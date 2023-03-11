Jane Fonda gets candid on taking hallucinogens with Lily Tomlin: 'It was the worst'

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are elaborating on their experience taking peyote together.

The actresses, who starred on Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" together from 2015 to 2022, filled in Stephen Colbert on his late night show about the do's and don't's when it comes to consuming the plant, known for its hallucinogenic effects.

Tomlin, 83, confessed she's more of a peyote pro than Fonda.

"I microdose," Tomlin told Colbert, in a clip from their appearance published Thursday," adding that Fonda's "not that advanced."

When Colbert, 58, asked Tomlin if she was microdosing — which means taking a small amount of a drug — right now, she gave a cheeky reply: "Yeah, of course."

Though Fonda, 85, said she's had positive experiences with peyote in the past, her experience taking it with Tomlin was quite the opposite.

"I've always had really good experiences with peyote, but the time we took it together, it was horrible," Fonda said, adding she became "totally paranoid."

She continued: "It was the worst. I love it, but I wouldn't do peyote unless you were with a guide."

Tomlin then chimed in: "Like a shaman, as I am."

When Colbert inquired if he could benefit from peyote, Fonda suggested he give it a try.

Jane Fonda reveals cancer is in remission after chemotherapy: 'I am feeling so blessed'

"I think you need a little peyote, yeah, and I'll be your guide," she said, jokingly, before retracting the offer to guide him through the experience.

Fonda previously opened up about her experiences with peyote in an interview with GQ in 2015.

"It's pretty wild. You throw up a lot," she said. "You have visions. It's not my drug of choicel; I've never had any profound visions, but many of my friends have. You see incredible shapes and colors and patterns, and sometimes you have cosmic breakthroughs. I haven't."

Lily Tomlin will be honored with AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Award

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jane Fonda reveals taking peyote with Lily Tomlin was 'the worst'