 'Try to Do the Opposite'

Sydney Sweeney, Jane Fonda as Barbarella
Sydney Sweeney, Jane Fonda as Barbarella

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Snap/Shutterstock Sydney Sweeney; Jane Fonda in 1968's Barbarella

In October, Deadline reported that Euphoria star Sweeney, 25, will both star in and executive produce a new Barbarella movie for Sony Pictures, which she is also working with on the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Webb.

Sweeney confirmed the news in an October Instagram post, as she shared the Deadline article and an illustrated poster from the original 1968 movie starring Fonda in the titular role.

"Time to save the universe," Sweeney wrote in the caption.

Modern efforts to remake Barbarella date back to 2013, when frequent James Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade were attached to write a television adaptation for Gaumont International Television, according to Deadline.

In July, Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter that she could not afford to take a "six-month break" from acting. "They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals," the White Lotus star said.

Jane Fonda Barbarella
Jane Fonda Barbarella

Marisa Rastellini/Mondadori via Getty

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Says She Wouldn't Be Able to Afford a 'Six-Month Break' from Her Career

"The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month," she said. "That's more than my mortgage."

As a result, Sweeney said she will be unable to take an extended break from her career any time soon.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that," the Emmy nominee said. "I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

A release date has not been set for Sweeney's Barbarella reboot. Fonda's new movie 80 for Brady opens in theaters Feb. 3.

