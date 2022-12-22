Jan. 6 Testimony: Top Proud Boy Dishes on Beef With Oath Keepers

Tim Dickinson
·5 min read
Proud Boys rally in Oregon - Credit: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Proud Boys rally in Oregon - Credit: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The connection between the Oath Keepers militia and the Proud Boys has been a subject of fascination for anyone trying to puzzle together the events of Jan. 6, 2021. The two far-right groups were instrumental in storming the Capitol. Their leaders were both hit with seditious conspiracy charges. But were they actively working together? After all, the two groups were infamously caught on film in a surreptitious Jan. 5 meeting in an underground hotel parking garage in Washington D.C.

The Jan. 6 Committee released key transcripts from its investigation Wednesday evening. Many witnesses — from Roger Stone to Nick Fuentes to Gen. Michael Flynn — stonewalled the committee, repeatedly invoking their Fifth Amendment rights to avoid answering potentially incriminating questions. But former Proud Boys chair Enrique Tarrio — now on trial for sedition — was a notable exception. He spoke at length to investigators about his actions leading up to the insurrection, and pulled no punches when dishing on his beef with the Oath Keepers and their leader Stewart Rhodes, who was recently convicted of sedition himself.

More from Rolling Stone

The relationship between the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys was one of bad blood, according to Tarrio. He claimed the ill will stemmed from a logistical mess at a protest years earlier in Portland, Oregon, that left hundreds of Proud Boys stranded. During the period after the 2020 election, Tarrio testified, “I still was on the F- Oath Keepers train.”

Tarrio downplayed the Jan. 5 meeting in the garage of the Phoenix Park hotel, filmed by a documentary crew, by insisting that Rhodes “just happened to be there” and that his encounter with the Oath Keepers leader was perfunctory: “I just shook his hand and I said hello.”

The Proud Boy then elaborated: “Me and Stewart Rhodes didn’t get along, or don’t get along, for a very long time, since 2019.” He added that his previous communiques with Rhodes involved “a lot of F-bombs, different versions of the F-bomb” and that he’d taken to calling “the whole Oath Keepers group the ‘Oath Breakers.'”

Asked to explain the conflict, Tarrio told the story of a direct action both groups showed up for in Portland, Oregon, where they anticipated a showdown with anarchist and Antifa. Rhodes, Tarrio said, had talked a big game on an internet chatboard about how the Oath Keepers would have busses as their disposal to move right-wingers in and out of the progressive city. “He was supposed to be our transport,” Tarrio said.

Instead, Tarrio recalled, “he pulled out on us last-minute.” He said the move left hundreds of Proud Boys by the side of the road trying to hail rides after the rally. “Imagine sitting in a street corner with 300 people, and all these people are ordering Ubers. It was next to impossible to get these people out of the city of Portland,” Tarrio said.

The incident left Tarrio embittered toward the Oath Keepers: “Ever since then, I did not talk to Stewart Rhodes. I didn’t like Stewart Rhodes. I still don’t like Stewart Rhodes.” He said of their garage meeting that he’d swallowed his distaste and made nice, “I didn’t want to be rude,” he said. “I shook his hand.”

Tarrio went on to testify that in the period leading up to Jan. 6 he and his Proud Boy crew were often at the same events with Oath Keepers but that they kept their distance. “After that event in Portland, I didn’t want to have anything to do with Oath Keepers or militias or anything like that.” He said as a general matter, “I don’t like working with others” and of Rhodes in particular: “he had already screwed us over once, and I’m like — I’m not dealing with this.”

Before the Jan. 6 investigators, Tarrio went out of his way to rag on militia groups, insisting that he couldn’t be bothered to tell the difference between the Three Percenters and Oath Keepers he saw at Trump rallies. “I’m being honest here,” he said. “A bunch of older White dudes in camouflage are hard to tell one from the other — like, I can’t tell them apart.”

Tarrio seemed to think the Oath Keepers were a bunch of dorks. He said that when (now-convicted seditionist) Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs bragged in a December 2020 text of having “formed an alliance” with the Proud Boys, the militiaman was puffing himself up. “I get people that name-drop me all the time,” Tarrio testified. “But I can guarantee you that there was never any coordination between me or any Oath Keepers or Three Percenters.”

When pressed on the fact that members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys entered the Capitol within minutes of each other, Tarrio (who was not on the ground in D.C. that day) responded: “I mean, anybody that went into the Capitol within that time frame can be accused of working with the Oath Keepers. We don’t have a history of working with the Oath Keepers.”

Tarrio’s lawyer piped up that the top Proud Boys found the Oath Keepers “embarrassing” and that there had been “some very weird Oath Keepers fantasies” about collaborations with the Proud Boys. Tarrio insisted that while members of both organizations swear oaths, the Oath Keepers take it too far. “They were just a little bit too serious for my taste,” Tarrio testified. “We don’t take the oaths too — that seriously.”

Despite their stylistic differences, Tarrio and his top deputies face the same seditious conspiracy charge that the government brought against Rhodes and top Oath Keepers: Of trying to block the transfer of presidential power by force. Jury selection in the Proud Boys trial began this week. Opening arguments are expected to begin in the new year. The trial is expected to last at least six weeks.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Man jailed for life for murder of mother and three children

    A man who admitted murdering his pregnant partner and three children at a home in Killamarsh near Sheffield, has been given a whole life order at Derby Crown Court. Damien Bendall, 32, who had previously admitted manslaughter, pleaded guilty to murdering 35-year-old Terri Harris, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett, her son John Bennett, 13, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, with a claw hammer at the home he shared with Ms Harris.

  • Regulations for ban on foreign homebuyers announced, law coming into effect Jan. 1

    OTTAWA — The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1. Starting in the new year, foreign commercial enterprises and people will be prohibited from purchasing residential properties in Canada for two years. The ban, which was passed by Parliament on June 23, aims to address housing affordability challenges. There are some exceptions, including for those with temporary work permits, refugee claimants and intern

  • Chilling words of Killamarsh murderer after killing pregnant girlfriend and three children

    Damien Bendall, 32, admitted the murder of Lacey Bennett, 11, her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mum Terri Harris, 35, and friend Connie Gent, 11, in Killamarsh, Derbyshire.

  • B.C. Hydro reports new record for peak hourly demand during winter storm

    B.C.'s hydro and power authority says it set a new record for hourly electricity demand as a winter storm drove bitterly cold air and heavy snow across the province on Monday night. A statement from B.C. Hydro said energy consumption reached more than 10,800 megawatts between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. PT — just breaking the record set last year for the hour in which customers typically use the most electricity. "With more sub-zero temperatures in the coming days, B.C. Hydro expects demand will remain hi

  • These Hospital And Ambulance Trusts Have Declared 'Critical Incidents' Amid Strikes

    NHS services around the country face “unprecedented” pressure as walk-outs continue.

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones release of final report on Capitol attack, Trump

    The Jan. 6 report will culminate an 18-month inquiry into what led to the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814 and what happened that day.

  • New $848M Netflix Studios Monmouth At Former New Jersey Army Base Is A Firm Go; Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Sees “Billions In Economic Output” From 12 Sound Stages – Update

    UPDATED with government approval. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state officials have formally approved plans for Netflix to turn the former Fort Monmouth Army base into a state-of-the-art production facility. The streaming giant will invest about $848 million in the redevelopment project, with construction to be completed in two phases over several years. […]

  • The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them

    The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.

  • Powerful Democratic Consultants Split With Kyrsten Sinema

    The newly independent Arizona senator is set to lose access to Democratic voter data, complicating her path to reelection.

  • Jan. 6 committee says it has no evidence Trump 'expressed any remorse' when he was informed about Ashli Babbitt's shooting during the Capitol riot

    News of Babbitt's shooting did not affect Trump's "state of mind" and there's "no evidence that the President expressed any remorse that day," the panel found.

  • Michelle Obama says she’s changed her mind about tattoos for her daughters: ‘Their value system is about individuality’

    The former first lady explained why she wants to encourage young people, including her two daughters, to express their individuality how they see fit.

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott's low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville's 20-game skid against NFC teams. It's an NFL record. Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in fr

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Bears' Jenkins may practice this week after neck injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins might practice this week after being carted from the field with a neck injury. Jenkins was at the team's practice facility Tuesday, two days after he was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Matt Eberflus said “it's a possibility” Jenkins practices this week with Chicago set to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The Bears held a walkthrough on Tuesday. “He’s here, engaged, walking around, moving ar

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori