Jan. 6 hearing to focus on how Trump summoned mob ahead of Capitol attack - live updates

Bart Jansen, Candy Woodall and Katherine Swartz, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON – The Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack will focus its seventh hearing Tuesday on how former President Donald Trump summoned protesters to Washington and directed a mob he allegedly knew was armed to the U.S. Capitol.

  • When is the hearing? 1 p.m. EDT

  • What will be covered? Committee members will be connecting the dots from a Dec. 18, 2020, meeting in the Oval Office to events on Jan. 5 and 6, 2021. Live and recorded testimony is expected to show how the December meeting among Trump, attorney Sidney Powell, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and other members of the former president's inner circle, resulted in plans to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory.

  • What is already known? Trump invited protesters to Washington for a rally near the White House against election fraud. Trump was notified the morning of Jan. 6 that members of the crowd were carrying rifles and pistols, and he directed the crowd to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol. The Justice Department charged nearly 800 people after the siege at the Capitol, including seditious conspiracy charges against at least 11 members of the Oath Keepers and five members of the Proud Boys.

Pat Cipollone testimony to be shared

The Tuesday hearing is the first since former White House lawyer Pat Cipollone testified Friday behind closed doors. Video recordings of his testimony will be shared during the Tuesday hearing, continuing a format the committee has used throughout the first six hearings.

He is considered a key witness because of his access and involvement with the former president, especially during Trump's final months in office. Cipollone testified for more than eight hours Friday.

"He was aware of every major move, I think, that Donald Trump was making to try to overthrow the 2020 election and essentially seize the presidency," committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

- Candy Woodall and Bart Jansen

The attack, extremists, Trump: Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump mob. A breakdown of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and the attack.

Murphy and Raskin will lead today’s hearing

Reps. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., will lead today’s proceedings into the role former President Donald Trump had in summoning far right extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oathkeepers to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In social media posts ahead of the hearing, both Raskin and Murphy emphasized former Trump’s tweet on Dec. 19 as a key moment in mobilizing the extremist groups.

“When he sent this tweet, Trump became the first president in American history to call for a protest against the peaceful transfer of power,” Raskin said on Twitter.

Murphy said on Twitter that Trump’s tweet “activated domestic extremist groups” and that some members of Congress “amplified that message, all leading to the attack on January 6th.”

– Katherine Swartz

Steve Bannon offers to testify, but contempt trial won't be delayed

The hearing comes a day after Trump ally Steve Bannon asked a federal court to delay his contempt trial for defying a committee subpoena.

Bannon offered to testify, after refusing since the subpoena was issued in September. But federal prosecutors argued the trial should proceed and a judge denied his request to delay the trial Monday.

"If he wants to come in, I'm sure the committee would be very interested in hearing from him," Raskin said.

His testimony is not anticipated Tuesday.

- Bart Jansen and Candy Woodall

Bannon trial won't be delayed: Steve Bannon's request to delay contempt trial denied after he offered to testify before Jan. 6 panel

Trump fueled mob with fiery language

While Trump fought election results in dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits, he invited protesters to Washington with a tweet Dec. 19, 2020.

"Big protest in D.C. on January 6th," Trump said. "Be there, will be wild!"

Trump also urged the crowd to march to the Capitol, where he said he would join them in cheering on senators and representatives challenging the election results. After a dispute with his security detail, he never went.

"You'll never take back our country with weakness," Trump told the crowd. "You have to show strength and you have to be strong."

-Bart Jansen

What Trump did on Jan. 6: On Jan. 6, Trump was out of public view as aides urged him to act. A breakdown of those 187 minutes.

What has the committee already covered?

Throughout the first six public hearings, the Jan. 6 committee has sought to prove the former president oversaw and coordinated “a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of power,” according to committee's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

It's an investigation that gained momentum in June, most notably with its star witness Cassidy Hutchinson. The former top White House aide testified June 28 and described how Trump knew some of his angry supporters were armed as he directed them to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol.

The committee held six hearings in June. The hearings covered:

-Candy Woodall and Bart Jansen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan 6 hearing Tuesday to focus on Trump summoning mob - live updates

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc