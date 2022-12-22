How to make Jane Dunn’s no-bake Irish cream tart for Christmas

Jane Dunn’s Irish Cream Tart (PA)

Much focus is placed on Christmas savoury dishes and meats with little thought about desserts.

But Jane Dunn’s no-bake Irish cream tart could change all that, with the pudding being both delicious and simple to make.

Dunn is a UK food writer, photographer and blogger with a goal to help people have fun, confidence and knowledge to bake and cook whatever they may fancy.

Author of Jane’s Patisserie: Celebrate, Dunn describes her famous pudding as “one of the most luxurious no-bake treats you can make”.

She adds: “I serve this every Christmas season, as it always goes down well, but you know it would suit a New Year’s Eve or a dinner party”.

So, how can you make the no-bake Irish cream tart for Christmas?

Ingredients for the no-bake Irish cream tart

Digestive biscuits (300 grams), cocoa powder (35g) and 150g of unsalted butter (melted) are needed for the base.

For the filling, you will need 175g of dark chocolate, 175g of milk chocolate, 50g of unsalted butter, 300 millilitres of double cream and 150ml of Irish cream liqueur or Bailey’s original.

The topping of the cream tart needs 125ml of double cream, 25ml of Irish cream liqueur, two tablespoons of icing sugar and grated milk chocolate.

How to make the no-bake Irish cream tart

For the base, blitz the biscuits and cocoa powder in a food processor until the mixture turns into fine crumbs.

Then add the melted butter and pulse a few times until well combined.

Use a 23-centimetre, loose-bottomed tart tin and press firmly into the base and sides.

For the filling, add the dark chocolate, milk chocolate and butter into a large bowl.

Add the double cream and Irish cream liqueur and heat in a small pain just before boiling point.

Then pour over the chocolate and butter and whisk together until smooth.

Pour the filling into the biscuit crust and chill in the fridge for around three hours until it is set.

For the topping, carefully remove the biscuit crust from the tin and transfer it to a serving plate.

Whip the double cream, Irish cream liqueur and icing sugar in a large bowl to form soft peaks.

Transfer it to a piping bag that has a piping nozzle fitted and pipe swirls over the tart.

Finally, grate some chocolate over the dessert and enjoy.