Jana Kramer and Fiancé Allan Russell Celebrate 'First Christmas' as a Family of Five

The country singer and actress recently welcomed her third baby, son Roman

Jana Kramer/Instagram Jana Kramer, Allan Russell and their son Roman

Jana Kramer is celebrating an extra special Christmas!

On Monday, the country singer and actress, 40, shared photos on Instagram of her holiday celebrations, with happened to be her family's first as a family of five.

Kramer shared several posts to her Instagram of her holiday festivities, including one with her fiancé Allan Russell and their newborn baby, son Roman. "First Christmas 👶🏼🌲♥️," she wrote in the caption over photos of her son in a striped onesie with reindeer on it.

She also shared a video of her family's Christmas activities, which included daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 5, and a photo of her family's Christmas card.

Kramer shares Jolie and Jace with ex Mike Caussin.

On Thanksgiving this year, Kramer shared a selection of posts on her Instagram Story, highlighting her holiday festivities, which included her newborn and her fiancé.

In one video shared, Kramer highlighted how her family was in town to visit, as another clip showed Russell preparing their Thanksgiving feast. "First Thanksgiving 🦃❤️," she captioned an image of herself relaxing while Russell held their newborn son.

In a post shared on her feed, the One Tree Hill alum included some family photographs and wrote in her caption: "Beyond thankful for my family, our newest addition, my friends and all of you ♥️. Hope you all have a beautiful thanksgiving and enjoy the season you are in as new ones are just around the corner. Xx."

Kramer and Russell welcomed their son on Monday, Nov. 13, weighing 6 lbs., 1 oz. at birth, a rep for the couple previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

"Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful to announce the birth of our son, Roman James Russell. We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together," the couple said in a statement.

"The name Roman really isn't inspired by anyone, it's just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa's names, so that was a nod to them," they added.

