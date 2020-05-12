Jan Mojto’s Beta Film Strengthens Team With Addition of Koby Gal-Raday

Click here to read the full article.

Jan Mojto’s Beta Film is reinforcing its position as a leading producer and distributor of European high-end drama, appointing senior film and TV executive Koby Gal-Raday to the management board in the newly created post of chief content officer. Based in Munich, Gal-Raday will spearhead Beta’s international production strategy and activities, starting in July.

Gal-Raday has more than 17 years of experience in television and film. He joins Beta Film from Yes, Israel’s leading satellite and OTT platform, where he served as chief content officer, leading the content division, responsible for all areas of content strategy, business development, creativity, programming, content and channel acquisition as well as original content in all genres. Under his tenure, Yes’s credits included “Fauda,” “Your Honour,” “On the Spectrum,” “Magpie,” “The Good Cop” and “Just for Today.”

Prior to this he served as senior VP international co-productions and documentaries at Pro-SiebenSat.1, worked as a script editor and producer, and held a senior executive position at Reshet – Channel 2 Israel as head of scripted and documentaries.

Gal-Raday said in a statement that he and the Beta Film team shared “the ambition to explore untold stories and to partner and work closely with A-list writers, directors and actors across the globe, always in search for groundbreaking projects.”

Mojto, Beta Film’s CEO, said: “In an industry where the basic most precious resource – creativity – is limited, Koby Gal-Raday is an invaluable asset.”

Beta Film’s managing director Moritz von Kruedener said: “Koby combines all essential elements for our industry: He is creative with a strong business sense, well-connected with international talent relationships and has a passion for creating the best content for the global market.”

Beta Film’s sales slate includes series such as “Atlantic Crossing,” “La Unidad,” “Cryptid,” “The Sea Beyond” and “Cacciatore – The Hunter.”

