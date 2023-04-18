‘Jane Campion – Her Way’ Tribute Set for 70th Sydney Film Festival – Global Bulletin

CHAMPION CAMPION



The Sydney Film Festival will present ‘Jane Campion – Her Way,’ a retrospective of films by the pioneering director. Campion herself will appear in conversation with David Stratton on June 10 at the 2023 edition of the festival, its 70th anniversary presentation (June 7-18).



Held in association with ACMI and the National Film and Sound Archive, ‘Jane Campion – Her Way’ will encompass screenings of all nine of Campion’s feature films, as well as a selection of her short films. The selection will go on to tour the ACMI in Melbourne (June 15 – July 2) and at NFSA in Canberra (July 20-30).



“For our 70th edition, we wanted to present a retrospective commensurate with the milestone, reflecting the audacious and boundary pushing filmmaking synonymous with our festival and region. Campion is a ground-breaking filmmaker who has made a profound impact on cinema with her daring and unforgettable films,” said Sydney Film Festival director Nashen Moodley.



“Campion has broken barriers for women in the industry, winning two Academy Awards and becoming the first woman to receive the Palme d’Or at Cannes. She has changed the landscape of cinema around the world, crafting films now etched in film history. It will be remarkable to see the full suite of her talents in one program, which take us to unexpected and exciting places with every frame and film.”



“Jane Campion, The Cinema Woman,” a 2022 documentary from French director Julie Bertuccelli, about the Campion, her life and work, will also be screened as part of the retrospective.



HOME FOR HARPER



Sophie Harper has been appointed as executive director of the Australian Directors’ Guild. She will take up the role on May 29. Harper is currently the senior fund manager at Screen Canberra where she has most recently managed programs including the A$5 million ($3.5 million) CBR Screen Fund for the state government. Previously, Harper was based in Denmark from 2009 – 2015, holding a variety of roles at the European Film College including vice principal, head creative documentary, principal (acting) and head of producing. On her return to Australia, Harper created and hosted the hit podcast “Not By Accident,” which has been downloaded more than two million times. Previously she worked at both Screen Australia and the Australian Film Commission in various roles including that of governance and compliance manager.

