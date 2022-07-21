Jan. 6 hearing to dig into Trump's actions during attack. Kinzinger, Luria leading hearing - live updates

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to chronicle at its Thursday hearing all that was happening in Congress and at the White House during the 187 minutes between then-President Donald Trump’s fiery speech and his video encouraging the mob to go home.

Committee members have argued that Trump’s lack of response was a dereliction of duty under the Constitution to protect Congress.

  • ⌚ What time is the hearing? 8 p.m. EDT.

  • 🎤 Who will testify? The committee hasn’t released the names of the witnesses who will appear at Thursday's hearing, but former Trump aides Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews, who each resigned soon after Jan. 6, are expected to testify. In addition, videotaped depositions from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone; former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and Greg Jacob, former Vice President Mike Pence’s counsel; have already begun to describe that day.

  • 🏛️ Why is this important and what will be said?: While snippets of what happened behind-the-scenes have been revealed through testimony and evidence, there are still large gaps of the day we don't know about and the committee has promised more details which could be revealed in Thursday's "minute by minute" account. At the end of the last hearing July 12, committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney said Trump ignored pleas for help from members of congress and could have called the secretary of defense or his attorney general to stop the attack, but didn't. 

Live timeline of Trump's actions during the Capitol attack: On Jan. 6, Trump was out of public view as aides urged him to act. A breakdown of those 187 minutes.

Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Why look at these 187 minutes?

The committee will scrutinize events from 1:10 p.m. EDT, when Trump stopped speaking at his rally near the White House, until 4:17 p.m., when he posted a tweet with a video urging rioters to go home.

The committee pieced together testimony from more than 1,000 witnesses and 100,000 pages of documents. But gaps remain. For example, White House logs show no calls placed to or by Trump from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. on Jan. 6.

“He was doing nothing to actually stop the riot,” a committee member, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “We will go through pretty much minute by minute during that time frame, from the time he left the stage at the Ellipse, came back to the White House, and really sat in the White House, in the dining room, with his advisers urging him continuously to take action, to take more action.”

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a member of the House Jan. 6 committee, arrives for a hearing of the panel Thursday.
Who are Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, the witnesses expected to testify?

Two new witnesses expected to testify each resigned in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, along with cabinet secretaries and a special envoy to Northern Ireland.

Sarah Matthews was a deputy press secretary and Matthew Pottinger, who was a deputy national security adviser. Both were disturbed by Trump's tweet at 2:24 p.m. calling Vice President Mike Pence a coward. Pence had refused to single-handedly reject electoral votes for President Joe Biden, as Trump and his lawyers had urged.

"It was clear that it was escalating and escalating quickly," Matthews said in a videotaped deposition played at the June 16 hearing. "The situation was already bad, and so it felt like he was pouring gasoline on the fire by tweeting that."

Big question for Jan. 6 committee: Did Trump aide Mark Meadows help stop – or fuel – the insurrection?

Bennie Thompson to lead hearing remotely. Adam Kinzinger, Elaine Luria to oversee evidence

The Jan. 6 committee chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., will lead the hearing remotely after announcing Tuesday he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He said in a statement he was experiencing mild symptoms despite being fully vaccinated.

Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Elaine Luria, D-Va., will oversee the presentation of evidence. Members of the nine-member committee have taken turns during the eight hearings in June and July leading the questioning of witnesses or introducing videotaped depositions and documentary evidence.

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon is on trial for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena

The federal trial against Steve Bannon, a political strategist for Trump, began Monday. Bannon was charged with contempt after defying a House subpoena for documents and testimony. He faces 30 days in jail and a $100,000 fine on each of the two charges, if convicted.

The committee wants to ask Bannon about two calls he had with Trump on Jan. 5, 2021.

After the first call, Bannon said on his podcast, “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow.” The two spoke again for six minutes, but the contents of the call are unknown.

Steve Bannon on trial: Attorneys for Steve Bannon call no witnesses in contempt trial; final arguments set for Friday

Rioters stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.
What did the Jan. 6 committee cover in its first seven hearings on its findings?

During seven previous public hearings, the Jan. 6 committee sought to prove the former president oversaw and coordinated a plan to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

The hearings covered:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan 6 hearing today to focus on hours Trump went dark: live updates

