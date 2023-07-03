Jana Kramer Takes Her Baby Bump Paddleboarding During Lake Day with Kids: 'Grateful for It All'

The "I Got The Boy" singer enjoyed a day at her "favorite lake" with kids Jolie and Jace and her fiancé Allan Russell at the weekend

Jana Kramer Instagram

Jana Kramer is having fun with her baby bump!

The pregnant country music singer and actress, 39, shared images of her enjoying some downtime with her kids, Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4 on Instagram at the weekend.

“After packing up our house in a week and a half and then learning a movie to filming for 3 weeks all day….this is everything I was looking forward to at the end of it.. My kiddos, family and rest on my favorite lake," Kramer shared alongside an image of her riding a paddleboard in a white patterned bikini, with her son Jace relaxing on a float behind her.

"Grateful for it all and this season of wild and peace,” Kramer added about the carousel, which showed the One Tree Hill actress enjoying some family fun on the water.



Kramer is expecting a baby boy with fiancé Allan Russell, 42. It will be their first child together, and Kramer’s third as the actress shares Jolie and Jace with ex-husband Mike Caussin. Russell also has a 16-year-old son from a previous relationship.



The "Whiskey" singer recently revealed the sex of her upcoming baby on an episode of her Whine Down podcast on Jun. 26.



Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

"We did the early blood work to check all the stuff and check the gender," Kramer said. "And then I had a scan. I had to go check on that fibroid when I was in Los Angeles filming, and we did the anatomy scan.”



"They saw the part, so we are having a boy! Yay!" she added.



The news totally shocked Kramer, who "was convinced it was a girl," she admitted.

She also revealed her due date is on her 40th birthday, which she'd previously wanted to ring in with a big blowout celebration.

"We're going to deliver a week and a half before," she shared, explaining she has a scheduled C-section.

Kramer said they also have a name they're "trying on," but it's not "100 percent."

Read the original article on People.