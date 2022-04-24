Jane Fonda Isn't Fazed by Being 'Closer to Death': 'It Doesn't Really Bother Me'

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Jane Fonda attends the Los Angeles Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on April 23, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/FilmMagic)

Growing old isn't a problem for Jane Fonda.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning while promoting her series Grace and Frankie on Netflix the Academy Award winner discussed her decades-spanning career and life at 84 alongside her costar Lily Tomlin.

As for her opinion on age, Fonda — a famed fitness mogul in addition to her acting and activism — told CBS, "I'm super-conscious that I'm closer to death. And it doesn't really bother me that much."

"What bothers me is that my body is, you know basically not mine!" she continued. "My knees are not mine, my hips are not mine, my shoulder's not mine. You're looking at somebody who's only me from here up."

In their Netflix comedy, Fonda and Tomlin played an improbable pair of friends who bonded after their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) reveal they are in a relationship.

The final season trailer shows the beloved friends embarking on their last adventure — as they talk in detail about the concept of aging.

"The fact is if you're alive and relatively healthy at an older — I mean, I'm almost 85," Fonda said on CBS Sunday Morning. "The fact that I'm still alive and working, wow, who cares if I don't have my old joints? And I can't ski or bike or run anymore? Enh. You know, you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85. Health!"

Fonda and Tomlin are also close in real life. The two began to form a bond after starring in 9 to 5 in the 1980s — and, decades later, that affection hasn't dimmed. Speaking with PEOPLE on Friday at her Hollywood Hand and Footprint Ceremony, Tomlin gushed about her friendship with Fonda, saying it had "deepened" due to their Netflix show.

"I love Jane from a long time ago. And so it seemed so natural," Tomlin said. "The show was offered to us. And I just knew we would do it because it was about something that was important to us, aging women and them not being marginalized and being treated like human beings and how they would want to be treated and thought of."

"And so it just felt so natural. I didn't even expect, she didn't expect it either. We didn't expect to be on a hit series at this point in our lives," Tomlin added.

Fonda, who was there Friday to introduce Tomlin at the imprint ceremony, got emotional in the process.

"I can't stop crying. I'm very moved to be here. It's a real honor," Fonda said.

Grace and Frankie is in its seventh and final season, with the last batch of episodes set to drop on Netflix on April 29. Fonda and Tomlin are set to be joined by their 9 to 5 costar Dolly Parton.