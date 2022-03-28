Jane Campion Becomes Third Woman to Win Best Director Oscar With ‘Power of the Dog’

Laura Bradley
·2 min read
Neilson Barnard
Neilson Barnard

Eat your heart out, Sam Elliott! On Sunday night, Jane Campion took home Best Director for her Western The Power of the Dog—a Western psychological thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a toxic but charismatic gay cowboy who torments his new sister-in-law. Fellow nominees in the category this year included Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car).

“I love directing because it's a deep dive into story, yet the task of manifesting a world can be overwhelming," Campion said during her speech. "The sweet thing is I'm not alone."

You know your awards show has a problem when the presenters start going rogue—and for the past few years, award shows’ failure to recognize female directors has become a meme. Natalie Portman congratulated the “all male nominees” for direction at the 2018 Golden Globes, while Issa Rae announced the 2020 Best Director Oscar nominees with a quiet, “Congratulations to those men.”

Campion’s directing win, following Chloé Zhao’s victory with Nomadland last year, brings us to a grand total of three women who’ve taken home the gold statuette for direction. The Kiwi director is also the only woman to receive more than one directing nod at the Academy Awards. (Her first arrived with 1993’s The Piano.)

Only seven women have ever been nominated for Best Director (including Campion). The first was Lina Wertmüller in 1976 for the World War II movie Seven Beauties. Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win Best Director with 2008’s The Hurt Locker. And last year’s race marked the first time that two women managed to claw their way into the category at the same time—Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, and winner Zhao with Nomadland.

Female directors face a two-pronged dilemma at the Oscars. First, there’s Hollywood’s historic tendency to validate stories made by and for a certain demographic (white, cis, male) while dismissing others. And then there’s the more specific problem: While 18 Best Picture nominees have been directed by women, only seven women have been nominated for Best Director.

So it’s easy to understand why Campion’s triumphant awards circuit has felt like an ongoing dance party. Her trip to the Critics Choice Awards, where she took home Best Director, had the ebullient energy of a victory lap. Let’s just hope that all future speeches, like Sunday’s, avoid any more awkward comments about Venus and Serena Williams.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nicola Coughlan Says She's Going To Make A Plea To Bridgerton Bosses Over 'Terrifying' Sex Scenes

    "I think I’m going to put a special request in my contract."

  • Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

    Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • The NHL needs more celebrity jerseys, not less

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and crew discuss the new Maple Leafs jerseys, designed by Justin Bieber and the focus of divided opinion.&nbsp;

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Giroux, Chiarot pick up points for Panthers as Florida tops Montreal Canadiens 4-3

    MONTREAL — Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both picked up their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6). Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each picked up two assists, and Chiarot added a single helper. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (17-37-10). Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida and Montreal's Jake Al

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.

  • Mi'kmaw athlete says wheelchair basketball is a way to keep being herself

    Desiree Isaac-Pictou grew up surrounded by sports in Eel River Bar First Nation, Ugpi'ganjig, about 297 kilometres north of Moncton, N.B. The 22-year-old says she loved competing in volleyball and basketball, and competed in the North American Indigenous Games twice. But an accident in August 2020 that resulted in both her legs being amputated threatened her athletic career. A couple of months after her accident, Isaac-Pictou reached out to Parasport New Brunswick to see if she could still compe

  • Hip surgery sidelines Blue Jackets G Korpisalo for season

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • Armoni Brooks on Raptors' demeanour during fire delay: ‘We were mentally locked in’

    Armoni Brooks listened to music all through the fire delay at Scotiabank Arena and just focused on staying mentally locked in until it was time to get back on the court. He talked about the strangeness of the whole situation after the game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker arrested on DUI charge in Florida

    Pete Walker was reportedly driving at 82 mph in a 45-mph zone.

  • How should Nick Nurse stagger Raptors' bench minutes?

    In an ideal world where the Toronto Raptors are completely healthy, how should Nick Nurse stagger bench minutes since Thad Young and Armoni Brooks are now in the mix for playing time? Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam

  • Musqueam artist "excited" about collaboration with Canucks on new warmup jersey

    Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray says it was really hard to keep his latest project a secret. That project was a collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks on a new warmup jersey the team is set to wear on March 30 before their game against the St. Louis Blues. "I've never really had something so big happen and I'm just excited about it," Gray said. Gray, who designed the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warmup jersey, says the design was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art. "I think

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Makar's 2 goals break team 'D' mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a