'Modern' Jane Austen Anthology Series in the Works at The CW

For its next page-to-screen adaptation, The CW is turning to one of literature’s greatest drama queens.

The network is developing Modern Austen, a one-hour drama series that reimagines Jane Austen‘s novels as six modern stories, Variety reports. Each season will be based on a different Austen novel; the first is a San Francisco-set take on Pride and Prejudice.

Writer Eleanor Burgess (Perry Mason) will executive-produce alongside Stephanie Allain and Gabrielle Ebron of Homegrown Pictures.

Austen’s writings have long provided Hollywood with inspiration for various projects. In addition to direct adaptations of her most popular works — including many versions of Pride and Prejudice, pictured above — there have also been countless movies and TV shows inspired by her novels, including modern classics like Clueless and Bridget Jones’ Diary.

In other CW news, the network recently announced the development of Painkiller, a Black Lightning spinoff centered around Jordan Calloway’s character. Additionally, Nancy Drew is introducing literary inventor Tom Swift into the Drew-niverse, eyeing a potential spinoff for the reinvented character — now a Black, gay billionaire.

Your thoughts on The CW’s Austen-inspired project? Which novels are you hoping to see adapted, should the show continue down the line? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.

