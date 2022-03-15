Jane Campion Apologizes After Dissing Venus and Serena Williams at Critics' Choice Awards

Jane Campion and Venus and Serena Williams at the Critics' Choice Awards 2022

"The Power of the Dog" director Jane Campion is apologizing for her remarks about Venus and Serena Williams during Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards. The director snubbed the tennis superstars during her acceptance speech. In a new statement obtained by Variety, Campion said, "I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes. The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you."

Campion won the best director award at Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards, but her acceptance speech made the moment of victory immediately feel sour. For some reason, Campion decided to use her speech to make a negative comment toward the Williams sisters. Venus and Serena were both in attendance, thanks to their involvement in "King Richard," which is all about their dad and his influence on their tennis superstardom.

At the beginning of her speech, Campion said, "It's absolutely stunning to be here tonight among so many incredible women." She continued, "Halle Berry, you have already done my speech . . . and really killed it. I loved it. You're absolutely brilliant," referencing Berry's speech after she received the SeeHer award earlier in the evening.

Then Campion pointed out Venus and Serena, saying, "What an honor to be in the room with you. I've taken up tennis - I truly have - and Will [Smith], if you want to come over and give me lessons, I would truly love it. I actually had to stop playing because I've got tennis elbow."

Story continues

Campion then moved on to address her fellow nominees, who she called "the guys." The other nominated directors were Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza"), Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast"), Guillermo del Toro ("Nightmare Alley"), Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story"), and Denis Villeneuve ("Dune").

For some reason, this led Campion to return to the Williams sisters. "Venus and Serena, you're such marvels," she said. "However, you don't play against the guys, like I have to." The camera cut to Venus, who looked stunned by the comment.

In the room, some people cheered, but viewers on social media were understandably extremely upset. Many people called out Campion for being racist toward the Williams sisters, who unfortunately have to deal with misogynoir all the time. Actor Jodie Turner-Smith, who was in attendance, tweeted, "Jane taking time out of her best director speech to tell two Black women that she is more oppressed than them is PEAK white feminism."

Others expressed dismay that literally a day before, Campion had gone viral for addressing the comments actor Sam Elliott had made toward "The Power of the Dog" that many interpreted as sexist and homophobic. During an episode of Marc Maron's podcast, Elliott called the film "a piece of sh*t" and said a woman from New Zealand shouldn't make a western. Campion told Variety on the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America Awards, "I'm sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. He's not a cowboy; he's an actor. The West is a mythic space and there's a lot of room on the range. I think it's a little bit sexist." Campion called out bigotry when it affected her but had no problem casually putting down the accomplishments of Venus and Serena, two of the most successful athletes of all time.

After the CCAs, Campion was photographed with Venus at the Netflix afterparty, but it's not clear what conversation the two women had at the time or if Campion apologized then. Venus and Serena have not publicly commented on the situation.