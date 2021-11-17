Jane Campion to Receive Director of the Year From Palm Springs International Film Awards

Jane Campion is the recipient of the Palm Springs International Film Awards’ Director of the Year Award for her 2021 film “The Power of the Dog.”

Campion will receive the honor at the Film Awards, which will take place in person on Jan. 6, 2022, at the Palm Springs Convention Center as part of the Palm Springs International Film Festival running through Jan. 17.

“Jane Campion has once again created a cinematic masterpiece with her latest film ‘The Power of the Dog.’ This psychological drama set against a Western backdrop, brings to life Thomas Savage’s novel with stellar work from an ensemble cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch,” festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement released on Wednesday. “For this bold achievement, it is our honor to present Jane Campion with the Director of the Year Award.”

“The Power of the Dog,” which ranks 93% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, tell the story of tough and charismatic rancher Phil Burbank. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. The Netflix film stars Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jessie Plemons and Kodi Smit McPhee. Campion, who was awarded the Silver Lion for directing at the Venice International film festival, also serves as producer of the filmwith Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iaian Canning and Roger Frappier. Currently in theaters, the film will be released on Neflix on Dec. 1.

Past recipients of the Director of the Year Award include Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Babel, Birdman), Steve Mc Queen (12 Years a Slave), Alexander Payne (Sideways), Jason Reitman (Up in the Air), David O. Russell (The Fighter), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) who all went on to receive Best Director Academy Award nominations. Iñárritu and Zhao received a Best Director Academy Award for their films. Campion joins this year’s previously announced honorees Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress) and Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress).

Campion is arguably best know for the debut feature, 1993’s “The Piano” starring Holly Hunter and Anna Pacquin, for which she was the first woman director to win the Palm D’Or and one of only seven women ever to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar.