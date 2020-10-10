82-year-old Jane Fonda has revealed why she has given up on her love life

Jane Fonda speaks onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

82-year-old Hollywood icon Jane Fonda has revealed why she has given up on her love life in a recent candid interview.

The star was appearing on The Ellen Show when she spoke about how she doesn’t “have time” to have sex as she is “too busy”.

Tiffany Haddish, standing in for Ellen DeGeneres, said Fonda must be enjoying “lots of sex” due to how well she looks for her age.

But the ever forthright Fonda answered to the contrary.

“No, zero. I don’t have time. I’m so old and I’ve had so much of it and I don’t need it right now because I’m too busy,” the Oscar-winning star revealed, much to the amusement of the audience.

She went on to add: “My favourite ex-husband Ted Turner always said if you wait too long, then it grows over… I think he’s right.

“I don’t think I could have sex again even if I wanted to.”

Despite a series of high profile marriages and relationships throughout her life, in 2018 Fonda revealed she had given up dating.

Talking to The Cut, she shared: "I'm not dating anymore, but I did up until a couple of years ago. I'm 80. I've closed up shop down there."

During a Q&A with The New York Times earlier this year she revealed there was one person she regretted turning down - late Motown legend Marvin Gaye.

Asked in the interview if she regrets never having slept with Che Guevara, she responded, “No, I don’t think about him. Who I do think about, and what is a great regret, is Marvin Gaye.

“He wanted to and I didn’t,” she explained. “I was married to Tom [Hayden]. I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye.”