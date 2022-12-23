Jan. 6 committee's final report spells out the investigation's findings - live updates

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol released its highly-anticipated final report Thursday, presenting a full account of its findings on former President Donald Trump's efforts to maintain power.

Here are some key findings from the report:

The report puts the blame squarely on the former president: "The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him."

The more than 800-page report describes the panel's findings as a result of its 18-month investigation into the Capitol attack, including the basis for the committee's recommendation that the Justice Department prosecute a former president for the first time in U.S. history.

The committee recommended anyone involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, including Trump, should be barred from government office.

One Trump speechwriter texted to someone during the riot: ‘Potus im sure is loving this.'

The latest from the report:

Ban Trump from government office?

Those who swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, and then engaged in insurrection during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot should be barred from government office of any kind, the committee’s final report recommends. The report based the proposal on the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which includes a disqualification clause originally intended to keep Confederates from taking part in the government after the Civil War.

The report said disqualification also should apply to former President Donald Trump.

“The Select Committee has referred Donald Trump and others for possible prosecution … including for assisting and providing aid and comfort to an insurrection,” the report said. “The Committee also notes that Donald J. Trump was impeached by a majority of the House of Representatives for Incitement of an Insurrection, and there were 57 votes in the Senate for his conviction.”

Trump speechwriter during Jan. 6 riot: ‘Potus im sure is loving this’

As rioters stormed the Capitol and the chilling images played out on television across the nation, Trump wanted to talk about upending the counting of electoral votes that would validate Biden’s victory.

“I said, ‘Mr. President, they’ve taken the Vice President out. They want me to get off the phone, I gotta go,’” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., recalled telling him.

Trump then rang Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. The Republican leader said he urged the president to go on TV and Twitter and “call these people off.”

But the president was non-plussed, falsely asserting they weren’t his people and then telling McCarthy, “Kevin, maybe these people are just more angry about this than you are.”

As the violence at the Capitol escalated, Trump’s speechwriter, Gabriel Robert texted someone, “Potus im sure is loving this.”

Trump reacts to Jan. 6 committee report

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned the final report of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, decrying it as a “witch hunt” again.

Rather than respond to the report’s specific findings, Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's over security issues. The post: "The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops to be used in D.C., show the 'Peacefully and Patrioticly' words I used, or study the reason for the protest, Election Fraud. WITCH HUNT!"

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Read the full PDF of the Jan. 6 committee report here

The committee’s final report made 17 findings about the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, including that Trump plotted to overturn the 2020 results despite knowing he’d lost, sent an angry and armed mob to the Capitol and failed to respond to the violence as it unfolded on television.

Committee recommended Trump be prosecuted at final hearing

The committee voted Monday 9-0 to refer four criminal referrals against Trump to the Justice Department: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and "incite," "assist" or "aid and comfort" an insurrection.

There could be enough evidence for criminal charges against other Trump allies, like attorneys John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro, the panel said.

The committee also is recommending the House Ethics Committee investigate four Republican lawmakers – including Kevin McCarthy, the potential next House speaker – for defying the committee's subpoenas.

Jan. 6 committee final report: How we got here

Throughout nine public hearings, the committee made the case that Trump oversaw a "sprawling, multistep conspiracy" to overturn the election and prevent the transfer of presidential power to Joe Biden.

In October, the House panel took the extraordinary step of formally subpoenaing Trump, kicking off a legal battle with the former president who has denounced the committee's investigation as political.

Though the committee's work has been widely lauded by the left, it has drawn ire from Republicans, who dismissed the panel's work as partisan writ large. With the GOP set to retake the House in January after winning a majority, the committee's end is imminent.

