Jan Blachowicz changes tune: ‘A draw was fair’ for UFC 282 title fight vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Jan Blachowicz now believes his UFC 282 title fight against Magomed Ankalaev was scored correctly.

Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) and Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) fought for the vacant light heavyweight crown in this past Saturday’s headliner at T-Mobile Arena. It was ruled a split draw, meaning neither fighter walked away with the belt. Blachowicz pointed to Ankalaev as the scorecards were being read, implying that Ankalaev should’ve gotten his hand raised.

In his post-fight interview, Blachowicz was put on the spot by Joe Rogan, who appeared to press him to say that he thought Ankalaev won the fight. While Ankalaev was visibly upset with the result, Blachowicz said Monday morning on Twitter that he didn’t think he won or lost.

“Let me reiterate something. First – I honestly don’t think the fight was terrible at all. Second – I don’t feel I’ve won but neither that I lost. A draw was fair.” “End result – One dude cried and talked about his supposed injuries, another dude showed that honor can be and still is upheld in this game. I’m glad the fans see it and appreciate it for what it is.”

It was UFC president Dana White who called the fight “terrible” and immediately moved on with the title picture.

In the post-fight news conference, White announced that instead of a rematch between Blachowicz and Ankalaev, former champ Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will meet for the still vacant tile Jan. 21 at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro.

