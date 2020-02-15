Jan Blachowicz plans to rectify abysmal showing against Corey Anderson in UFC Rio Rancho rematch

Jan Blachowicz at UFC on ESPN+ 22

Jan Blachowicz can’t make any excuses for his lopsided defeat to Corey Anderson back in 2015.

Coming off his first loss in the UFC, the Polish light heavyweight desperately wanted to get back into the win column, but instead he spent the better part of 15 minutes defending takedowns while trying to find a way to get up off the canvas. It didn’t help matters much that Blachowicz was sucking wind before the halfway mark of the opening round.

“After two minutes of the fight, I was completely exhausted,” Blachowicz told MMAFighting.com. “He got lucky in this day four years ago. It was my worst shape ever. That’s it.”

Nearly five years later, Blachowicz has made dramatic improvements from that abysmal showing against Anderson the first time around.

He’s currently riding a two-fight win streak including a devastating knockout against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, where Blachowicz shattered his jaw. He followed that up with a victory over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. Now he will seek vengeance against Anderson when they meet in a rematch on Saturday night.

Blachowicz believes the second fight with Anderson will look vastly different than their first meeting.

“I lost a couple of times, but I just know that I’m better than Corey,” Blachowicz said. “I’ll show him that I’m better than him and I will do this. I’m really excited, really happy. I’ve never lost a rematch and this is going to be the same.

“My wrestling is much better than when we fought the first time. He’s going to fight a completely different fighter. The pressure is going to be on his side. I cannot wait. I believe and I feel inside me that I got Corey Anderson because I never lose a rematch.”

Assuming Blachowicz can beat Anderson in the rematch and build his win streak to three, he hopes his next fight will come against UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones is just days removed from a very close decision against Dominick Reyes, but his next opponent has not yet been determined.

Blachowicz wants to put himself into position to face Jones, but that only happens if he can get through Anderson first.

“I would like to be the first guy to beat Jon Jones,” Blachowicz said. “After the Corey fight, I think I’m going to be the next contender for the title.

“I will prove it with Corey Anderson that my next fight will be a title shot. First of all, I focus only on Corey. After that, I think I will have done enough to get the title shot.”