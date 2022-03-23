Jane Campion jokes about making a Marvel movie with Judd Apatow after saying she ‘hates’ them

Maanya Sachdeva
·2 min read

Jane Campion has joked about teaming up with Judd Apatow to make a Marvel movie after saying she “actually hates” them last year.

Campion’s light-hearted comment was part of Apatow’s “latest film”, a four-minute long Instagram video called Directors Talking to Directors about Directing, which he uploaded on social media on Tuesday (22 March).

In addition to Campion, this year’s other Oscar-nominated directors Steven Spielberg, Kenneth Branagh, Denis Villeneuve, and Paul Thomas Anderson joined Apatow for an amusing Zoom roundtable about “the art of directing”.

“I made this for the Directors Guild of America awards, which I hosted,” Apatow captioned his Instagram post, adding: “It is my way of educating people about the art of directing… and hopefully I learned a few new tricks myself!”

After being “taught” the difference between tight close-ups and over shots, pointing out that “it’s very hot in Dune but no one’s wearing shorts” and setting up ominous shots, Apatow asked Campion about her dislike of Marvel movies.

“You said you wouldn’t direct a Marvel movie...” Apatow began, when Campion cut him off to say: “I just felt bad because [the] Marvel people never asked me to make any.”

Apatow exclaimed: “Me neither!” Campion then suggested they could “maybe [make one] together”.

“We could be like the Coen brothers,” Apatow said, with Campion replying: “Jane and Judd!”

A little later, when the Knocked Up director asked Campion whether he should call Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about their joint directorial venture, the 67-year-old responded: “Kevin who?”

“Exactly,” Apatow replied, before the group broke into laughter.

In November last year, Campion told Variety she “actually hates” superhero movies.

When asked whether she would ever make a superhero movie, she said: “I think it’s safe to say that I will never do that. They’re so noisy and, like, ridiculous. Sometimes you get a good giggle, but I don’t know what the thing is with the capes, a grown man in tights. I feel like it must come from pantomime.”

Campion’s film The Power of the Dog has earned 12 Academy Award nominations, including for Best Director, Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Oscars will be presented during a live ceremony, hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Skyes and Regina Hall, on Sunday (27 March).

Find the full list of nominees here.

