Jana Kramer Clarifies Chris Evans 'Didn't' Ghost Her After Pee Incident: 'We Just Stopped Talking'

Jana Kramer is clearing the air.

Days after the "Nicest Thing" singer, 38, opened up about a brief romance she had with Chris Evans on her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, Kramer clarified that the Captain America star — and PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive — "didn't" ghost her after what she described as being a "very embarrassing" bathroom incident.

"I can't with the press pickups. 😂," Kramer wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story post, per Page Six. "We all have an embarrassing story! And no he didn't ghost me because of that 😂."

In a follow-up video shared on her Story, the mother of two reiterated, "First of all, he didn't ghost me. We just stopped talking. ... Can we all just, like, laugh at ourselves? It's so silly."

"We all have an embarrassing moment in our life, right?" Kramer added, per the outlet.

In her podcast episode from earlier this week, Kramer and her friends began their discussion by talking about PEOPLE's decision to crown Evans, 41, the Sexiest Man Alive for 2022.

Kramer revealed that she agreed with the choice and knew from personal experience — as she and Evans, whom she said she likely met at a club when she was 26, went on a few dates more than 10 years ago.

"He was definitely known… He wasn't Captain America, but he was the heartthrob, cutie," she said. "I can't remember how many dates it was, I just remember the last date."

Kramer said one night, The Gray Man star invited her to his home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles to hang out with his friends.

"It was a fun time, but I was getting a little sleepy and so I was like, 'I'm gonna go to bed,'" she recalled. "I had asparagus for dinner that night. So I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me. … And so that's the last interaction that I remember, is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the aspargusic acid found exclusively in the vegetable breaks down into sulfur containing byproducts during digestion — causing an unpleasant smell when excreted via urination.

The singer said she "never" heard from Evans again after leaving the next morning, and called her exit "the asparagus walk of shame."

"I don't remember cuddling that night," she said. "That's always been in the back of my mind whenever I think about or see Chris Evans or Captain America, and I'm like, 'I had stinky pee.'"

Nonetheless, Kramer said she remembers the actor being a "great" kisser and joked that she's game to rekindle their romance. She even admitted that she DMed him about a year ago, though she did not reveal whether Evans responded.

"I remember he said this thing how he's actively trying to find his person, remember?" she said. "So, 'I'm strictly not a vegetarian anymore, thought you and I should catch back up.' So that's my story with the Sexiest Man Alive, and it's very embarrassing."

Kramer announced her divorce from husband Mike Caussin in 2021 after six years of marriage, and told PEOPLE in September that she's "definitely dating," but enjoying the single life.

"I've gone on a few dates this summer and it's been really fun. Normally I just jump right into a relationship and I move way too fast — so I'm really learning to just slow down," she said.

Added Kramer: "And first of all, enjoy my alone time and enjoy being single, but then also there's so much freedom in being single — I don't have to text anyone what I'm doing and I get to do whatever I want!"