Jana Kramer Says She Was Ghosted By Chris Evans After He Smelled Her 'Asparagus Pee' on a Date

Jana Kramer once dated PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans — but her memories of their time together are anything but sexy.

The "Nicest Thing" singer opened up about her brief romance with the Captain America star on her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, and said things between the two soured after a "very embarrassing" bathroom incident.

Kramer, 38, and her friends began the episode by discussing PEOPLE's decision to crown Evans, 41, the Sexiest Man Alive for 2022.

The star revealed that she agreed with the choice and knows from personal experience — as she and Evans, whom she says she likely met at a club when she was 26, went on a few dates more than 10 years ago.

"He was definitely known… He wasn't Captain America, but he was the heartthrob, cutie," she said. "I can't remember how many dates it was, I just remember the last date."

Kramer said one night, The Gray Man star invited her to his home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles to hang out with his friends.

"It was a fun time, but I was getting a little sleepy and so I was like, 'I'm gonna go to bed,'" she recalled. "I had asparagus for dinner that night. So I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me… And so that's the last interaction that I remember, is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the aspargusic acid found exclusively in the vegetable breaks down into sulfur containing byproducts during digestion — causing an unpleasant smell when excreted via urination.

The singer said she "never" heard from Evans again after leaving the next morning, and called her exit "the asparagus walk of shame."

"I don't remember cuddling that night," she said. "That's always been in the back of my mind whenever I think about or see Chris Evans or Captain America, and I'm like, 'I had stinky pee.'"

Even so, Kramer said she remembers the actor being a "great" kisser and joked that she's game to rekindle their romance. She even admitted that she DMed him about a year ago, though she did not reveal whether Evans responded.

"I remember he said this thing how he's actively trying to find his person, remember?" she said. "So, 'I'm strictly not a vegetarian anymore, thought you and I should catch back up.' So that's my story with the Sexiest Man Alive, and it's very embarrassing."

Kramer announced her divorce from husband Mike Caussin in 2021 after six years of marriage, and told PEOPLE in September that she's "definitely dating," but enjoying the single life.

"I've gone on a few dates this summer and it's been really fun. Normally I just jump right into a relationship and I move way too fast — so I'm really learning to just slow down," she said. "And first of all, enjoy my alone time and enjoy being single, but then also there's so much freedom in being single — I don't have to text anyone what I'm doing and I get to do whatever I want!"

Evans, meanwhile, told PEOPLE in this year's Sexiest Man Alive interview that he's looking forward to a future with marriage and children.

"That's absolutely something I want," he said. "Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can't think of anything better."

And it seems he may have found what he's looking for — a source told PEOPLE last week that the actor has been dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, 25, "for over a year and it's serious."

"They are in love and Chris has never been happier," the source said. "His family and friends all adore her."