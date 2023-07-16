Jane Birkin: ‘Why didn’t I think my work was interesting?’

The original style icon, Jane Birkin - Gabrielle Crawford

This interview from 2020 has been republished following the death of Jane Birkin at the age of 76

The usual complaint with famous diaries is that there’s too much varnishing, not enough microscope. In Munkey Diaries: 1957-1982, the first volume of Jane Birkin’s journals, which were published in France two years ago and are about to be released in her native Britain, almost the reverse is true. One sees her so close up, it’s sometimes hard to take in the bigger picture.

She only realised years later, when she revisited the diaries to add some explanatory footnotes, how much she dwells on her misery and her neediness, and how little on her plays, films and music. ‘I mean, really, I was horrified by how faint-hearted I seem,’ says Birkin today. ‘Why didn’t I think my work was interesting?’

Instead, there’s the drink, the fights, the endless introspection (it’s a diary, after all), the obsession with older men, and the eternal wish to please such men. No, no, Jane, you want to say, don’t let Serge schmooze you into singing that song where you sound as though you’re having an orgasm.

Jane's current lockdown routine – watching CNN until 2am and nodding off on the sofa - Gabrielle Crawford

Of course, she did do the song, Je t’aime… moi non plus, because Serge was Serge Gainsbourg, a charismatic composer, actor, writer and provocateur, terribly famous in France, terribly sexy – if you’re looking for a rough-around-the-edges, lupine aura of amorality in your life – and she was madly in love with him. When it was released in 1969, the song, with its oddly anatomical lyrics and explicit sighs, went ballistic across the globe, was banned by the BBC, condemned by the Vatican, and brought them lots of money. Gainsbourg had written it for his former lover Brigitte Bardot, ‘and I thought, if I don’t do it, he’ll ask her’.

It was not by any means the first time that Birkin had done something daring for slightly cowardly reasons. Three years earlier, she won a coveted part in Blow-Up, an erotic thriller, which saw the pulchritudinous 20- year-old become the first actress to reveal her pubic hair on film. She did it because her then-husband John Barry, the 32-year-old Oscar-winning film score composer, whom she had married a year earlier at 18, taunted her that she wouldn’t. But Blow-Up didn’t lead to anything, she says. ‘Even when I turned up to premieres with John, no one wanted to cast me.’

Marrying John Barry, 1965 - Getty Images

Jane Birkin with Serge Gainsbourg at home in Paris, 1969 - Getty Images

When the marriage collapsed, she was still only 22. ‘I must’ve been so boring, waiting for him to come home, asking where he’d been, whether he wanted me to run him a bath.’ She scarpered, with their tiny daughter Kate, to France where, despite minimal French, she was cast in a run of films, and met Gainsbourg.

‘If it hadn’t been for France, and Serge, my career would have been nulle anyway,’ she says in her fluty, slightly French-inflected, still-childlike voice. The longer she stayed in France, the more idiosyncratic her career became – the tender, emotional chanteuse gradually eclipsing the wild child who had been photographed naked and chained to a radiator for Lui magazine, and posed for arguably even more provocative pictures elsewhere. ‘For a while I lived my life for journalists, and I liked being photographed,’ she says. That only changed in 1980, after her 12-year romance with Serge ended and she began a relationship with film director Jacques Doillon, whom she says was Serge’s opposite and with whom she had Lou, the youngest of her three daughters. (Her eldest, Kate, was born when Birkin was 20 and her second, Charlotte, when she was 24.)

With Jacques Doillon, c 1980 - Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

There are so many turbulent encounters in Munkey Diaries that it’s reassuring to see Birkin, now 73, sitting opposite me in her Paris apartment (via a screen) looking relatively content. Bonny seems a strange word for the woman everyone remembers as the original waif. But it perfectly describes her apple cheeks, round specs and art teacher-y messy up-do. No obvious surgery for her then, although she doesn’t condemn it.

Nor for her the draconian diet and exercise of say, Madonna, 12 years her junior. She gained 11lb during lockdown, which makes her rueful, but not enough to exercise. Lou gave her the address of a masseur near them both. ‘But I come from a generation for whom spending money on oneself or saying, “I can’t talk because I’m doing yoga” is anathema.’

Her current routine – watching CNN until 2am and nodding off on the sofa, moving to her bedroom at 3am and sleeping until 10am – is not unlike the sleeping patterns of her younger, wilder days, when she and Gainsbourg would famously party well past dawn, coming home in time to take Kate and Charlotte to school, napping until it was time to collect them, often dressed in a sequinned mini or other nightclub outfits.

In the ’60s - Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

She says she did nothing productive during lockdown, ‘other than reading Les Misérables, but only so that I could say I did something’. She has also been putting the finishing touches to an album, and the accompanying videos that she’s writing and directing. There will be interviews to promote it, concerts, rehearsals. Plus, Munkey Diaries has just come out in Russia.

However, it is singing she now takes most seriously. This began as a side career (with songs such as Je t’aime and the immortally titled Di Doo Dah) but she has evolved, somewhat sensationally, into a fully orchestrated chanteuse with a repertoire of beloved songs. Many were written for her by Gainsbourg.

The two remained friends long after their split in 1980, and he became godfather to Lou. ‘I think that must have been quite hard for Jacques at times,’ she says, with monumental understatement. After Gainsbourg died in 1991, he was declared by President Mitterrand to be ‘our Baudelaire, our Apollinaire... he elevated song to the level of art’.

On a music show with Serge Gainsbourg, 1977 - Alamy Stock Photo

In 2002, Birkin was battling leukaemia. Doctors put her on steroids, ‘which made me hideously fat. If I’d realised how monstrous I looked waddling around, I wouldn’t have gone out.’ She didn’t look monstrous, but there is probably no easy way to be the 73-year-old incarnation of Jane Birkin. Whenever I mentioned I’d interviewed her, everyone asked, ‘how does she look these days?’

The night before our interview, she saw her friend Catherine Deneuve, ‘and I had to text her afterwards to say how wonderful she looked. I think it’s very sexy, the way she still makes an effort to be a woman. I don’t really make that effort.’

Is this a genuine compliment or self-congratulation? She’s aware, because her daughters tell her, that even without Botox and designer frou-frou, le style Jane Birkin – both the early dolly-bird miniskirts and straw baskets, and her current uniform of men’s work clothes and blue shirts – are constantly referenced on Instagram, which she pronounces ‘anstagram’, à la française.

Jane has inspired many a fringed haircut - Getty Images

There has never been a point at which she was not emulated. Even her mishaps inspire global cults. In 1983, when one of her beloved straw baskets, squashed into an overhead locker on a plane, spilled open, her neighbour – who, because this is Jane Birkin, happened to be Jean-Louis Dumas, chief executive of Hermès – designed a leather weekend bag especially for her. Now the Birkin is one of the most famous and expensive bags in the world. Lucky Jane. She must have a lifetime’s supply. ‘Only one.’ She has just given one of the last in her possession to charity (watch this space). ‘I hate handbags – although I must say, now that it’s worn in, it’s very soft.’

It’s so Jane Birkin. Like the time she dived into the River Seine after a row with Gainsbourg and the YSL silk blouse she was wearing shrank. You only get that throwaway insouciance from a privileged start in life.

She was born to an upper-middle-class family that wasn’t just affluent but exceptionally broad-minded for the times. Her mother, Judy Campbell, was a successful actress and muse of Noël Coward. Her father was a wartime naval hero. ‘I was actually quite conformist. I was so lucky to meet non-conformist people. I’d never have dared do all the things I did, if I’d stayed in England.’ She’s not only talking about the shoots for Playboy but the singing and writing. ‘Who’d have thought the dolly bird who spoke such appalling French would end up playing on stage in Marivaux?’

A scene from Blow-Up - Alamy Stock Photo

One of the most striking passages in her diary – which breezily documents a procession of lairy men who took advantage of her insecurity when she was growing up – is a scene where she shrugs off the stalker-like advances of a much older male neighbour who tries to get on top of her before she runs away. He was 40 at the time. She was around 16.

‘Oh, he was lovely, Alan,’ she says today, when I ask how she thinks it affected her. ‘Perhaps now it’s in English he’ll read my diaries and get in touch.’

I ask what she makes of the Me Too movement – and what she thought of Deneuve signing a notorious letter that was interpreted as denouncing the movement. ‘I know for a fact that Deneuve is a feminist who sticks up for other women. I think she was defending men’s right to flirt,’ says Birkin. ‘But she was probably unwise to sign a letter with other people who are rather dubious.’

As for Birkin, she’s less tolerant of wandering hands than she was. ‘I had lunch with a really boring man the other day who put his hand on my shoulder and I thought, how patronising – but you can’t really say anything publicly, these days. Not even about liking organic food. They just accuse you of being elitist.’ Recently she was asked to sign ‘a rather good letter on the environment. At the last minute, the hand of providence stopped me.’

It is odd to think of someone with such a controversial past being wary of statements about organic food, but she also says her bad French embarrassed her far more than those radiator pictures.

With daughters Charlotte and Lou - Getty Images

Her real concern with the diaries is that she worries they show the extent to which she made herself hostage to male approval (‘my daughter Lou is always picking me up on that’) – and also her maternal shortcomings. ‘I don’t think I provided enough certainty. Children crave that.’ Her two elder daughters certainly had unconventional childhoods, living with her and Gainsbourg in his Parisian apartment with its all-black interiors and theatrical furniture. When Charlotte grew too tall for her cot, and Birkin said she’d find a bed that wouldn’t offend his eye, Gainsbourg told her to put socks on Charlotte’s feet.

Gainsbourg’s apartment – she always refers to it as his – was, she says, like a museum. She didn’t dare change anything. But then, she doesn’t seem to change anything in her own homes. The sprigged fabric on the dining room walls from where she’s talking to me is the same fabric she uses in all her homes. The wooden dresser and the table have moved with her wherever she goes. Her children and five grandchildren, aged eight to 33, tease her about it. It’s the same with her clothes.

Birkin’s eldest daughter Kate, a fashion photographer, battled drug and alcohol addictions and died in 2013 after falling from the balcony of her fourth-floor apartment in Paris. As a teenager, she was wild, her mother says. ‘I should have been stricter, but maybe it wouldn’t have done any good. You lock the door, she climbs out of the window. She was always stealing my clothes and selling them.’ Birkin would fish her young daughter out of nightclubs. ‘I would be furious. But then I would question myself – was I just jealous?’ It’s a strikingly honest observation.

With her eldest daughter, Kate, in 1984 - Getty Images

‘I don’t think you ever get over something like the death of a child,’ she says, softly, heartbreakingly. ‘Something’s missing all the time. You see a manicure set, you think of her feet. You pass a flower shop and you think of the cemetery where she’s buried at Montparnasse, not far from Serge.’

Serge – again. He sounds a handful, especially after he descended into alcoholism during their relationship. But, as with her first husband Barry, she mainly blames herself for the demise of their relationship. ‘I turned my back on [Serge],’ she says wistfully. Arguably, he’s haunted her ever since – she can monologue for France about him and their time together. It’s fascinating, but, I should imagine, wearing if you’re vying to be the New Significant Other in her life. Her last relationship, with the foreign correspondent Olivier Rolin, whom she met on a humanitarian trip to Sarajevo in the 1990s, ended years ago. She still has male mentors, including music producer Philippe Lerichomme. But her chief confidantes are her daughters, with whom she speaks every day.

She’s not tempted by online dating – not because she is Jane Birkin, but because the process strikes her as prosaic. ‘You still want people to fall madly in love with you. That coup de foudre.’ The big dichotomy is that for her, love has always been exhausting, violent, passionate, enveloping her in debilitating anxiety about loss. ‘It’s quite a relief not to be in a relationship, to be honest. It’s like being a drug addict. Better not to touch it.’