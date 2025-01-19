Ja'Naiya Quinerly moves up scoring list as No. 20 West Virginia women beat Iowa State 82-68

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Ja'Naiya Quinerly had 20 points to move into eighth place on West Virginia's all-time scoring list and No. 20 West Virginia cruised to an 82-68 victory over Iowa State on Sunday.

Quinerly made 7 of 19 shots with three 3-pointers and 3 of 4 free throws for the Mountaineers (15-3, 5-2 Big 12 Conference). She moved ahead of Meg Bulger, who scored 1,665 from 2008-11. Jordan Harrison also scored 20 for the Mountaineers, adding six assists and seven steals. Kyah Watson totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double this season.

Addy Brown had 19 points to lead the Cyclones (13-7, 4-3), who played without starting point guard Emily Ryan because of an illness. Audi Crooks finished with 13 points and has scored in double figures in 52 straight games — 12 behind Angie Welle's school record. Sydney Harris scored 12 and Aili Tanke added 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Harrison had 10 points, Watson scored eight and West Virginia doubled up Iowa State 30-15 in the first quarter.

Harrison had 14 points to help West Virginia increase its advantage to 40-19. The Mountaineers scored 22 points off of 10 Iowa State turnovers in building the lead. Harrison and Watson both added another basket as West Virginia led 46-28 at halftime.

Quinerly scored 11 of the Mountaineers' 23 points in the third quarter for a 69-49 advantage.

West Virginia scored 26 points off of 25 turnovers by Iowa State. The Mountaineers have forced at least 15 turnovers in every game this season with a high of 44.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: The Mountaineers travel to play Arizona State on Wednesday.

Iowa State: The Cyclones will host BYU on Wednesday.

