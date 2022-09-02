Jane Fonda reveals cancer diagnosis, promises chemotherapy won't stop climate activism

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Jane Fonda has revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer.

In an Instagram post Friday, the "Grace and Frankie" star and two-time Oscar winner, 84, announced she has begun chemotherapy treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

According to Mayo Clinic, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system in which white blood cells cause tumors throughout the body. Treatment can involve chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted drug therapy, immune cell engineering, a bone marrow transplant and immunotherapy.

"This is a very treatable cancer," Fonda wrote. "I feel very lucky."

Fonda also expressed gratitude for her health insurance and having "access to the best doctors and treatments" — something she knows many people with cancer don't have.

"I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this," she wrote. "Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right."

Jane Fonda attends the 2021 Women in Film Honors celebrating &quot;Trailblazers of the New Normal&quot; at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, on Oct. 6, 2021.
Jane Fonda attends the 2021 Women in Film Honors celebrating "Trailblazers of the New Normal" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, on Oct. 6, 2021.

What is non-Hodgkin's lymphoma?: Is it curable? What to know after Jane Fonda's diagnosis

Fonda, who has in recent years built a reputation as a climate change activist, also said more needs to be done to address the root causes of cancer, particularly pesticides. Other causes of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to Mayo Clinic, include medications that suppress the immune system, certain viral and bacterial infections and old age.

The actress said her chemotherapy will last six months and that she's handling the treatment "quite well."

"And, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism," she added.

'I was slipping into despair': Jane Fonda finds hope, purpose in climate change activism

Fonda ended her post reminding fans of the upcoming midterm elections and promising to continue to find "new ways to use our collective strength to make change."

"Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," she wrote. "One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age --almost 85-- definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."

Jane Fonda avoids arrest at LA climate change protest, talks Bernie as 'climate candidate'

