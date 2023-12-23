Jan Blachowicz undergoes surgery on right shoulder, awaiting procedure on left

Jan Blachowicz will be spending his holiday season recovering from multiple shoulder surgeries.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion revealed earlier this month that he needed surgery on both shoulders. Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA, 12-7-1 UFC) was scheduled to face Alexander Rakic at UFC 297 in January, but rather than attempt to fight with the injuries, he opted for surgery.

So far, so good for Blachowicz, who underwent the knife this week. The former champ posted a video from his hospital bed, with his right shoulder bandaged and his arm in a sling. With one procedure completed, he’s not done yet. Blachowicz says he also needs surgery on his left shoulder, which had pre-surgical markings in the video.

“Yesterday I had surgery, one shoulder is done,” Blachowicz said in a selfie-style video on Instagram Stories. “I’m back to life, but – anyway, they need to do this one, but they cannot do this at the same time because it was so much on this one. So, they fixed this one, and we need another surgery for this one. So, it is what it is. It’s going to be a longer break, but what can I do? I have to accept it and come back after full recovery. Happy Christmas to us old men.”

Blachowicz did not specify when the second surgery will take place.

The 40-year-old Polish fighter was last in action in July at UFC 291, when he dropped a split decision to now-champion Alex Pereira.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie