Janat’s 5-11 leads Afghanistan to 41-run T20 win vs WIndies

LUCKNOW, India (AP) -- Seamer Karim Janat took 5-11 and led Afghanistan to a convincing 41-run victory over West Indies in their second Twenty20 on Saturday to level the three-match cricket series at 1-1.

Janat's T20 figures were the best ever by an Afghanistan bowler, surpassing 5-13 by off-spinner Samiullah Shinwari against Kenya at Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, in 2013.

Afghanistan scored 147-7 after its captain Rashid Khan won the toss and chose to bat. West Indies managed only 106-8 in reply.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Janat was the joint top-scorer for Afghanistan with opener Hazratullah Zazai, who hit 26 off 15 deliveries.

West Indies' top order crumbled against four overs from Janat - with hard-hitting Evin Lewis (14) holing out in the deep and captain Kieron Pollard (7) dismissed plumb leg before wicket off the right-arm seamer.

Khan said ''we have world-class bowling and we can defend 140 plus,'' adding it was ''a much-needed win for us.''

Earlier, medium fast Kesrick Williams was once again the pick of the West Indies bowlers with 3-23 that included the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Zazai off successive deliveries in the fifth over.

Jason Holder (2-23) and Keemo Paul (2-28) were also amongst the wickets as Afghanistan slipped to 97-6 in the 15th over after Zazai's early blitz.

Gulbadin Naib (24) and Najibullah Zadran (20 not out) shared the best stand of the innings with 44 runs for the seventh wicket, which provided Afghanistan with enough runs to take the series into Sunday's decider.

''At the halfway stage, we were happy with (Afghanistan's) 147,'' Pollard said. ''We didn't get a good start in the (batting) powerplay, and we lost wickets every time we were trying to be aggressive.

Story continues

''We just have 24 hours to wrong the rights, and hopefully we come back and do those things right tomorrow.''

West Indies won the first T20 by 30 runs.

---

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports