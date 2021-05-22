Jana Kramer Says She Feels 'Free' on What Would've Been Sixth Wedding Anniversary with Mike Caussin

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer is looking ahead and celebrating life as a newly single woman.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old country singer marked what would've been her sixth wedding anniversary with estranged husband Mike Caussin by sharing a reflective Instagram post weeks after the pair announced their decision to split last month.

Sharing a photograph of herself throwing her hands up in the air while on a boat in a tropical locale, Kramer began the caption of her post, writing, "Free. And not looking back."

"I thought not celebrating 6 years today would feel heavy and sad.... and though there is sadness in the broken, there is more joy, happiness, freedom and self love than I've ever experienced," she continued. "The weight has been lifted and I welcome the unknown, because there is so much beauty in what's next."

Kramer added: "Find your strength and set yourself free..."

On April 21, Kramer announced in an emotional Instagram post that she and Caussin, 34, were separating.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the mom of two wrote. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," Kramer continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔."

In her Williamson County, Tennessee, divorce filing, which was previously obtained by PEOPLE, Kramer cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as grounds for divorce from Caussin.

The filing also revealed that the pair officially separated on April 20, just a day before PEOPLE learned that Kramer decided to file for divorce due to infidelity. Infidelity has been an issue the couple has opened up about in the past. They previously separated in 2016 due to similar issues and documented some of their past marital problems in their book, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

Also in the filing, Kramer requested the court uphold a postnuptial agreement they had made after getting married and that she has primary custody of son Jace Joseph, 2, and daughter Jolie Rae, 5, with allowed visitation times with Caussin.

Last week, Kramer opened up about her split from Caussin during an episode of her Whine Down podcast, saying, "I'm just waiting for when they say it gets better, but in the meantime, it's definitely been hard."

"It's been a rough week again. I'm just waiting for when they say it gets better but in the meantime, it's definitely been hard," she continued. "The hardest part is when you imagine something and you work for something and the rug gets pulled from underneath you."

Kramer added, "You're just kind of left there on the floor spinning. Divorce sucks."

The One Tree Hill alum also recalled going to her lawyers' office and seeing them laughing, something she could not find herself doing during the divorce's painful process. "I'm one case out of 5,000. This is hard. This is emotional. I'm not laughing about this. It sucks," Kramer said. "It's a really awful feeling. I didn't want this. ... That's where I'm at now."