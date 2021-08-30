Jana Kramer Reflects on Seeing Photos of Ex Mike Caussin with a New Woman: 'It's So Hard'

Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer is slowly but surely ready to move on after seeing ex Mike Caussin "canoodling" with another woman.

Kramer, 37, addressed photos of Caussin cozying up to a mystery woman that have been circulating on the Instagram gossip page @cocktailsandgossip, and said she'd had them sent to her via Instagram DM.

"It was the first time that I had seen him with someone else and that's weird too," she said on Monday's episode of her iHeartRadio podcast Whine Down. "To see the person that you thought you were going to spend the rest of your life with now canoodling with this chica."

"It's like, remembering that person wasn't good for you, and that this is all good, it's so hard to even tell yourself that, too, because in the moment, you're like, 'Why wasn't I enough?'" she continued.

The country singer announced her split from Caussin, 34, in April after six years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized late last month. A source told PEOPLE at the time of their split that Caussin — with whom Kramer shares daughter Jolie Rae, 5½, and son Jace Joseph, 2½ — had been unfaithful again.

On her podcast, Kramer discussed her situation with guest Chelsea Handler, and told the comedian that she now feels as though she's in a place where she wants "to get back out there and date — slowly."

"It's not because I saw a picture of Mike moving on… I just, I know that I still have a lot of work to do, but I also am open to it," she said. "[I know] I still have a lot of healing to do, but I'm open to dating and finding out who my person is. [I know] that I don't have to be with someone, that I'm okay alone… We all know I like companionship and I'd love to find someone that I can have companionship with."

(Kramer confirmed in June that she was "dancing the line of friends" with Bachelor Nation alum and fellow podcast host Graham Bunn.)

Still, the One Tree Hill alum said she doesn't want to settle, and that if she is going to pursue a relationship with someone, she first wants to make sure they "check all the boxes."

"If I don't see it going [anywhere], I'm not going to write back," she said. "I don't have time, I've got kids."

After the photos of Caussin first began circulating, fans seemed to think Kramer addressed the pictures with a cryptic, since-deleted tweet that read, "Best of luck. Is all I have to say."

She also tweeted, "And the lies keep on comin. I feel a country song brewin," seemingly referring to her divorce.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that "Jana has really taken this time to be there for her kids and be a great mom."