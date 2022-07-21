Jana Kramer Mourns the Death of Her Grandfather Jim Kauffman: 'Heaven Has a New Angel'

Jana Kramer with her late grandfather Jim Kauffman

Jana Kramer is mourning the death of her grandfather Jim Kauffman.

The One Tree Hill alum and country artist shared that her grandfather died on social media Wednesday and is asking fans to keep her family in their prayers.

"💔Heaven has a new angel. My grandpa, Jim Kauffman. Our hearts are broken💔. Please pray for my beautiful grandma @margekauffmann who said goodbye to her love of 72 years this morning…. and all of my family," Kramer, 38, wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos and videos containing her grandfather.

"We didn't know if he was going to make it to the 4th of July but he hung in there for all of us to be around him one last time… To kiss and hug him one last time….I know we are all forever grateful that God gave us those final memories with him… And then he took him home… My grandpa was the funniest man I've ever met."

She concluded, "He would have us laughing until we cried at the campfire with his jokes and stories. He was the euchre king and taught me everything I know about that game. He was a tough man but he loved my grandma since 4th grade. Thanks for all the love you gave us grandpa. Also, No one will ever be able to make stuffing as good as u on thanksgiving… EVER. I hope you are playing all the euchre and cribbage in heaven, with a beer and a shot of whiskey on the side. Rest in Peace Grandpa. We love you so much💔"

On her Instagram Story, Kramer shared a photo of a view from what appears to be a mountaintop. She captioned the post: "Heart is very heavy as I got the news 20 mins after landing in LA... but I sat up here for about an hour and just prayed. Listened to his favorite Willie Nelson and tried to get as close to heaven as I could up here."

She then proceeded to share more videos from sweet moments with her grandfather. Kramer also shared a video thanking her fans for the love and prayers.

"No matter what age, loss is not easy," she said.

On Tuesday, Kramer shared a photo on Instagram of her new tattoo on her wrist and opened up to fans about its significance.

"Felt so good to be back at therapy today. Focusing and working on mental health is just as important as physical and I'm so grateful to have a sacred place within @refugecenterforcounseling," she wrote.

"I'll forever be grateful for my therapist Amy. She has helped me get back to the Jana I lost a lot time ago. This leads me to my new tattoo. I got the ampersand on my wrist. The symbol for me is my symbol for the healing work I've done and continue to do," the "Voices" singer continued. "You can be happy AND hurt/struggle. It's holding space for both. It's saying this is hard AND it's going to be okay. Holding space for both. Holding space for all of you….AND my story is not over yet."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kramer documented her two-week vacation to her home state of Michigan with her two kids Jolie Rae, 6, and Jace Joseph, 3 — whom she shares with ex husband Mike Caussin — on social media.

"Being able to watch my kids up north Michigan at my happy place and where I had all my favorite memories as a kid has me so thankful and blessed. Until next time…" she wrote in one post.

Meanwhile, in another, Kramer wrote that the "Michigan girl is back" and her time doing Onsite workshops brought her back to the person she "lost a long time ago."