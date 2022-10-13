AP sources: Jan. 6 panel will vote to subpoena Trump

·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 panel plans to vote Thursday to issue a subpoena for Donald Trump to appear before the committee.

That's according to two people familiar with the investigation and granted anonymity to discuss it.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump orchestrated a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a “staggering betrayal of his oath" resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol, the Jan. 6 committee declared Thursday.

Statements from Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney at the panel's final public session of the year were laden with language frequently seen in criminal indictments. Both lawmakers described Trump as “substantially” involved in the events of Jan. 6. Cheney said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way.

To illustrate what it said were “purposeful lies,” the committee juxtaposed repeated instances in which top administration officials recounted telling Trump the actual facts with clips of him repeating the exact opposite at his pre-riot rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6.

The panel warned that the insurrection at the Capitol was not an isolated incident but a warning of the fragility of the nation’s democracy in the post-Trump era.

“None of this is normal or acceptable or lawful in a republic,” Republican Rep. Cheney said.

“There is no defense that Donald Trump was duped or irrational. No president can defy the rule of law and act this way in a constitutional republic, period.”

The 10th public session, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections, was delving into Trump's “state of mind," said Democratic Chairman Thompson.

The committee is starting to sum up its findings that Republican Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. The result was the mob storming of the Capitol.

The committee may well make a decision on whether to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department. The panel also announced it would take a public vote on other outstanding issues.

Thursday's hearing opened at a mostly empty Capitol complex, with most lawmakers at home campaigning for reelection. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s backing. Police officers who fought the mob filled the hearing room's front row.

To describe the president’s mindset, the committee divulged new and previously seen material, including interviews with Trump’s top Cabinet officials, aides and associates in which some described the president acknowledging privately that he had lost.

In one, according to ex-White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump looked up at the television and said, “Can you believe I lost to this (expletive) guy?"

The committee is also drawing on the trove of 1.5 million documents it received from the U.S. Secret Service, including an email from Dec. 11, 2020, the day the Supreme Court rejected one of the main lawsuits Trump’s team had brought against the election results.

“Just fyi. POTUS is pissed,” the Secret Service wrote, according to documents obtained by the committee.

White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, recalled Trump as being “livid” and “fired up” about the court's ruling.

Trump told Meadows “something to the effect of: ‘I don’t want people to know we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing. Figure it out,’”Hutchinson told the panel in a recorded interview.

Cabinet members including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia also said in interviews shown at the hearing that they believed that once the legal avenues had been exhausted, that should have been the end of Trump's efforts to remain in power.

“In my view, that was the end of the matter," Barr said of the Dec. 14 Electoral College vote.

But rather than the end of Trump's efforts to stay in power, the committee signaled it was only the beginning — as the president summoned the crowd to Washington for a rally to fight the election on Jan. 6.

The session was serving as a closing argument for the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election, and Kinzinger decided not to run.

Another committee member, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a retired Naval commander, is in a tough reelection bid against state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot.

“President Trump knew the truth. He heard what all his experts and senior staff was telling him,” Kinzinger said. “His intent was plain: Ignore the rule of law and stay in power.”

The panel was expected to share information from its recent interviews — including testimony from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was in contact with the White House during the run-up to Jan. 6.

The committee, having conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.

“He has used this big lie to destabilize our democracy,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-N.Y., who was a young House staff member during the Richard Nixon impeachment inquiry in 1974. “When did that idea occur to him and what did he know while he was doing that?”

This week’s hearing is to be the final presentation from lawmakers before the midterm elections. But staff members say the investigation continues.

The Jan. 6 committee has been meeting for more than a year, set up by the House after Republican senators blocked the formation of an outside panel similar to the 9/11 commission set up after the 2001 terrorist attacks. Even after the launch of its high-profile public hearings last summer, the Jan. 6 committee continued to gather evidence and interviews.

Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is to produce a report of its findings, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.

House Republicans are expected to drop the Jan. 6 probe and turn to other investigations if they win control after midterm elections, primarily focusing on Biden, his family and his administration.

At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.

Police engaged in often bloody, hand-to-hand combat, as Trump’s supporters pushed past barricades, stormed the Capitol and roamed the halls, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and temporarily disrupting the joint session of Congress certifying Biden’s election.

More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.

Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.

Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Singapore jails OnlyFans creator in first such conviction

    Titus Low, 22, is the first person in the conservative nation to be jailed over the adults-only site.

  • Johnson, Barnes to debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are to meet Thursday night for their second and final debate before the Nov. 8 election. Johnson, who is seeking a third term, and Barnes, the lieutenant governor, are locked in a tight race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Their first debate last week, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, was marked by both candidates repeating their well-worn positions, but

  • Joe Biden drops notes during CNN interview

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper helps President Joe Biden pick up his notes during an interview, prompting claims that Mr Biden is protected by the mainstream media. Source: CNN

  • Ron Johnson Gets Old Promise Brutally Flipped Back On Him By Local Newspaper

    The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel torched the Donald Trump loyalist in a stinging column that went to town on his many failings.

  • January 6 hearing live updates: Secret Service had a 10-day warning on Proud Boys' plans

    Chairman Bennie Thompson says Jan. 6 Committee may vote on "further investigative action." Follow here for the latest updates from the hearing.

  • Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril

    Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."

  • McDavid scores hat trick, adds assist to fuel Oilers' 5-3 comeback win over Canucks

    EDMONTON — After a sluggish start to its regular-season opener, Edmonton eventually found its way by orchestrating a huge comeback to win. Connor McDavid scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Oilers battled from a 3-0 deficit to take a 5-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. “It was just not a good start for our group. It was the first game and maybe there was a little bit of jitters,” McDavid said. “It is not going to be perfect every night. You are not going to have the ga

  • WRAPUP 11-Russia begins evacuating civilians from Ukraine's Kherson

    The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region proposed residents take their children and leave for safety, in one of the starkest signs yet that Moscow is losing its grip on territory it claims to have annexed. Russia's TASS news agency reported a first group of civilians fleeing from Kherson was expected to arrive in Russia's Rostov region as soon as Friday.

  • Connecticut GOP candidate acknowledges work in Saudi Arabia

    HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — For months, Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for governor in Connecticut, declined to reveal the clients of his lucrative business consulting firm, saying he had a duty to customers to keep certain things confidential. Democrats wielded the lack of transparency like a cudgel, saying Stefanowski must be hiding something. Now, at least one aspect of his work has been revealed. Stefanowski has acknowledged for the first time that he has done consulting work related t

  • Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. While Social Security recipients welcomed the benefit increase, many said it wasn't

  • Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate

    Americans from across the political spectrum say misinformation is increasing political extremism and hate crimes, according to a new poll that reflects broad and significant concerns about false and misleading claims ahead of next month's midterm elections. About three-quarters of U.S. adults say misinformation is leading to more extreme political views and behaviors such as instances of violence based on race, religion or gender. That's according to the poll from the Pearson Institute and The

  • Text messages between Oath Keepers founder and lawyer not protected, U.S. judge rules

    U.S. prosecutors will be allowed to introduce potentially incriminating messages between the leader of the Oath Keepers and the far-right group's general counsel, a judge ruled on Thursday, saying the texts were personal in nature and do not fall under attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors had briefly shown the court a December 2020 message from founder Stewart Rhodes to lawyer Kellye SoRelle before the defense objected last week. Rhodes is one of five Oath Keepers on trial for their alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Rep. Lofgren Teases 'Pretty Surprising' Material In Upcoming Jan. 6 Public Hearing

    The hearing, which was postponed due to Hurricane Ian, is scheduled for Thursday.

  • The Secret Service gave emails to the Jan 6 committee that could explain what happened inside Trump's limo, report says

    After being subpoenaed, the Secret Service provided more than one million electronic communications to the Jan. 6 House committee.

  • A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent

    The Trump donor Steve Wynn fended off a Justice Department lawsuit seeking to force the casino mogul to disclose alleged past lobbying for China.

  • PSG shaken ahead of big game against rival Marseille

    Having a crisis in autumn is kind of a tradition at Paris Saint-Germain, and this year is no exception. The problem for PSG this season is that it's happening just before the game against rival Marseille, which looks rejuvenated under coach Igor Tudor and travels to the Parc des Princes on Sunday in good form. Just a fortnight ago, the horizon looked clear for the French champions, who looked to build on a great start to the season in both their domestic and continental campaigns. But the pictur

  • Parkland shooter sentenced to life in prison

    Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the jury said Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that he should be executed.

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int