Jan. 6 takeaways: An angry Trump pushed to go to Capitol, counsel warned of 'every charge imaginable'

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·10 min read

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump grabbed for the steering wheel of his car and lunged at his security director while demanding to be taken to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, even though a White House lawyer warned he could be charged with “every crime imaginable,” a former aide told the House panel investigating the Capitol attack Tuesday.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, provided two hours of riveting testimony about Trump's interest in firing up the crowd on Jan. 6 and his volcanic temper when aides such as former Attorney General Bill Barr disappointed him.

The testimony came as part of the sixth June hearing as the panel documented pressure Trump put on his aides and the Justice Department to overturn the results of the 2020 election despite being told repeatedly he lost.

Here are some takeaways from the House panel’s hearing about how Trump prepared for his Jan. 6 rally and then reacted as a mob of his supporters ransacked the Capitol:

Trump's Jan. 6 anger: Trump's rage over election led to dish-throwing, assaulting Secret Service agent, aide says

Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies before the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington.
Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies before the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington.

Hutchinson: White House lawyer warned about 'every charge imaginable'

Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told Hutchinson on Jan. 2, 2021, about Trump’s plan to go to the Capitol. Cipollone warned Hutchinson the next day and again the morning of Jan. 6 to have Meadows prevent such a move.

“We need to make sure that this doesn’t happen,” Hutchinson quoted Cipollone as telling her Jan. 3, 2021. “This would be legally a terrible idea for us. We have serious legal concerns if we go up to the Capitol that day.”

Cipollone also stressed Trump could be charged with inciting a riot. The House charged Trump with inciting the insurrection that unfolded that day, but he was acquitted in a Senate trial. Hutchinson quoted Cipollone as warning it could look as if “we were inciting a riot or were encouraging a riot.”

Trump never walked to the Capitol. But he said he would during his speech near the White House that morning. Cipollone warned Hutchinson that Trump could be charged with obstructing justice or defrauding the count of Electoral College ballots if he did that.

“Please make sure we don’t go up to the Capitol, Cassidy,” Hutchinson quoted Cipollone as telling her the morning of Jan. 6. “Keep in touch with me. We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen.”

Where did Trump PAC money go?: Trump committee raised millions to fight election fraud before Jan. 6. Here's how that money was spent.

In this image from video, White House counsel Pat Cipollone finishes speaking during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
In this image from video, White House counsel Pat Cipollone finishes speaking during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Police spotted weapons in the crowd on Jan. 6

On the morning of Jan. 6, police reported men walking near the Ellipse armed with AR-15-style rifles and Glock-style pistols, according to committee statements. Some of the gunmen hid in trees.

The committee played a recording of police officers describing what the people were wearing and guns they were carrying. Three men in fatigues were spotted carrying rifles.

“Look for the don’t tread on me flag,” one officer said, describing a man in a tree. “American flag face mask. Cowboy boots. Weapon on the right side hip.”

Miss Day 6 of the Jan. 6 hearing?: Trump knew mob was armed and dangerous, bombshell witness says

'Let the people in': Trump said he didn't care if people had weapons

Anthony Ornato, the former White House deputy chief of staff for operations, warned Trump and Meadows about 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 about weapons among spectators waiting for the president’s speech, according to Hutchinson.

Meadows, who sat on the couch in his office, didn’t even look up from his phone as Ornato described people carrying flagpoles, sticks, spears, knives and guns, including pistols and rifles, according to Hutchinson. Afterward, Meadows asked if Ornato had briefed the president and he said he had, Hutchinson said.

Later that day, backstage at the rally, Hutchinson said she overheard Trump tell staffers he didn’t care whether people had weapons because “they’re not here to hurt me.”

“Let the people in,” Trump said, urging staffers to remove the metal detectors slowing down the arrival of the crowd.

Giuliani and Meadows request pardon: Trump allies Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows sought pardons after Jan. 6 attack, testimony reveals

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Hutchinson heard warnings about Oath Keepers and Proud Boys

The panel's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said U.S. Capitol Police issued a report Jan. 3, 2021, noting “the Proud Boys and other groups planned to be in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6,” and that they targeted Congress rather than counterprotesters.

Hutchinson said that while in the White House, she heard the names of fringe groups “Oath Keepers” and “Proud Boys" during that period.

“I recall hearing the words ‘Oath Keepers’ and the words ‘Proud Boys’ closer to the planning of the Jan. 6 rally when Mr. Giuliani would be around,” Hutchinson said in a videotaped deposition.

Extremists and Jan. 6: Is the Jan. 6 committee sitting on explosive evidence of Trump's role in the Capitol assault?

President Donald Trump addresses his supporters at a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
President Donald Trump addresses his supporters at a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump tried to grab steering wheel, lunged at security chief

As Trump’s motorcade headed back to the White House, the president, sitting in the back of his car nicknamed "the beast,” reached forward to try to grab the steering wheel in frustration that he wouldn't be heading to the Capitol, Hutchinson said she was told by Ornato.

"The president said something to the effect of: ‘I am the f---ing president. Take me up to the Capitol now,’” Hutchinson quoted Ornato as telling her.

Trump also lunged at his security chief, Robert Engel, in an apparent attempt to choke him, Hutchinson said Ornato told her. Engel was in the room when Ornato told the story and didn’t dispute it, she said.

“Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said, ‘Sir, you need to take your arm off the steering wheel,’” Hutchinson testified under oath. “’We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel and when Mr. Ornato recounted this story for me, he had motioned towards his clavicles.”

Who is Cassidy Hutchinson?: Cassidy Hutchinson testifies at Jan. 6 hearing. Who is the former aide to Mark Meadows?

Hutchinson 'disgusted' at Trump tweet against Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence, in his role as Senate president, defied Trump on Jan. 6 and refused to reject electors as Trump demanded.

Hutchinson said as a staffer she was disappointed with Trump tweeting criticism of Pence even as members of the mob erected a gallows outside the Capitol and chanted "Hang Mike Pence."

Trump tweeted: "Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify."

"As an American, I was disgusted," Hutchinson said of the tweet. "It was unpatriotic. It was un-American."

Former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger told the committee he decided immediately to resign after seeing the tweet.

“That’s when I knew I was leaving that day, once I had read that tweet," Pottinger said.

Recap of Tuesday's hearing: Trump lunged at a security chief on Jan. 6, demanded to go to Capitol, former White House aide tells hearing: recap

Barr worried Trump 'detached from reality'
Barr worried Trump 'detached from reality'

'Ketchup dripping down the  wall': Trump erupts at Barr dismissing voter fraud

Trump was furious after The Associated Press published an interview Dec. 1, 2020, with former Attorney General Bill Barr, who announced he found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, according to Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said she saw a broken porcelain plate and "ketchup dripping down the wall" in the White House dining room. Hutchinson described helping a White House valet clean up a plate Trump had broken.

“The valet had articulated that the president was extremely angry at the Attorney General's AP interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall,” Hutchinson said.

Such tantrums were not uncommon by Trump, she said.

“There were several times throughout my tenure with the chief of staff that I was aware of either him throwing dishes or flipping the tablecloth to let all the contents of the table go onto the floor and likely break or go everywhere,” Hutchinson said.

How DOJ leaders stood up to Trump: How Justice leaders Rosen, Donoghue and Engel held the line against Trump in the run-up to Jan. 6

Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd at the Landers Center in Southaven, Miss., on June 18.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd at the Landers Center in Southaven, Miss., on June 18.

Barr resignation accepted immediately

When Barr later met with Trump, he said he was aware that the president was dissatisfied with him and offered his resignation.

“He pounded the table very hard. Everyone sort of jumped,” Barr said. “Accepted.”

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) givies a closing statement during a public hearing before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) givies a closing statement during a public hearing before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington.

Committee will review possible witness tampering

The committee had announced at its Thursday hearing that the next sessions would be in July but abruptly announced the Tuesday hearing because of recently obtained evidence.

Part of the reason for the urgency was because Cheney said a witness received a call saying "a person" knew the witness was going to give a deposition the next day. The caller told the witness the person knew the witness was loyal and was “going to do the right thing when you go in,” Cheney said.

“I think most Americans know that attempting to influence witnesses to testify untruthfully presents very serious concerns,” Cheney said.

A committee member, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told reporters after the hearing that the panel would investigate possible witness tampering.

“It's a crime to tamper with witnesses. It’s a form of obstructing justice,” Raskin said. “The committee won't tolerate it, and we haven’t had a chance to fully investigate it or fully discuss it, but it's something we want to look into.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., listen, as January 6 Committee holds its first public hearing.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., listen, as January 6 Committee holds its first public hearing.

Aides warned about danger, threat to Trump legacy on Jan. 6

Hutchinson said a number of White House officials voiced fears about violence because of participation of extremist groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

Former national security adviser Robert O’Brien told Hutchinson he wanted to meet with Meadows. John Ratfcliffe, former director of national intelligence, avoided involvement in the administration’s post-election agenda of fighting over results of the 2020 election, according to Hutchinson.

Ratcliffe, a former Republican member of the House from Texas, thought searching for missing ballots and challenging election results in specific states would hurt Trump’s legacy, according to Hutchinson.

“He had expressed concern that it could spiral out of control and potentially be dangerous either for our democracy or the way that things were going for the Sixth,” Hutchinson said in videotaped testimony to the committee. “He felt that there could be dangerous repercussions.”

Hutchinson: Giuliani, Meadows sought pardons

Hutchinson testified that Trump considered including language in a speech Jan. 7, 2021, about pardoning participants in the Capitol attack, but Cipollone and White House lawyer Eric Herschmann said it wasn't a good idea.

Giuliani and Meadows each suggested they wanted pardons for themselves, Hutchinson said.

"He did," Hutchinson said of Giuliani. "Mr. Meadows did seek that pardon," she added.

Ex-Trump officials defend Hutchinson; Trump goes on the attack

Trump issued a statement Tuesday questioning Hutchinson’s credibility without disputing details from her presentation.

"I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her," Trump said in a post on the Truth Social website. “She is bad news!”

Other officials from the Trump administration defended her. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former assistant to Trump, tweeted that “Cassidy Hutchinson is 25 years old and has more courage than many elected members of Congress more than twice her age.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cassidy Hutchinson: Trump lashed out before attack - Jan. 6 takeaways

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cassidy Hutchinson says she was 'scared' about Trump's plan to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6

    Hutchinson, a former aide to Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the House select committee that she was “scared” when she learned about plans for Trump to go to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to press his assertion that he had not lost the 2020 election.

  • Newsmax Host Shows Rudy Giuliani Video Of Alleged Assault: 'Doesn't Look That Bad'

    "I gotta be honest, it doesn’t look that bad,” Greg Kelly said of the slap on the back.

  • Photos: Trump flew into rage on Jan. 6 and lunged at Secret Service agent, aide testifies

    Cassidy Hutchinson, White House aide, testifies about Trump's anger on Jan. 6.

  • Jan 6 hearings: Ex-aide paints devastating picture of Trump

    New allegations emerge about what the former US president did during the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

  • Jan. 6: Key takeaways from Tuesday’s surprise hearing of the House committee

    In public testimony Tuesday before the House Jan. 6 committee, a former White House aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, revealed explosive new details about what then-President Donald Trump and his top aides were doing as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and in the days leading up to the attack.

  • 'I don't f— care that they have weapons': Trump demanded security allow rioters anyway, aide says

    Trump knew rioters were heavily armed on the morning of Jan. 6, hours before the insurrection, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifies.

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins 5-3

    MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday. Alonso’s home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso’s NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multi-homer game of his career Brandon Nimmo’s third hit, an RBI double in the ninth, increased the Mets' lead. Francisco Lindor doubled and singled and Starling Marte h

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Canada's Marino gives up two late breaks in first-round loss to Kawa at Wimbledon

    LONDON — Poland's Katarzyna Kawa converted two pivotal break points late in the match to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Vancouver's Rebecca Marino in first-round women's action Monday at Wimbledon. Marino was serving for the match in Game 10 of the third set, but didn't get a match point opportunity as Kawa picked up her fourth break to tie the set 5-5. After winning the next game to take a 6-5 lead, Kawa won the match by converting her fifth of 10 breakpoint chances when Marino hit an unforced