Jan 6 hearings – live: Panel confirms next prime time date as Raskin vows to find ‘lost’ Secret Service texts

The death of Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, has led the New York Attorney General to postpone depositions for Mr Trump and his children in a long-running probe into the family’s business dealings.

“This is a temporary delay,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement, “and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, the US Secret Service has denied a report that it deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021, calling the claim ”malicious” and “false”.

The story began with a letter from the Department of Homeland Security claiming that the messages were deleted after an agency internal watchdog requested them. However, a spokesman said the Secret Service “began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration,” and that “in that process, data resident on some phones was lost”.

The back-and-forth comes shortly after the 6 January committee broadcast witness testimony that Donald Trump had to be restrained by members of his detail on 6 January when he realised he was not being taken to the Capitol along with his supporters.

Key Points

Jan 6 committee schedules next prime time hearing

20:22 , Oliver O'Connell

The next January 6 hearing has been scheduled for Thursday 21 July in primetime at 8pm, the committee investigating the Capitol riot has announced.

More details follow...

Jan 6 committee schedules next prime time hearing for 21 July

Jan 6 chairman says panel dropped evidence linking Trump figures to Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

20:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot chose to cut evidence connecting former President Donald Trump’s allies to a handful of far-right extremist groups in favor of including testimony from the former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

Committee chair Bennie Thompson of Mississippi confirmed to The Hill earlier in the week that the committee was prepared to present evidence tying the likes of Rudy Giuliani to groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, but decided not to after securing Mr Cipollone’s deposition.

Abe Asher reports.

Jan 6 panel dropped evidence linking Trump figures to Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

Trump postpones Arizona rally out of ‘respect for Ivana'

19:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has postponed his upcoming rally in Arizona until next Friday 22 July, following the death of his ex-wife Ivana, mother to his three eldest children.

Donald Trump postpones his Arizona rally until next Friday, July 22 out of respect for Ivana Trump’s death pic.twitter.com/YcqVfWY3WP — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) July 15, 2022

The announcement came via an official statement and was accompanied by a short post from the former president on Truth Social: “Out of love and respect for Ivana, our big Arizona Rally will be postponed until next Friday.”

Jan 6 committee considers seeking Trump and Pence testimony

19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is reportedly considering seeking interviews with former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald Trump.

A Republican member of the panel revealed to the Wall Street Journal that the committee was considering if, and how, it could secure interviews from the former heads of state.

Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the January 6 panel, said during an interview that the panel may request a written interview with Mr Pence, and is considering whether it would use a subpoena to compel his testimony.

Graog Graziosi reports.

Jan 6 panel weighs seeking testimony from Donald Trump and Mike Pence

Navarro rejects plea deal in contempt case

19:12 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump administration trade adviser, Peter Navarro, has rejected a plea offer extended to him by the government in his ongoing contempt of Congress criminal case.

Mr Navarro was indicted in early June on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with the Janaury 6 committee’s demand that he hand over pertinent documents and sit for a deposition.

Former Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro outside the US Federal District Court in Washington, DC, on 15 July 2022 (EPA)

CBS News reports the plea deal that Mr Navarro rejected stipulated that he admit to one of the two charges brought against him and comply with the House subpoena in a manner satisfactory to the Justice Department.

In exchange, the government would limit its sentencing request to a maximum of 30 days in prison.

Each of the misdemeanor counts carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison if convicted.

The trial is set for November.

GOP governors eyeing 2024 runs cautious to push new abortion restrictions

19:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The caution reflects the evolving landscape of abortion politics, as Republicans navigate an issue that threatens to divide the party while giving Democrats a potential election-year boost.

GOP governors mulling 2024 run aren't rushing abortion laws

Conservatives release letter debunking various Trump 2020 fraud theories

18:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A small group of conservatives have released a report debunking a number of conspiracy theories supported by Donald Trump and his team after the 2020 election in the hopes of convincing the ex-president’s diehard supporters to abandon his false claims of a stolen election.

On Thursday, the group, led by two former US senators, a handful of conservative-leaning judges, and a former chief of staff to ex-House Speaker Paul Ryan, released a more than 70-page report that detailed several conspiracy theories leveled by the Trump campaign in the days and weeks after the 2020 election before addressing why they were false.

John Bowden reports:

Group of conservatives release letter debunking various Trump 2020 fraud theories

Will fury over Roe scupper Trump’s revenge plan against Republican who voted to impeach him?

18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

A Democratic businesswoman looking to flip a much-watched House seat claims anger and outrage over the scrapping of Roe has led to a surge of interest in her campaign – enough to make the race “eminently winnable”.

Washington’s 3rd congressional district is currently held by Republican Jaime Herrera-Beutler, who first won it in 2010 and has been re-elected five times.

Yet Ms Herrera-Beutler, 43, was one of just 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Donald Trump, an act that led to the former president vowing to oust her and the other members of Congress who dared to cross him, by endorsing and supporting his own challengers.

Andrew Buncombe reports for The Independent.

How fury over Roe decision could scupper Trump’s revenge plan

Overstock CEO could give ‘bombshell’ testimony

17:29 , Oliver O'Connell

Former Obama administration US attorney Joyce Alene offered her thoughts on the significance of former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne meeting with the January 6 committee.

She told Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC: “He might know details about the former president state of mind. If he is forthcoming and truthful with the committee today, this could really be bombshell testimony.”

On fmr. Overstock CEO testifying before Jan. 6 Cmte., @JoyceWhiteVance: “He might know details about the former president state of mind. If he is forthcoming and truthful with the committee today, this could really be bombshell testimony.” #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 15, 2022

Tom Brady: media ‘mischaracterised’ his relationship with Trump

17:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Tom Brady has claimed that the media “mischaracterised” his relationship with Donald Trump after he once called the former president “a good friend” and was spotted with a MAGA hat in his football locker.

The NFL legend told Variety in an interview published on Thursday that the two men haven’t spoken in “a lot of years” and that he was “so young” when he used to golf with Mr Trump.

“I haven’t talked to him in a lot of years,” he said. “I think [the press] just mischaracterised a lot.”

Rachel Sharp has the story.

Tom Brady claims the media ‘mischaracterised’ his relationship with Donald Trump

Ex-Overstock CEO meeting with Jan 6 committee

16:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne is meeting with the January 6 committee today.

Mr Byrne was present at the infamous “unhinged” 18 December 2021 Trump White House meeting alongside Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, and Mark Meadows.

As he arrived on Capitol Hill, he was asked by NBC’s Julie Tester whether Donald Trump had tried to contact him, to which he said no. Ms Tester also reports he called former White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s testimony “true-ish”.

Fmr Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne is meeting with the Jan 6 committee today



Byrne was present at the now-infamous Dec 18 Trump WH meeting ft. Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn, Rudy Giuliani & Mark Meadows



Said Trump hasn’t tried to contact him, called Cipollone’s testimony “true ish” pic.twitter.com/yV0Npo0NXd — Julia Jester (@JulesJester) July 15, 2022

Here’s The Independent’s Richard Hall reporting on the infamous meeting:

Inside the ‘crazy’ Trump meeting where baffled lawyers battled conspiracy theorists

Ron DeSantis’s monster fundraising draws in UFO believer’s money

16:00 , Andrew Naughtie

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, increasingly seen as the likeliest alternative to Donald Trump in the next GOP presidential contest, has raised an incredible $130m in his bid for re-election this November. It’s hard to see how he could possibly spend all that money between now and the election, raising the question of what else he might deploy it for.

In the interim, journalists are picking over the sources of this massive cash influx, and it turns out some of the larger donors are more outlandish than the average...

A Las Vegas space entrepreneur dubbed ‘the Cosmic Landlord’ — who’s financing afterlife & UFO research & believes aliens walk among us — gave an astronomical sum to DeSantis’s political committee: $10 million



DeSantis now has $130.4 million cash on handhttps://t.co/ZfUGrcn3mx — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 15, 2022

Bill O’Reilly condemns right-wing troll who sexually harassed AOC

15:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has condemned the far-right troll who sexually harassed Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the US Capitol, saying it “has to stop”.

Mr O’Reilly, who famously left Fox News amid a flurry of sexual harassment allegations, weighed into the issue after AOC shared footage of the man shouting lewd and derogatory comments about her appearance.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Ex-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly condemns right-wing troll who sexually harassed AOC

Trumps’ NY depositions delayed after Ivana death

15:00 , Andrew Naughtie

The unexpected death of Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, has left the ex-president’s family in mourning – and the New York Attorney General has granted them a request to delay scheduled sworn depositions from the ex-president and his children, with new dates yet to be set.

Just in via @NewYorkStateAG:



"In light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday, we received a request from counsel for Donald Trump and his children to adjourn all three depositions, which we have agreed to. This is a temporary delay [...]" pic.twitter.com/c0AQRquo07 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 15, 2022

Peter Navarro due in court

14:50 , Andrew Naughtie

Steve Bannon isn’t the only Trump associate facing contempt of Congress charges for refusing to comply with a Jan 6 comittee subpoena. Appearing in court today is Peter Navarro, who has failed in his attempt to avoid his subpoena by claiming “executive privilege”. He was arrested last month, and will be facing trial later this year.

Peter Navarro's Contempt of Congress criminal case returns to federal court in Washington at 10am



Trial scheduled for November pic.twitter.com/WVF26gxWRc — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 15, 2022

Unlike some in the Trump circle who have either denied or downplayed reports of a plan to have Mike Pence overturn the election in Congress on 6 January 2021, Mr Navarro has previously spelled out the plan in detail on TV.

Leaked audio shows Bannon predicting Trump’s 2020 strategy

14:15 , Andrew Naughtie

In shocking new audio obtained by a liberal news outlet former White House chief strategist Steven Bannon is heard outlining a plan for Donald Trump to declare victory on election night before voting was concluded and the results were in.

Mother Jones published audio of Mr Bannon discussing the plan in a conversation that took place prior to election night; according to the former administration official Mr Trump would have declared victory from the Oval Office even before results were conclusive in the various states that determined the winner.

“What Trump’s gonna do is just declare victory. Right? He’s gonna declare victory. But that doesn’t mean he’s a winner,” says Mr Bannon in the audio. “He’s just gonna say he’s the winner.”

John Bowden reports:

Steve Bannon says Trump planned to declare victory on election night even if losing

Capitol officer injured on Jan 6 says GOP members avoid him

13:30 , Andrew Naughtie

US Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, who was injured during Jan 6 Capitol riot has revealed that Republicans “avoid” him in the halls of Congress despite the fact that he protected them during the attack by Trump supporters.

Sgt Gonell appeared on MSNBC’sMorning Joe on Thursday to comment on the latest disclosures by the House Select Committee investigating the attack during its hearing on Tuesday.

“You have a lot of the people we protected on that day downplaying what happened. Sometimes I run into them in the hallway, and they pretend not to see me,” Sgt Gonell said. “They avoid me or bolt to the right or the left or pretend to be doing something else … I don’t hold any grudges. I’m still going to be respectful to them, but they don’t want to talk to me.”

The only two Republicans who have approached him? Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who suffered permanent injuries defending the Capitol on 1/6, says Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) are the only two Republicans who have checked in on him:



Gonell: “Shows a lot from the people who claim that they support the police.” pic.twitter.com/wSVsonAFF9 — The Recount (@therecount) July 14, 2022

Gustaf Kilander has more.

Capitol officer injured in riot says Republicans ‘avoid’ him in halls of Congress

Confederate flag rioter gets jail sentence

12:55 , Andrew Naughtie

A Maryland man who drove from his home to join the rioters at the US Capitol seeking to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election on January 6, 2021 has been sentenced to five months in prison.

According to federal prosecutors, 27-year-old David Alan Blair left his home in Clarksburg, Maryland, and drove to Washington, DC after the assault on the Capitol had begun. He brought with him a Confederate flag attached to a lacrosse stick, and, after refusing to leave an area on the West Lawn of the Capitol, used it to shove a police officer.

Mr Blair’s attorney argued the police officer responded in kind — striking Mr Blair three times in the head with his baton. The attorney said his client was left bleeding and concussed.

Nevertheless, Mr Blair pleaded guilty in March to a felony charge of interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Abe Asher has more.

Capitol rioter from Maryland with Confederate flag gets 5 months in prison

What the far right really sounds like...

12:20 , Andrew Naughtie

Far-right representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar were shamed this year for appearing at the America First Political Action Conference, an event helmed by hardcore far-right activist Nick Fuentes – a racist, sexist and homophobic polemicist with a following on the extreme end of the political spectrum.

Ms Greene and Mr Gosar faced no particular consequences for their contributions to the conference. For an example of who it is they were associating with by appearing there, here’s a recent sample of Mr Fuentes’s online show, in which he says it’s time to wind society back to the year 1099 (not a typo) and variously brutalise, outlaw and destroy his and his followers’ least favourite people.

Before you watch the clip, know that it contains violent sentiments and extreme language.

Members of Congress spoke at this guy's events. https://t.co/3rTrJwZPTi — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) July 15, 2022

Secret Service spokesman says messages were not deleted

11:45 , Andrew Naughtie

The story that text messages from Jan 5 and 6 2021 were deliberately deleted by Secret Service staff has been furiously denied by the service’s chief spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi.

Here’s the statement in full:

The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false. In fact, the Secret Service has been fully cooperating with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (DHS OIG) in every respect – whether it be interviews, documents, emails, or texts. First, in January 2021, before any inspection was opened by OIG on this subject, the Secret Service began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration. In that process, data resident on some phones was lost. DHS OIG requested electronic communications for the first time on Feb. 26, 2021, after the migration was well under way. The Secret Service notified DHS OIG of the loss of certain phones’ data, but confirmed to OIG that none of the texts it was seeking had been lost in the migration. Second, DHS OIG’s allegation regarding DHS’s cooperation with its investigation is neither correct nor new. To the contrary, DHS OIG has previously alleged that its employees were not granted appropriate and timely access to materials due to attorney review. DHS has repeatedly and publicly debunked this allegation, including in response to OIG’s last two semi-annual reports to Congress. It is unclear why OIG is raising this issue again.

Arrest warrant issued for pro-Trump official over alleged voting machine tampering

11:05 , Andrew Naughtie

A judge in Colorado has ordered the arrest of indicted pro-Trump elections clerk Tina Peters after prosecutors said she violated release conditions by travelling out of state.

District Court judge Matthew Barrett revoked Ms Peters’ bond after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in court documents he learned she had attended a law enforcement conference in Nevada on 12 July.

Ms Peters has been charged with tampering with voting equipment and misconduct and has become a leading GOP election conspiracy theorist.

According to court papers, Ms Peters’ unauthorised access of voting machines forced Mesa County to ditch the equipment, which costs around $600,000 to replace.

Bevan Hurley has the story.

Arrest warrant issued for pro-Trump clerk accused of tampering with voting machines

Conservative group releases report debunking Trump’s ‘stolen election’ lie

10:45 , Oliver O'Connell

A group of prominent conservatives has issued a 72-page report methodically debunking Donald Trump’s “stolen election” lie that went on to fuel the Janaury 6 Capitol riot in his final weeks in office.

JUST IN: Group of prominent conservatives issue 72-page report that methodically debunks Trump's "stolen election" lie that fueled Jan. 6 coup attempt https://t.co/T9wLk9Vol5 pic.twitter.com/5NU4v55kdv — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) July 14, 2022

Listed as authors of the report are former Missouri Senator John Danforth, Benjamin Ginsberg, Thomas B Griffith, David Hoppe, J Michael Luttig, Michael W McConnell, Ted Olson, and former Senator Gordon H Smith of Oregon.

“Our conclusion is unequivocal: Joe Biden was the choice of a majority of the Electors, who themselves were the choice of the majority of voters in their states.”

Read the full report Lost, Not Stolen: The Conservative Case that Trump Lost and Biden Won the 2020 Presidential Election

Mr Ginsberg appeared on Ana Cabrera’s CNN show to explain the purpose of publishing the report, saying: “We wanted to be really careful and thorough in examining all 64 cases. … It is still an ongoing issue when 30 per cent of the population says they don’t believe in elections.”

“We wanted to be really careful and thorough in examining all 64 cases. …It is still an ongoing issue when 30% of the population says they don’t believe in elections.” -- Ben Ginsberg on report he and other conservatives issued rebutting each of Trump's election fraud claims. pic.twitter.com/ohVzcolyzM — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) July 14, 2022

He tied his comments back to the testimony of Stephen Ayres at the latest January 6 hearing. Mr Ayres said he wouldn’t have been at the Capitol that day if it has not been for then-President Trump perpetuating the myth of a stolen election.

Adam Schiff concerned about DoJ’s slow progress

10:15 , Oliver O'Connell

One of the running themes of this summer’s 6 January committee hearings has been the question of what the Justice Department is doing with the mountain of evidence detailing the Trump team’s machinations to overturn the 2020 election. There have long been concerns that the department is moving alarmingly slowly given the urgency of the matter and the weight of evidence, and now, the committee’s impatience appears to be spilling into public.

Appearing on MSNBC, Mr Schiff opined that while he understood the DoJ is trying to restore its reputation for political independence, it is becoming clearer that its work is lagging behind that of the committee, and even that of the Fulton County District Attorney in Georgia.

“It is so unprecedented, and I’ve been part of many congressional investigations that have been contemporaneous with justice department investigations, but it is unprecedented for Congress to be so far out ahead of the justice department.”

Watch a clip from his remarks below:

Adam Schiff sounding the alarm again today about Garland. Schiff is agreeing with DOJ veteran Andrew Weissmann. @TheBeatWithAri pic.twitter.com/Rd098lu4Rv — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) July 13, 2022

US intelligence report says Iran may try to assassinate Trump and others

09:45 , Oliver O'Connell

As Joe Biden reiterates that “the only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is the Iran with nuclear weapons”, a shocking story from Yahoo News relays a US intelligence report that warns of potential assassination threats from Iran against top Trump administration officials, including the ex-president himself.

“The Iranian regime is waging a multipronged campaign — including threats of lethal action, international legal maneuvering, and the issuance of Iranian arrest warrants and sanctions — against select US officials to avenge the death of [Iranian Revolutionary Guard] Commander Soleimani in January 2020, raising the threat at home and abroad for those Iran views as responsible for the killing.”

Specifically singled out alongside Mr Trump are his former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, and former CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth McKenzie.

Read the full report here.

Who is the Jan 6 witness Donald Trump tried to call?

09:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Liz Cheney’s shocking revelation that her committee has reported Donald Trump to the Justice Department for trying to contact a witness has set off a round of speculation as to who the person concerned might be – and whether or when the panel might call them to appear in public.

So far, the most we know is what two sources told CNN: that the person who was contacted is believed to be a “support staffer” who did not have routine communication with Mr Trump and was “concerned” about the alleged attempt at contact.

Shweta Sharma has the story.

More details emerge about Jan 6 witness at centre of Trump tampering allegations

Trump reported to Justice department for contacting Jan 6 committee witness

08:45 , Oliver O'Connell

January 6 committee vice-chair Liz Cheney has revealed an effort by former President Donald Trump to contact one of the panel’s witnesses.

In her closing statement at the conclusion of the House select committee’s latest hearing on Tuesday, Ms Cheney said that the former president called a witness who has not yet been made public. That witness alerted their lawyer to the call, who in turn notified the congressional committee.

Read more:

Trump reported to Department of Justice for contacting Jan 6 committee witness

Trump ally and former Overstock CEO to meet with Jan 6 committee

08:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Former Overstock CEO and Trump ally Patrick Byrne is set to speak to investigators for the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Mr Byrne is expected to meet with the committee on Friday, CNN reported.

The meeting will take place behind closed doors and no rules or areas of discussion have been set.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Former Overstock CEO and Trump ally to meet with January 6 committee

Draft tweet and secret messages reveal Trump’s ‘deliberate strategy’ for Jan 6 crowd

07:45 , Oliver O'Connell

President Donald Trump planned secretly days before January 6 to lead his supporters from the Ellipse outside of the White House down to the US Capitol, where he hoped to deliver remarks outside of the building.

Mr Trump’s plans were revealed on Tuesday for the first time by the January 6 committee, whose members obtained private text messages between White House officials and far-right figures, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, as well as a draft tweet which Mr Trump apparently planned to send days before his supporters arrived at the Capitol.

Together, the messages outline what Rep Stephanie Murphy referred to as a “deliberate strategy” to concentrate Mr Trump’s supporters at the Capitol as the Electoral College results were being certified.

John Bowden watched Tuesday’s hearing.

Secret messages reveal Trump had ‘deliberate strategy’ to lead Jan 6 crowd to Capitol

Donald Trump returning to DC for the first time since end of presidency

07:27 , Shweta Sharma

Former president Donald Trump is reportedly returning to Washington DC this month for the first time since leaving office - amid reports that he is expected to announce his decision on running again in 2024.

According to an Axios report, the 45th president will return around 26 July for an event hosted by the America First Policy Institute where he will present a keynote address.

His expected arrival in DC would be the first after he left the capital on 20 January before president Joe Biden was inaugurated into office. He became the first outgoing president in more than 150 years not to attend his successor’s inauguration.

When baffled lawyers battled conspiracy theorists for Trump’s attention

07:15 , Oliver O'Connell

A White House meeting described at various times as “crazy,” “contentious,” “unhinged” and “hot-blooded” took centre stage a the January 6 committee’s latest hearing on Tuesday.

The committee heard from key participants in the meeting, which took place just four days after the electoral college met to certify the election for Joe Biden. It was described by the committee as “critically important” to understanding Mr Trump’s actions in the days leading up to January 6.

Richard Hall reports on what transpired on the night of 18 December 2020 at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Inside the ‘crazy’ Trump meeting where baffled lawyers battled conspiracy theorists

Capitol officer says he’s not sure if he accepts rioter’s apology

06:15 , Oliver O'Connell

One of the officers former Oath Keeper Stephen Ayres hugged and apologised to after the most recent January 6 hearing said he is not sure if he is ready to accept his apology.

Eric Garcia reports.

Capitol officer says he’s not sure if he accepts rioter’s apology

Trump ad-libbed violent lines in Ellipse speech

05:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump edited his January 6 rally remarks and improvised violent lines to add pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence in his efforts to get Mr Pence to try to overturn the election, the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection has said.

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Trump ad-libbed violent lines in Ellipse speech and reinserted Pence references

Secret Service deleted emails sought in Jan 6 probe, watchdog says

05:07 , Shweta Sharma

The US Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and 6 of 2021 shortly after an agency internal watchdog requested them, according to a letter from the Department of Homeland Security.

The letter, from the DHS inspector general, was first reported by The Intercept and was shared with the January 6 committee as well as the House and Senate homeland security committees.

“It’s concerning, obviously. And if there’s a way we can reconstruct the texts or what have you, we will,” January 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson told Axios. “I think it’s important for us to get as much information about how this discrepancy occurred and go from there.”

The Secret Service told the IG’s office the trove of messages was deleted as part of a “device-replacement“ programme, according to the letter, though it’s apparently not the only irregularity.

A Secret Service spokesman said the watchdog’s claims were “categorically false,” adding that the agency would release a more detailed response later.

Josh Marcus has more.

Ivanka Trump ‘heartbroken’ after mother’s death

04:46 , Shweta Sharma

Ivanka Trump has said she will miss her mother forever and she is heartbroken following the announcement that Ivana Trump has died.

Ivana Trump, 73, was the first wife of the former US president who died at her home in New York City.

“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother,” Ivanka wrote on Twitter, sharing her picture with Ivana Trump.

“Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest - never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.

“I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.



I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EyhrLNLUJw — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2022

Ex-Oath Keeper gives sinister warning if Trump re-elected

04:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Former Oath Keepers spokesperson Jason Van Tatenhove shared his fears of another Donald Trump term in the White House, as he testified before the January 6 Committee.

“We’ve gotten exceedingly lucky that more bloodshed did not happen, because the potential has been there from the start,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Tatenhove then voiced his fears for the future.

Ex-Oath Keeper gives Jan 6 committee sinister warning if Trump re-elected

Key takeaways from the latest January 6 committee hearing

03:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The January 6 committee probed Donald Trump’s encouragement of extremist groups to join his cause of preventing a peaceful transfer of power in its latest public hearing on Tuesday.

The committee drew a direct line between the president’s rhetoric and the violence of that day, accusing Mr Trump of directing angry militias and extremists to the Capitol building to stop the certification of the election he lost.

The most egregious example of this, the committee said, was a tweet from the then-president about a rally on January 6 in which he urged his supporters to “be there, be wild”.

“This tweet served as a call to action, and in some cases a call to arms, for many of president Trump’s most loyal supporters,” committee member Stephanie Murphy said.

The hearing focused on the role of extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in the attack on the US Capitol. Members of both groups are known to have been front and centre of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, and the leaders of both have been charged with seditious conspiracy for their involvement in the events of that day.

Richard Hall recaps the key takeaways from Tuesday’s hearing.

Here are the key takeaways from the latest January 6 committee hearing

Jan 6 hearing video shows far-right promoting plans for ‘wild’ protest after Trump tweet

02:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6 played video footage showing that many far-right commentators promoted plans for a protest on the day of the insurrection, after former president Donald Trump said it would be “wild”.

The select committee played video evidence showing that after Mr Trump called on his supporters to come to Washington on 6 January 2021, the day that Congress certifies the Electoral College results, many far-right commentators saw the then-president’s words as a call to arms.

The select committee played a montage of numerous far-right commentators including InfoWars owner Alex Jones, YouTube commentator Tim Pool and others urging people to come to the nation’s capital.

Eric Garcia reports.

‘Red wedding’: Video shows far-right promoting plans for protest after Trump tweet

Capitol rioter with Confederate flag gets five months in prison

01:45 , Oliver O'Connell

A Maryland man who drove from his home to join the rioters at the US Capitol seeking to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election on January 6, 2021 has been sentenced to five months in prison.

According to federal prosecutors, 27-year-old David Alan Blair left his home in Clarksburg, Maryland, and drove to Washington, DC after the assault on the Capitol had begun. He brought with him a Confederate flag attached to a lacrosse stick, and, after refusing to leave an area on the West Lawn of the Capitol, used it to shove a police officer.

Abe Asher reports:

Capitol rioter from Maryland with Confederate flag gets 5 months in prison

Cipollone thought Trump should have conceded after Electoral College certification

01:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told the January 6 House Select Committee that he thought Donald Trump should have conceded after the Electoral College certification on 14 December 2020.

Mr Cipollone appeared in front of committee investigators last week for the first time, and clips from his testimony were shared by the committee during its hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Cipollone thought Trump should have conceded after Electoral College certification

Friday 15 July 2022 00:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump rages at Cassidy Hutchinson again

Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson gave some of the most devastating in-person testimony heard by the 6 January committee when she appeared a fortnight ago, and clearly, the impact she made has left Donald Trump shaken.

On a phone interview with Real America’s Voice last night, the ex-president – who is furious that there is no-one on his side on the panel – described Ms Hutchinson as a “psycho girl”.

Trump says Cassidy Hutchinson is a “psycho girl.” pic.twitter.com/QXAmEym3PY — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 14, 2022

The committee has confirmed that in advance of her testimony, Ms Hutchinson received messages from Trump allies pressuring her not to appear.

Bannon says in leaked audio Trump planned to declare victory on election night even if losing

Friday 15 July 2022 00:15 , Oliver O'Connell

In shocking new audio obtained by a liberal news outlet former White House chief strategist Steven Bannon is heard outlining a plan for Donald Trump to declare victory on election night before voting was concluded and the results were in.

Mother Jones published audio of Mr Bannon discussing the plan in a conversation that took place prior to election night; according to the former administration official Mr Trump would have declared victory from the Oval Office even before results were conclusive in the various states that determined the winner.

John Bowden has the story.

Steve Bannon says Trump planned to declare victory on election night even if losing

Brad Parscale blamed Jan 6 deaths on Trump, text messages reveal

Thursday 14 July 2022 23:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump’s former senior campaign adviser blamed the death of a woman in the US Capitol riot on the former president’s heated rhetoric, text messages have revealed.

Brad Parscale appeared to be referring to the death of Ashli Babbit, who was fatally shot by law enforcement during the deadly insurrection, in messages to fellow Trump adviser Katrina Pierson that were shared at the latest January 6 hearing.

In the messages from the day of the riot, Mr Parscale told Ms Pierson that he “felt guilty” for helping Mr Trump win the White House, and described him as “a sitting president asking for civil war.”

Graeme Massie reports.

Brad Parscale blamed Jan 6 deaths on Trump, text messages reveal

Biden hails Trump-era Abraham Accords during trip to Israel

Thursday 14 July 2022 23:15 , Oliver O'Connell

President Joe Biden on Thursday offered a wholehearted endorsement to the Abraham Accords, a series of normalisation agreements between Israel and several Middle East monarchies brokered during the Trump administration. Mr Biden added that he would work to expand the efforts under his predecessor to deepen ties between Israel and its neighbours.

“We will also continue building on the Abraham Accords, which I strongly support because they deepen, they deepen Israel’s integration into the broader region and establish lasting ties for business, cooperation, and tourism,” Mr Biden said during a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Biden offers support for Trump-era Abraham Accords during trip to Israel

Trump says he’s made up his mind on 2024

Thursday 14 July 2022 22:45 , Oliver O'Connell

In a newly published interview with New York magazine, Donald Trump has given his biggest hint yet about his 2024 election thinking. In fact, it’s so big that the word hint doesn’t really cover it.

As Olivia Nuzzi reports:

“Look,” Trump said, “I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I’ll win...”

What would factor into such a decision for such an unusual person? “Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision,” he said.

He wouldn’t disclose what he’d decided. Not at first. But then he couldn’t help himself. “I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after,” he said. “You understand what that means?” His tone was conspiratorial. Was he referring to the midterm elections? He repeated after me: “Midterms.” Suddenly, he relaxed, as though my speaking the word had somehow set it free for discussion. “Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision,” he said.

Read her full interview.

Jan 6 hearings raise questions of presidential power

Thursday 14 July 2022 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The House Jan. 6 committee’s investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection is raising questions about former President Donald Trump’s role and whether he committed crimes.

The various schemes and talking points that witnesses have revealed also highlight what a president has the authority to do.

Government and legal experts say the bigger question is: Can further limits be put on presidential authority to make sure there are no repeats of 2020 in future administrations?

Read more:

Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power

Once again, judge denies Bannon bid to delay his trial

Thursday 14 July 2022 22:15 , Oliver O'Connell

A federal judge on Thursday again denied a request from Steve Bannon to delay his criminal contempt trial, saying he was confident a fair and impartial jury could be seated despite the extensive media coverage of the onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump.

US District Judge Carl Nichols had earlier in the week rejected a bid by Bannon’s lawyers to delay his trial, which is scheduled to start Monday with jury selection. He made a similar ruling Thursday, turning aside concerns from Bannon’s lawyers about a CNN report set to air on the eve of trial and what they said were prejudicial comments made during a hearing this week by the House committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on 6 January 2021.

Judge again denies Bannon bid to delay his trial next week

Trump leads tributes to ex-wife Ivana who died aged 73

Thursday 14 July 2022 21:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Former President Donald Trump lead the memorials for his ex-wife, Ivana Trump, who died on Thursday aged 73.

Graog Graziosi reports on the tributes to Ms Trump.

Donald Trump leads tributes to ex-wife Ivana who died aged 73

Eric Trump pays tribute to his mother

Thursday 14 July 2022 21:27 , Oliver O'Connell

Statement from Donald Trump on passing of ex-wife Ivana

Thursday 14 July 2022 20:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Former president Donald Trump released the following statement on Truth Social confirming his ex-wife Ivana had passed away aged 73.

I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s ex-wife, dies at 73

Thursday 14 July 2022 20:54 , Oliver O'Connell

Ivana Trump, the first of former president Donald Trump’s three wives and the mother of his three eldest children, passed away on Thursday at age 73.

Mr Trump confirmed his ex-wife’s death in a post on his Truth Social platform, writing: “ I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City”.

Andrew Feinberg reported on this breaking news story.

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s ex-wife, dies at 73

Where was Pence on day of ‘unhinged’ election meeting at White House

Thursday 14 July 2022 20:45 , Oliver O'Connell

A central part of the most recent January 6 hearing was the 18 December 2020 “unhinged”, ‘crazy’ foul-mouthed Oval Office meeting where baffled lawyers battled conspiracy theorists for Donald Trump’s attention regarding the outcome of the election.

If you wondered where then-Vice President Mike Pence was that day, C-Span communications director Howard Mortman has the answer: giving a speech about Space Force and getting his Covid-19 vaccine alongside Dr Anthony Fauci.

Where was Mike Pence on December 18, 2020?

Space Force speech ...

and getting COVID vaccine ... Fauci in the room ... Both spoke pic.twitter.com/MMYRhi2Swi — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 14, 2022

Here’s Richard Hall’s account of the infamous meeting:

Inside the ‘crazy’ Trump meeting where baffled lawyers battled conspiracy theorists

Conservative group releases report debunking Trump’s ‘stolen election’ lie

Thursday 14 July 2022 20:15 , Oliver O'Connell

A group of prominent conservatives has issued a 72-page report methodically debunking Donald Trump’s “stolen election” lie that went on to fuel the Janaury 6 Capitol riot in his final weeks in office.

JUST IN: Group of prominent conservatives issue 72-page report that methodically debunks Trump's "stolen election" lie that fueled Jan. 6 coup attempt https://t.co/T9wLk9Vol5 pic.twitter.com/5NU4v55kdv — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) July 14, 2022

Listed as authors of the report are former Missouri Senator John Danforth, Benjamin Ginsberg, Thomas B Griffith, David Hoppe, J Michael Luttig, Michael W McConnell, Ted Olson, and former Senator Gordon H Smith of Oregon.

“Our conclusion is unequivocal: Joe Biden was the choice of a majority of the Electors, who themselves were the choice of the majority of voters in their states.”

Read the full report Lost, Not Stolen: The Conservative Case that Trump Lost and Biden Won the 2020 Presidential Election

Mr Ginsberg appeared on Ana Cabrera’s CNN show to explain the purpose of publishing the report, saying: “We wanted to be really careful and thorough in examining all 64 cases. … It is still an ongoing issue when 30 per cent of the population says they don’t believe in elections.”

“We wanted to be really careful and thorough in examining all 64 cases. …It is still an ongoing issue when 30% of the population says they don’t believe in elections.” -- Ben Ginsberg on report he and other conservatives issued rebutting each of Trump's election fraud claims. pic.twitter.com/ohVzcolyzM — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) July 14, 2022

He tied his comments back to the testimony of Stephen Ayres at the latest January 6 hearing. Mr Ayres said he wouldn’t have been at the Capitol that day if it has not been for then-President Trump perpetuating the myth of a stolen election.

Injured Capitol officer says Republicans ‘avoid’ him in halls of Congress

Thursday 14 July 2022 19:45 , Oliver O'Connell

US Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, who was injured during Jan 6 Capitol riot has revealed that Republicans “avoid” him in the halls of Congress despite the fact that he protected them during the attack by Trump supporters.

Sgt Gonell appeared on MSNBC’sMorning Joe on Thursday to comment on the latest disclosures by the House Select Committee investigating the attack during its hearing on Tuesday.

The sergeant conveyed his anger at those who still minimise what took place on that day.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Capitol officer injured in riot says Republicans ‘avoid’ him in halls of Congress

Voices: Trump and Musk have fallen out of love — and I know why

Thursday 14 July 2022 19:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Noah Berlatsky writes:

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are both wealthy white male men with narcissistic traits who like to go on Twitter to insult their enemies and boast about their awesomeness to their oodles of reactionary fans.

They’ve also, until recently, been allies of a sort. Trump praised Musk in January 2020, calling him “one of our great geniuses.” Musk, for his part, criticized Twitter for banning Trump after Trump used the platform to organize an attempted coup. Musk signed a contract to purchase Twitter in April and promised to restore Trump to the platform. It all seemed to be going so well.

The Trump/Musk (Trusk?) lovefest is over, though. Musk and Trump have betrayed each other, in the same way they’ve betrayed a lot of people in their respective lives. And few can deny that it’s fun to watch two terrible people try to ruin one another. But it’s less fun when you realize that they try to ruin everyone else in much the same way — often with a great deal of success.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have fallen out of love — and I know exactly why

Thursday 14 July 2022 18:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Stephen Ayres is a former supporter of Trump. He answered the President’s call to come to D.C. on January 6th and marched to the Capitol on the President’s orders. Mr. Ayres, who no longer supports Trump, came forward voluntarily to share his story as a warning. pic.twitter.com/ClYWqxjlXY — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 14, 2022

Bannon predicts post-election strategy on 2020 audio

Thursday 14 July 2022 18:15 , Oliver O'Connell

An audio recording released by Mother Jones this week features Steve Bannon, a key figure in the events leading up to the violence of 6 January 2021, explaining just days before the election what Donald Trump would do if it appeared Joe Biden might have won.

“What Trump’s gonna do is just declare victory. Right? He’s gonna declare victory. But that doesn’t mean he’s a winner. He’s just gonna say he’s a winner.”

Have a listen below:

AOC: I don’t feel safe in the Capitol

Thursday 14 July 2022 17:45 , Andrew Naughtie

After being verbally sexually harassed by a right-wing troll on the steps of the Capitol yesterday without the Capitol police intervening, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described to a reporter how she does not feel safe in the building – particularly after the events of 6 January.

“I have no idea what happened to the people on the inside who were very clearly sympathetic with what was going on and opening the doors wide open for that,” she said. “And I’m supposed to sit here and pretend like none of that ever happened?”

Linking the situation to a cross-party backlash to the “defund the police” rallying cry, she explained that members of Congress, their staff and service workers remain unsafe while the situation remains unexamined. “We need to get to the bottom of this.”

.@aoc tells me she's never felt safe in the Capitol, citing reports of police and members of Congress working with insurrectionists on January 6th. Here's the video: pic.twitter.com/9rxABsUI3L — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) July 14, 2022

Mitt Romney says he’d rather Trump didn’t announce 2024 run at all

Thursday 14 July 2022 17:32 , Oliver O'Connell

Senator Mitt Romney, asked about reports Donald Trump is considering launching his campaign before the midterms, said: “Well, I’d rather not have him announce at all. Ever.”

“Later would be better than sooner,” he added. “I’d rather people be looking at Biden’s record than looking at Trump’s record.”

Sen. Romney, asked about reports Trump is considering launching his campaign before the midterms: “Well, I’d rather not have him announce at all. Ever.”



“Later would be better than sooner,” he says. “I’d rather people be looking at Biden’s record than looking at Trump’s record.” — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 14, 2022

Georgia polling shows Heschel Walker struggling

Thursday 14 July 2022 17:15 , Andrew Naughtie

Donald Trump’s chosen Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has struggled lately in the face of scandals about his personal life, business dealings and academic credentials – and it appears he is struggling in the polls against Raphael Warnock, the incumbent Democrat he hopes to defeat in November.

Perhaps equally grating for Mr Trump is that Brian Kemp, the governor whose “disloyalty” over the 2020 election so enraged him, is opening up a small but detectable lead over his 2018 opponent, Stacy Abrams.

🚨FabrizioWard (R)/Impact (D) poll of GEORGIA for AARP:



SEN

Warnock (D-inc) 50

Walker (R) 47



GOV

Kemp (R-inc) 52

Abrams (D) 45



Biden approval 34/65

Generic R 48-D 45



Favs:

Kemp 50/45

Walker 41/49

Abrams 46/50

Warnock 47/47



(500 LVs, 7/5-11, ±4.4)https://t.co/eVSKna7wnR — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) July 14, 2022

Bannon loses another attempt to delay trial

Thursday 14 July 2022 16:45 , Andrew Naughtie

Steve Bannon’s latest effort to stave off his contempt of Congress trial has fallen short, with a judge ruling that jury selection will go ahead as planned.

The argument that a CNN special about Mr Bannon airing this weekend could compromise jurors appears not to have worked.

Judge Carl Nichols AGAIN denies Bannon’s request to delay trial



Jury selection begins Monday — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 14, 2022

From colleague Jake Gibson. US District Judge Carl Nichols rules again that the Bannon/contempt of Congress will not be delayed. 2nd such ruling. Is set to begin on July 18. Nichols: "I am cognizant of concerns about publicity and bias." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 14, 2022

Trump says he’s made up his mind on 2024

Thursday 14 July 2022 16:12 , Andrew Naughtie

In a newly published interview with New York magazine, Donald Trump has given his biggest hint yet about his 2024 election thinking. In fact, it’s so big that the word hint doesn’t really cover it.

As Olivia Nuzzi reports:

“Look,” Trump said, “I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I’ll win...” What would factor into such a decision for such an unusual person? “Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision,” he said. He wouldn’t disclose what he’d decided. Not at first. But then he couldn’t help himself. “I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after,” he said. “You understand what that means?” His tone was conspiratorial. Was he referring to the midterm elections? He repeated after me: “Midterms.” Suddenly, he relaxed, as though my speaking the word had somehow set it free for discussion. “Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision,” he said.

Read her full interview below.

Bannon’s lawyers making last-ditch attempt to forestall contempt trial

Thursday 14 July 2022 15:45 , Andrew Naughtie

Steve Bannon is not in court himself, but his lawyers are – fighting hard against a referral for contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena from the 6 January committee.

The current argument being pushed by Mr Bannon’s defence is that there are concerns jurors could be biased against him because of “inflammatory” rhetoric about him, and because his prediction that “all hell” would break loose on 6 January 2021 was played at the hearing on Tuesday. In essence, the argument is that the timing of the trial is unfair.

Based on the latest from the courtroom, it’s not going down brilliantly.

Judge quickly interjects and starts talking about the jury selection process. Judge asks .. couldn’t attorneys simply ask jurors if they saw the CNN program? — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 14, 2022

Trump rages at Cassidy Hutchinson again

Thursday 14 July 2022 15:30 , Andrew Naughtie

Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson gave some of the most devastating in-person testimony heard by the 6 January committee when she appeared a fortnight ago, and clearly, the impact she made has left Donald Trump shaken.

On a phone interview with Real America’s Voice last night, the ex-president – who is furious that there is no-one on his side on the panel – described Ms Hutchinson as a “psycho girl”.

Trump says Cassidy Hutchinson is a “psycho girl.” pic.twitter.com/QXAmEym3PY — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 14, 2022

The committee has confirmed that in advance of her testimony, Ms Hutchinson received messages from Trump allies pressuring her not to appear.

Adam Schiff concerned about DoJ’s slow progress

Thursday 14 July 2022 15:00 , Andrew Naughtie

One of the running themes of this summer’s 6 January committee hearings has been the question of what the Justice Department is doing with the mountain of evidence detailing the Trump team’s machinations to overturn the 2020 election. There have long been concerns that the department is moving alarmingly slowly given the urgency of the matter and the weight of evidence, and now, the committee’s impatience appears to be spilling into public.

Appearing on MSNBC, Mr Schiff opined that while he understood the DoJ is trying to restore its reputation for political independence, it is becoming clearer that its work is lagging behind that of the committee, and even that of the Fulton County District Attorney in Georgia.

“It is so unprecedented, and I’ve been part of many congressional investigations that have been contemporaneous with justice department investigations, but it is unprecedented for Congress to be so far out ahead of the justice department.”

Watch a clip from his remarks below:

Adam Schiff sounding the alarm again today about Garland. Schiff is agreeing with DOJ veteran Andrew Weissmann. @TheBeatWithAri pic.twitter.com/Rd098lu4Rv — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) July 13, 2022

Trump returning to DC for right-wing conference

Thursday 14 July 2022 14:28 , Andrew Naughtie

The America First Policy Institute, a right-wing fundraising and lobbying group that was founded after Donald Trump left office, is welcoming the ex-president back to Washington, DC in less than two weeks time, it has been confirmed.

.@CBSNews can confirm that former President Donald Trump will be coming back to Washington DC on July 26th—for the first time since end of his administration—to headline a speech to the America First Policy Institute per a person familiar w/ the planning. — Fin Gómez (@finnygo) July 14, 2022

It is an HONOR for @A1Policy to be the first organization to welcome President Trump back to Washington, D.C. https://t.co/5mKBeBRaWr — Brooke Rollins (@BrookeLRollins) July 14, 2022

Also speaking at the conference will be a clutch of right-wing quasi-celebrities, members of Congress including Ted Cruz, and Trump administration alumni including Larry Kudlow and Kellyanne Conway.

We can't wait for our America First Agenda Summit!🇺🇸



More speakers announced soon! pic.twitter.com/7qEkySUplz — America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) July 13, 2022

Trump’s ‘legacy of American carnage’

Thursday 14 July 2022 14:00 , Andrew Naughtie

Andrew Feinberg reports on how former President Trump had no reason to believe the 2020 election was unfair, and yet he planned to order the riotous mob he’d brought to Washington to march on the US Capitol on January 6, just as Congress was meeting to conduct the final certification of his loss to Joe Biden, according to evidence presented by the House select committee.

A ‘legacy of American carnage’: Hearing reveals Trump’s secret Jan 6 plot

How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Georgia

Thursday 14 July 2022 13:30 , Andrew Naughtie

As a Georgia investigation into potential criminal interference in the 2020 election heats up, prosecutors are trying to force allies and advisers of former President Donald Trump to come to Atlanta to testify before a special grand jury.

EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Ga.

Who is the Jan 6 witness Donald Trump tried to call?

Thursday 14 July 2022 13:00 , Andrew Naughtie

Liz Cheney’s shocking revelation that her committee has reported Donald Trump to the Justice Department for trying to contact a witness has set off a round of speculation as to who the person concerned might be – and whether or when the panel might call them to appear in public.

So far, the most we know is what two sources told CNN: that the person who was contacted is believed to be a “support staffer” who did not have routine communication with Mr Trump and was “concerned” about the alleged attempt at contact.

Shweta Sharma has the story.

More details emerge about Jan 6 witness at centre of Trump tampering allegations

US intelligence report says Iran may try to assassinate Trump and others

Thursday 14 July 2022 12:26 , Andrew Naughtie

As Joe Biden reiterates that “the only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is the Iran with nuclear weapons”, a shocking story from Yahoo News relays a US intelligence report that warns of potential assassination threats from Iran against top Trump administration officials, including the ex-president himself.

“The Iranian regime is waging a multipronged campaign — including threats of lethal action, international legal maneuvering, and the issuance of Iranian arrest warrants and sanctions — against select US officials to avenge the death of [Iranian Revolutionary Guard] Commander Soleimani in January 2020, raising the threat at home and abroad for those Iran views as responsible for the killing.”

Specifically singled out alongside Mr Trump are his former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, and former CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth McKenzie.

Read the full report here.

Draft tweet and secret messages reveal Trump’s ‘deliberate strategy’ for Jan 6 crowd

Thursday 14 July 2022 12:00 , Oliver O'Connell

President Donald Trump planned secretly days before January 6 to lead his supporters from the Ellipse outside of the White House down to the US Capitol, where he hoped to deliver remarks outside of the building.

Mr Trump’s plans were revealed on Tuesday for the first time by the January 6 committee, whose members obtained private text messages between White House officials and far-right figures, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, as well as a draft tweet which Mr Trump apparently planned to send days before his supporters arrived at the Capitol.

Together, the messages outline what Rep Stephanie Murphy referred to as a “deliberate strategy” to concentrate Mr Trump’s supporters at the Capitol as the Electoral College results were being certified.

John Bowden watched Tuesday’s hearing.

Secret messages reveal Trump had ‘deliberate strategy’ to lead Jan 6 crowd to Capitol

Trump reported to Justice department for contacting Jan 6 committee witness

Thursday 14 July 2022 11:15 , Oliver O'Connell

January 6 committee vice-chair Liz Cheney has revealed an effort by former President Donald Trump to contact one of the panel’s witnesses.

In her closing statement at the conclusion of the House select committee’s latest hearing on Tuesday, Ms Cheney said that the former president called a witness who has not yet been made public. That witness alerted their lawyer to the call, who in turn notified the congressional committee.

Read more:

Trump reported to Department of Justice for contacting Jan 6 committee witness

Brad Parscale blamed Jan 6 deaths on Trump, text messages reveal

Thursday 14 July 2022 10:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump’s former senior campaign adviser blamed the death of a woman in the US Capitol riot on the former president’s heated rhetoric, text messages have revealed.

Brad Parscale appeared to be referring to the death of Ashli Babbit, who was fatally shot by law enforcement during the deadly insurrection, in messages to fellow Trump adviser Katrina Pierson that were shared at the latest January 6 hearing.

In the messages from the day of the riot, Mr Parscale told Ms Pierson that he “felt guilty” for helping Mr Trump win the White House, and described him as “a sitting president asking for civil war.”

Graeme Massie reports.

Brad Parscale blamed Jan 6 deaths on Trump, text messages reveal

When baffled lawyers battled conspiracy theorists for Trump’s attention

Thursday 14 July 2022 09:45 , Oliver O'Connell

A White House meeting described at various times as “crazy,” “contentious,” “unhinged” and “hot-blooded” took centre stage a the January 6 committee’s latest hearing on Tuesday.

The committee heard from key participants in the meeting, which took place just four days after the electoral college met to certify the election for Joe Biden. It was described by the committee as “critically important” to understanding Mr Trump’s actions in the days leading up to January 6.

Richard Hall reports on what transpired on the night of 18 December 2020 at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Inside the ‘crazy’ Trump meeting where baffled lawyers battled conspiracy theorists

Capitol officer says he’s not sure if he accepts rioter’s apology

Thursday 14 July 2022 09:00 , Oliver O'Connell

One of the officers former Oath Keeper Stephen Ayres hugged and apologised to after the most recent January 6 hearing said he is not sure if he is ready to accept his apology.

Eric Garcia reports.

Capitol officer says he’s not sure if he accepts rioter’s apology

ICYMI: Trump ad-libbed violent lines in Ellipse speech

Thursday 14 July 2022 08:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump edited his January 6 rally remarks and improvised violent lines to add pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence in his efforts to get Mr Pence to try to overturn the election, the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection has said.

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Trump ad-libbed violent lines in Ellipse speech and reinserted Pence references

ICYMI: Ex-Oath Keeper gives sinister warning if Trump re-elected

Thursday 14 July 2022 07:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Former Oath Keepers spokesperson Jason Van Tatenhove shared his fears of another Donald Trump term in the White House, as he testified before the January 6 Committee.

“We’ve gotten exceedingly lucky that more bloodshed did not happen, because the potential has been there from the start,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Tatenhove then voiced his fears for the future.

Ex-Oath Keeper gives Jan 6 committee sinister warning if Trump re-elected

Key takeaways from the latest January 6 committee hearing

Thursday 14 July 2022 06:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The January 6 committee probed Donald Trump’s encouragement of extremist groups to join his cause of preventing a peaceful transfer of power in its latest public hearing on Tuesday.

The committee drew a direct line between the president’s rhetoric and the violence of that day, accusing Mr Trump of directing angry militias and extremists to the Capitol building to stop the certification of the election he lost.

The most egregious example of this, the committee said, was a tweet from the then-president about a rally on January 6 in which he urged his supporters to “be there, be wild”.

“This tweet served as a call to action, and in some cases a call to arms, for many of president Trump’s most loyal supporters,” committee member Stephanie Murphy said.

The hearing focused on the role of extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in the attack on the US Capitol. Members of both groups are known to have been front and centre of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, and the leaders of both have been charged with seditious conspiracy for their involvement in the events of that day.

Richard Hall recaps the key takeaways from Tuesday’s hearing.

Here are the key takeaways from the latest January 6 committee hearing

Jan 6 hearing video shows far-right promoting plans for ‘wild’ protest after Trump tweet

Thursday 14 July 2022 05:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6 played video footage showing that many far-right commentators promoted plans for a protest on the day of the insurrection, after former president Donald Trump said it would be “wild”.

The select committee played video evidence showing that after Mr Trump called on his supporters to come to Washington on 6 January 2021, the day that Congress certifies the Electoral College results, many far-right commentators saw the then-president’s words as a call to arms.

The select committee played a montage of numerous far-right commentators including InfoWars owner Alex Jones, YouTube commentator Tim Pool and others urging people to come to the nation’s capital.

Eric Garcia reports.

‘Red wedding’: Video shows far-right promoting plans for protest after Trump tweet

Cipollone thought Trump should have conceded after Electoral College certification

Thursday 14 July 2022 04:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told the January 6 House Select Committee that he thought Donald Trump should have conceded after the Electoral College certification on 14 December 2020.

Mr Cipollone appeared in front of committee investigators last week for the first time, and clips from his testimony were shared by the committee during its hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Cipollone thought Trump should have conceded after Electoral College certification

ICYMI: Ivanka and Scalia’s son urged Trump to give up on election

Thursday 14 July 2022 03:45 , Oliver O'Connell

The House select committee played video testimony from multiple former Trump administration officials – including late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s son and former president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka – who urged him to concede, but were ignored.

Ivanka and Scalia’s son urged Trump to give concede election but were ignored

Trump ally and former Overstock CEO to meet with Jan 6 committee

Thursday 14 July 2022 03:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Former Overstock CEO and Trump ally Patrick Byrne is set to speak to investigators for the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Mr Byrne is expected to meet with the committee on Friday, CNN reported.

The meeting will take place behind closed doors and no rules or areas of discussion have been set.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Former Overstock CEO and Trump ally to meet with January 6 committee

Faced with subpoena, Lindsey Graham denies election meddling

Thursday 14 July 2022 02:15 , Oliver O'Connell

US Senator Lindsey Graham wasn’t seeking to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election when he called state officials to ask them to reexamine certain absentee ballots after President Donald Trump‘s narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden, his lawyers said in a federal court filing.

Graham, trying to quash subpoena, denies election meddling

Murkowski responds to Trump attacks: ‘He seems to be worried about me’

Thursday 14 July 2022 01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has taken former president Donald Trump’s criticisms of her in stride.

Over the weekend, Mr Trump held a rally in Anchorage, Alaska, where he blasted Ms Murkowski, She was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Mr Trump during his second impeachment trial for his role in the January 6 riot.

“You’re going to fire your RINO senator. She’s worse than a RINO”, Mr Trump said.

Ms Murkowski and Mr Trump occasionally clashed during his presidency, including over her opposition to repealing the Affordable Care Act and the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

But Ms Murkowski seemed unbothered when asked about Mr Trump.

Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill.

GOP senator Murkowski responds to Trump’s attacks: He seems to be worried about me

Jan 6 committee: Trump’s own documents confirm his desire for march to Capitol

Thursday 14 July 2022 00:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump’s own documents confirm that the President had decided to call on his supporters to go to the Capitol on January 6th, but he chose not to widely announce it until his speech on the Ellipse that morning.



The Committee obtained this draft tweet from the National Archives: pic.twitter.com/DUAiycjUlD — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 13, 2022

Third arrest in Colorado election security breach

Thursday 14 July 2022 00:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The former elections manager for a Colorado clerk indicted on charges of tampering with voting equipment has been arrested on allegations that she was part of the scheme, an official said Wednesday.

3rd arrest made in alleged Colorado election security breach

Everything we know about Ray Epps

Wednesday 13 July 2022 23:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Nearly 900 people have been arrested for their participation in the failed insurrection that occurred the following day. Though Ray Epps is not among that number, he has nonetheless become the focus of a MAGA-world conspiracy theory placing the blame for the entire debacle squarely on his shoulders.

Everything we know about Ray Epps and the Jan 6 conspiracy theory surrounding him

Voices: What the DOJ should do next

Wednesday 13 July 2022 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The Independent’s Eric Garcia was at Tuesday’s hearing. Here he recaps what was said and what questions still need to be answered.

The latest hearing by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot did not yield as many explosive revelations as the session with Cassidy Hutchinson two weeks ago. Nevertheless, the hearing did show that many far-right activists and commentators viewed Donald Trump’s tweet inviting his supporters to a “big protest” on 6 January – and promising them it “will be wild” – as a call to arms .

Similarly, the hearing demonstrated that even after many of Trump’s advisers had told him he had exhausted his options, a gaggle of the president’s most extreme enablers – including Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn and Rudy Giuliani – met at the White House and attempted to hatch a plot to keep Trump in office. The group even floated a draft executive order that would have instructed the military to seize voting machines.

But toward the end of the hearing, committee vice chairwoman Liz Cheney dropped a tactical nuke on the public when she revealed that Trump had tried to contact an unnamed witness. This person had declined a phone call from the ex-president and informed the committee that he’d rang, whose staff in turn notified the Department of Justice. The allegation is serious and could raise questions of whether Trump engaged in witness-tampering.

With all of this in mind, here are three questions the hearing has left open.

Read on...

The mystery of Liz Cheney’s missing Jan 6 witness — and what the DOJ should do next

Voices: How Trump supporters were radicalized and tempted to the Capitol

Wednesday 13 July 2022 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

“Is the 6th D-Day? Is that why Trump wants everyone there?”

“Trump just told us all to come armed.”

“It ‘will be wild’ means we need volunteers for the firing squad.”

“I’m ready to die for my beliefs, are you ready to die police.”

This was how extremists reacted on social media to a tweet heard around the right-wing ecosystem.

Ahmed Baba writes about how Trump’s early morning tweet on December 19, 2020 calling for a protest on January 6 changed the plans of extremist groups and led directly to the violence that day.

‘I’m ready to die for my beliefs’: How pro-Trump rioters were radicalized

Ray Epps reveals how Jan 6 conspiracists ruined his life

Wednesday 13 July 2022 21:00 , Oliver O'Connell

There was no return to normal for Ray Epps, a man who became the hingepoint of a right-wing conspiracy to pin the Capitol riot on the FBI.

Before the Capitol riot ended, supporters of former President Donald Trump were manufacturing stories as a way to ease the pain of the cognitive dissonance they were experiencing. The first story claimed that the Capitol police invited the protesters inside. The second was that Antifa was actually behind the riot, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

When those stories didn’t stick, MAGA-world tried another. That one told the tale of an FBI informant who planted the idea of breaching the Capitol in the rioters’ minds — proof that the Capitol riot defendants were led astray by a false flag operation, and not willing participants in an attempted insurrection.

The story needed a face, and 61-year-old Mr Epps became the poster boy for the conspiracy theory.

Graig Graziosi reports.

Ray Epps reveals how his life has been ruined after Jan 6 conspiracists targeted him

Five months in prison for Capitol rioter with Confederate flag

Wednesday 13 July 2022 20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A Maryland man who used a lacrosse stick attached to a Confederate battle flag to shove a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in prison, according to a Justice Department spokesman.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper also sentenced David Alan Blair, to 18 months of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution, said William Miller, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia.

Capitol rioter with Confederate flag gets 5 months in prison

Trump weighs in on inflation numbers

Wednesday 13 July 2022 20:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the latest inflation numbers.

In a post on Truth Social he wrote:

Inflation just hit ANOTHER 40-year high of 9.1%, which is terrible for our Country. Fuel prices up 60%, Airfare up 34%, Eggs up 33% — how can people survive this? How can businesses survive this? Our Country is so weak right now because the Radical Left Democrats have no clue what they are doing. All they want to do is "get Trump," and they are willing to destroy our Nation to do it. America will not allow this to go on for much longer. Don’t vote for the Radical Left Democrats, vote for America First Republicans — Save America!

Fox News analyst says ‘breathtaking' Jan 6 hearing ‘should shock everyone’

Wednesday 13 July 2022 19:51 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley said that the seventh hearing of the January 6 committee was “breathtaking”.

Mr Turley shared his sense of shock at the revelations concerning former President Donald Trump and his December 18 2020 meeting at the White House discussing how to overturn the election with his allies.

“It’s ... damaging,” Mr Turley said in reaction to the pre-recorded deposition with Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. “The account of that meeting in the [Oval] Office is really breathtaking. It’s very disturbing.”

Gustaf Kilander has the latest reaction to the latest stunning public hearing.

Even a Fox News analyst says latest Jan 6 hearing ‘should shock everyone’

Report says Trump watching hearings live and demanding to know when they’ll be over

Wednesday 13 July 2022 19:42 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump is reportedly impatient to be done with the January 6 hearings in Congress, watching each session live on TV and repeatedly question aides when they will be over.

“One thing that I’ve heard from sources is that Trump has been asking people in recent days is when these hearings are going to come to an end. They have been more effective than many people in his orbit expected,” reported CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday.

Josh Marcus reports.

Trump watching each January 6 hearing and constantly asking when they’ll end: report

Report says Trump insiders fear prosecutors targeting Mark Meadows

Wednesday 13 July 2022 19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

People close to former president Donald Trump are concerned that his final White House chief of staff, ex-North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows, could face indictment for his role in helping the defeated ex-president try to remain in office against the will of voters.

According to Rolling Stone, the House January 6 select committee has been “quietly” looking into Mr Meadows’ financial dealings in addition to investigating his involvement in the Trumpworld scheming that led to the attack on the US Capitol.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Trump insiders fear ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows will be prosecuted, report says

Obama sent Ronny Jackson fiery email in response to dig at Biden’s mental acuity

Wednesday 13 July 2022 19:01 , Oliver O'Connell

Presidential physician turned GOP congressman Ronny Jackson’s unfounded campaign attacks on then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s mental state drew a sharp rebuke from one of his former patients: Barack Obama.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Obama sent fiery email to ex-White House doctor who questioned Biden’s mental fitness

Biden ‘would not be disappointed’ by rematch with Trump in 2024

Wednesday 13 July 2022 18:45 , Oliver O'Connell

During his interview with Israel’s Channel 12 at the start of his Middle Eastern tour, President Joe Biden was asked if he was predicting a rematch with Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Mr Biden responded: “I’m not predicting, but I would not be disappointed.”

Israel Channel 12 asked Biden if he was predicting a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024?: Biden replied: "I'm not predicting, but I would not be disappointed." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 13, 2022

Jan 6 committee promises ‘profound moment of reckoning’ at next hearing

Wednesday 13 July 2022 18:30 , Oliver O'Connell

January 6 committee member Jamie Raskin has promised a “profound moment of reckoning for America” at his panel’s hearing next week, a session that will unveil more testimony from Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

Committee vice chair Liz Cheney also previewed the committee’s next meeting in her closing remarks to viewers on Tuesday, showing a video of Mr Cipollone answering questions about Mr Trump’s actions and remarks during the attack itself.

John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.

ICYMI: When Ivanka Trump began to give up

Wednesday 13 July 2022 18:00 , Andrew Naughtie

The House select committee played video testimony from multiple former Trump administration officials – including late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s son and former president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka – who urged him to concede, but were ignored.

The then-president’s daughter Ivanka Trump was shown being asked whether the 14 December 2020 vote from the Electoral College made her realise that the administration would come to an end.

“I think so. I think it was my my sentiment probably prior as well,” she said.

Multiple other members of the administration echoed this sentiment, including Judd Deere, who was the deputy White House press secretary.

Eric Garcia has more:

Ivanka and Scalia’s son urged Trump to give concede election but were ignored

Report: Mark Meadows at risk of criminal charges

Wednesday 13 July 2022 17:30 , Andrew Naughtie

Writing for Rolling Stone, Noah Shachtman reports that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows – who has refused to cooperate with the 6 January select committee – is increasingly thought to be at risk of legal action over his personal affairs as well as his behaviour after the 2020 election:

Trump’s inner circle increasingly views Meadows as a likely fall guy for the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Members of Trump’s legal team are actively planning certain strategies around Meadows’ downfall — including possible criminal charges. Trump has himself begun the process of distancing himself from some of his onetime senior aide’s alleged actions around Jan. 6. Meadows’ already bleak legal prospects could get even worse. Rolling Stone has learned that the Jan. 6 committee has been quietly probing his financial dealings, and any new revelations would add to an already long list of unethical and potential illegal actions he’s accused of taking on behalf of Donald Trump.

Read the full report below.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump's inner circle is now convinced that Mark Meadows is likely to face criminal charges over Jan. 6 and the attempts to overturn the 2020 election.https://t.co/qvGjy4zUrO — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) July 13, 2022

ICYMI: Trump’s call to arms on Twitter

Wednesday 13 July 2022 17:09 , Oliver O'Connell

Yesterday’s January 6 committee hearing included examples of the online chatter generated by Donald Trump’s tweet calling his supporters to gather in Washington, DC.

Some of the online rhetoric turned “openly homicidal” and white nationalist, Rep Jamie Raskin said in his presentation.

Trump’s call to arms on Twitter was interpreted as exactly that.



Many posted online that they were ready to die for Trump’s lie and wondered whether the police were willing to die defending Congress and the Vice President against Trump’s mob. pic.twitter.com/OpZa7Hzdkl — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 13, 2022

