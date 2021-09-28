Jana Lake Achieves Sustainability Excellence Professional (SEP) Credential

Featured Image for 3R Sustainability

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3R Sustainability (3R) proudly announces that Jana Lake, President of 3R and recognized international leader in sustainability, CSR, and ESG, is among the first 100 people globally to achieve the distinguished Sustainability Excellence Professional (SEP) credential. The SEP designation demonstrates Lake's advanced knowledge and extensive experience in the sustainability field and recognizes her as a leader and expert at the forefront of the transition to a more sustainable world.

SEP credential holders help organizations and communities of all types integrate sustainability best practices into and throughout their business operations. In her work, Lake helps clients realize the value of sustainability, define their material ESG impacts, risks and opportunities, and develop the right goals, metrics and action plans to build sustainability into their culture, operations and daily decision-making.

Earning an SEP means Lake is among the very few globally that have demonstrated professional excellence in and mastery of core sustainability concepts as well as stakeholder engagement, planning and implementing strategies, benchmarking, rating and managing sustainability plans. Credentialing is a critical standard and measure of hands-on experience in the sustainability industry, and Lake and her team are making a profound impact in the industry with many industry-first achievements, including two SEP professionals on staff, BREEAM AP's and AA1000 Assessors.

About Jana Lake

Jana Lake is the President and Owner of 3R, Chief Sustainability Officer and ESG Practice Lead for 3R's sister company, SRI Quality System Registrar, and a member of SRI's board of directors. Lake led the work to become a JUST Label and B Corporation, for which SRI and 3R were recognized as a Best for the World Honoree. Lake has 25 years in consulting, the majority with Accenture leading its global internal change team, and she also holds WELL AP and LEED GA credentials. In 2015, Lake launched 3R, and it became a certified woman-owned business in 2020.

Lake is Chair of the Governance Committee of CEOs for Sustainable Pittsburgh, and an active member of Green Sports Alliance and Green Building Alliance. She serves as Secretary of the USGBC Detroit Market Leadership Advisory Board, and she chairs Pittsburgh's Strip District Community Development Committee. Lake was also recognized as a USGBC Shero for Mentoring new professionals in 2020. She has her MBA from Duke's Fuqua School of Business, studied International Business at the University of Copenhagen, and she has her BA in Foreign Studies from the University of Michigan. Lake is also a speaker at sustainability, ESG and green building events. For more, visit www.linkedin.com/in/janadlake.

About 3R Sustainability

A woman-owned business headquartered in its LEED Gold certified office in Pittsburgh's historic Strip District, 3R integrates ESG and built-environment consulting services to build business value and brand equity for its clients. The 3R team comprises accredited professionals with backgrounds in engineering, sustainability, management consulting and building performance. 3R Sustainability is also a U.N. Global Compact Signatory, signatory of the U.N. Women Empowerment Principles, and Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania. For more, visit www.3Rsustainability.com.

About SEP Credentials

In 2016, the International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP) launched the ISSP Certified Sustainability Professional (ISSP-CSP) credentials. They were acquired by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) in November 2019 and were rebranded as Sustainability Excellence Associate and Professional credentials. GBCI is responsible for administering and delivering the credentials, and ISSP delivers education to support exam preparation, credential maintenance and professional development. For more, visit https://www.gbci.org/sustainabilityexcellence.

