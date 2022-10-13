Jan. 6 Panel Lays Out Final Case That ‘Central Cause’ of Insurrection Was ‘One Man: Donald Trump'

The Jan. 6 Committee on Thursday kicked off its final public meeting before the midterms—potentially its final hearing entirely—with a simple message: Donald Trump did whatever he could to stay in power, and betrayed the country he led.

“Donald Trump knew he lost,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said at the top of the hearing. “Despite this knowledge, Donald Trump went to court to contest this election and he lost in court. Trump continued to pull out all the stops in his attempt to stay in power.”

“In a staggering betrayal of his oath,” Thompson added, “Donald Trump attempted a plan that led to an attack on a pillar of our democracy.”

Thompson noted it was mostly Republicans who testified to the committee—”not all of these witnesses were thrilled to talk to us, some of them put up quite the fight”—but ultimately, he said, the truth the committee sought transcended politics.

Ginni Thomas Testifies Before Jan. 6 Panel

This hearing is expected to be something of a prologue: no witnesses, some new evidence, and an overall summary of what congressional investigators have discovered about former President Trump’s desperate plot to cling to power after losing the 2020 election. Thompson also noted the meeting was technically a markup, so that the panel could potentially vote on matters at the end of the proceedings.

The bipartisan committee—made up of seven Democrats and two of the only Republicans who broke with their party’s increasing devotion to the MAGA movement—is hoping to leave Americans with a lasting impression that the nation’s democracy was on the brink of disaster during the attack on the U.S. Capitol building last year.

Co-Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) said the Justice Department has been busy at work with evidence already gathered by congressional investigators and said the committee could still decide to refer specific criminal cases to prosecutors. But she stressed that the political panel isn’t in a position to pursue criminal charges on its own.

“Our role is not to make decisions regarding prosecutions,” she said from the dias.

She added that the “central cause” of Jan. 6th was one man: “Donald Trump.” And she noted that even as he repeated lies about a stolen election and “incited his supporters to further violence,” Trump remained “better informed about the absence of widespread election than almost any other American.”

Ex-Jan. 6 Committee Adviser’s New Book a Bombshell to Insiders: Report

“His own Justice Department appointees… told him point blank they were false,” Cheney said. “Donald Trump knew the courts had ruled against him, he had all this information, but still he made the conscious choice to claim fraudulently that the election was stolen.”

Thompson said the committee will present new evidence about the role of the Secret Service on that day, providing a better picture of what the White House’s entrusted security force observed shortly after Trump told an angry crowd to march on the Capitol. The committee is also expected to explore Trump’s state of mind, a key detail that could prove decisive in any future decision whether or not to prosecute him for his actions—or inaction— that day by the Department of Justice.

The committee continues to work on a sweeping final report in the style of previous investigations, like the massive report that resulted from the work of the 9/11 Commission and the Church Committee.

So far, the most damning evidence presented by the panel appears to be the assertion that Trump himself knew that the enraged MAGA loyalists he spoke to at the Ellipse on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021 were actually armed with semi-automatic rifles like AR-15s. White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump actually ordered that security staff take away metal-detecting magnetometers that would have identified the armed rioters.

“I don't fucking care that they have weapons. They're not here to hurt me. Take the fucking mags away,” Trump said, according to Hutchinson.

