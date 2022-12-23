Jan. 6 committee's final report spells out the investigation's findings - live updates

Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol released its highly-anticipated final report Thursday, presenting a full account of its findings on former President Donald Trump's efforts to maintain power.

Here are some key findings from the report:

  • The report puts the blame squarely on the former president: "The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him."

  • The more than 800-page report describes the panel's findings as a result of its 18-month investigation into the Capitol attack, including the basis for the committee's recommendation that the Justice Department prosecute a former president for the first time in U.S. history.

  • The committee recommended anyone involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, including Trump, should be barred from government office.

  • One Trump speechwriter texted to someone during the riot: ‘Potus im sure is loving this.'

Trump aide feared 'Trump world': Cassidy Hutchinson says 'Trump world' tried to stifle her – Takeaways from Jan. 6 records

The latest from the report:

Ban Trump from government office?

Those who swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, and then engaged in insurrection during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot should be barred from government office of any kind, the committee’s final report recommends. The report based the proposal on the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which includes a disqualification clause originally intended to keep Confederates from taking part in the government after the Civil War.

The report said disqualification also should apply to former President Donald Trump.

“The Select Committee has referred Donald Trump and others for possible prosecution … including for assisting and providing aid and comfort to an insurrection,” the report said. “The Committee also notes that Donald J. Trump was impeached by a majority of the House of Representatives for Incitement of an Insurrection, and there were 57 votes in the Senate for his conviction.”

– Kevin McCoy

Hope Hicks' Jan. 6 testimony: Will Trump loyalist Hope Hicks' Jan. 6 testimony incriminate the former president?

Trump speechwriter during Jan. 6 riot: ‘Potus im sure is loving this’

As rioters stormed the Capitol and the chilling images played out on television across the nation, Trump wanted to talk about upending the counting of electoral votes that would validate Biden’s victory.

“I said, ‘Mr. President, they’ve taken the Vice President out. They want me to get off the phone, I gotta go,’” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., recalled telling him.

Trump then rang Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. The Republican leader said he urged the president to go on TV and Twitter and “call these people off.”

But the president was non-plussed, falsely asserting they weren’t his people and then telling McCarthy, “Kevin, maybe these people are just more angry about this than you are.”

As the violence at the Capitol escalated, Trump’s speechwriter, Gabriel Robert texted someone, “Potus im sure is loving this.”

– Donovan Slack

Trump reacts to Jan. 6 committee report

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned the final report of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, decrying it as a “witch hunt” again.

Rather than respond to the report’s specific findings, Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's over security issues. The post: "The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops to be used in D.C., show the 'Peacefully and Patrioticly' words I used, or study the reason for the protest, Election Fraud. WITCH HUNT!"

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

– Ella Lee

Read the full PDF of the Jan. 6 committee report here

The committee’s final report made 17 findings about the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, including that Trump plotted to overturn the 2020 results despite knowing he’d lost, sent an angry and armed mob to the Capitol and failed to respond to the violence as it unfolded on television.

Committee recommended Trump be prosecuted at final hearing

  • The committee voted Monday 9-0 to refer four criminal referrals against Trump to the Justice Department: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and "incite," "assist" or "aid and comfort" an insurrection.

  • There could be enough evidence for criminal charges against other Trump allies, like attorneys John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro, the panel said.

  • The committee also is recommending the House Ethics Committee investigate four Republican lawmakers – including Kevin McCarthy, the potential next House speaker – for defying the committee's subpoenas.

Jan. 6 hearing recap: House committee recommends DOJ prosecute Trump over Capitol attack

Next steps: Jan. 6 committee to recommend DOJ pursue criminal charges, but hasn't yet decided on names

Jan. 6 committee final report: How we got here

  • Throughout nine public hearings, the committee made the case that Trump oversaw a "sprawling, multistep conspiracy" to overturn the election and prevent the transfer of presidential power to Joe Biden.

  • In October, the House panel took the extraordinary step of formally subpoenaing Trump, kicking off a legal battle with the former president who has denounced the committee's investigation as political.

  • Though the committee's work has been widely lauded by the left, it has drawn ire from Republicans, who dismissed the panel's work as partisan writ large. With the GOP set to retake the House in January after winning a majority, the committee's end is imminent.

Dig deeper on the Jan. 6 committee

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: January 6 committee report live updates: Read the panel's findings

Latest Stories

  • Republicans Play Chicken With Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWith the all-important vote looming less than two weeks away, the question of whether Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) becomes Speaker of the House seems to hinge on a simple question: Who’s bluffing?As the California Republican works to lock down the 218 votes needed to get the Speaker’s gavel, two opposing camps within the Republican conference have dug in.The “Never Kevin” camp is small: just five archconservative lawmakers have publicly sai

  • Jan. 6 committee says it has no evidence Trump 'expressed any remorse' when he was informed about Ashli Babbitt's shooting during the Capitol riot

    News of Babbitt's shooting did not affect Trump's "state of mind" and there's "no evidence that the President expressed any remorse that day," the panel found.

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion.

  • Jan. 6 report: Trump 'lit that fire' of Capitol insurrection

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago. Trump “lit that fire,” the committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, writes. The 814-page report

  • Jan. 6 committee recommends barring Trump from office in final report

    Jan. 6 committee recommends barring Trump from office in final report

  • Police say two killed, and three wounded in a vehicle rollover in Middlesex

    Police say two people have died and three have been injured after a collision in Middlesex, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police says officers and paramedics responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover at 10 a.m. Thursday. They say two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to hospital. Police say two of those taken to hospital had life-threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward. This report by The Canad

  • Lake's trial to be named governor lacks 1st day bombshells

    PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn't appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove. Lawyers for the former television anchor, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes, are focusing on prob

  • I'm a shopping editor — 11 things I want from Coach Outlet's iconic Boxing Week sale

    For a limited time, Coach Outlet shoppers can save up to 65 per cent on hundreds of styles, plus an additional 20 per cent on 1,000+ accessories.

  • Charlottetown homeowners pull plug on battery storage system because of electrical code

    Hank and Teresa Spierenburg were looking forward to having backup battery power during the next storm outage — after being without electricity for 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona. They recently installed solar panels on their Charlottetown home through the Switch home energy program, and decided to add two batteries at $1,500 each — not enough for all of their electrical needs, but the key ones. But shortly after the batteries were installed, they had to be removed, because they did not

  • Jan. 6 Committee Report Faults Trump for Provoking Capitol Attack

    The House Select Committee investigation on the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol has released its final report

  • Tucker Carlson Has A Total Meltdown About Zelenskyy's Speech To Congress

    The Fox News host freaked out that Ukraine's president dressed "like the manager of a strip club" when he asked for more aid to his war-torn country.

  • Sean Hannity Testified He Didn't Believe Trump's Election Fraud Lies 'For 1 Second'

    That didn't stop the Fox News host from featuring fraud proponents with wild, unproven allegations on his show.

  • Raptors shredded by Warriors in another lacklustre defensive effort

    The Raptors had no answer for Jordan Poole and the Warriors Sunday night.

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win in the opener of a rare two-game series between the clubs in San Jose. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the S

  • Canadian Premier League voluntarily recognizes new players' association

    TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League says it has voluntarily recognized that the Professional Footballers Association of Canada will represent professional soccer players under contract to CPL teams. An online, secret ballot was held among players between Dec. 15 and 19 with the majority of votes in favour of PFA Canada representing the players as their bargaining agent. All players under contract to CPL clubs were given the opportunity to cast a vote. CPL commissioner Mark Noonan and PFA Canad

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Anaheim has earned only four points during that stre