Jan. 6 Committee's Final Report Likely To Be Published By Christmas, Chairman Says

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) on Tuesday said there is a “good possibility” the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection will publish its final report by Christmas.

Thompson, who chairs the panel, told reporters the document is unlikely to be released before Congress goes on recess in mid-December. But he said the main contents of the report have been decided on.

“The body of the report is complete and there is general agreement on that,” Thompson said, according to CNN.

Committee members are working to wrap up the probe before the GOP regains control of the chamber in January after its narrow win in the midterm elections, and likely ends the investigation.

The Jan. 6 panel chairman said the report will be split into eight chapters and will focus not only on former President Donald Trump, but also highlight some other issues, including material that hasn’t been released to date.

His comments follow a Washington Post article published last week detailing grievances of committee staffers with Vice Chair Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) reported insistence for the document to focus on former Trump’s conduct, leaving out important findings in other areas of the probe.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), another member of the committee, downplayed the Post’s account on Sunday.

“I would like to see our report be as broad and inclusive as possible,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash.

Schiff added that committee members are now deliberating over the contents of the report and “what is beyond the scope of our investigation.”

Thompson said any criminal referrals would be issued separately to the report, adding that the issue is still under discussion.

In recent days, the panel has heard from Kellyanne Conway, a longtime senior adviser to Trump, and Tony Ornato, who served as deputy chief of staff in the Trump White House and was also the subject of Cassidy Hutchinson’s public testimony.

Meanwhile, the process of charging individuals who participated in the Jan. 6 attack is moving along. Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder, and Kelly Meggs, a member who ran its Florida chapter, were found guilty of seditious conspiracy by a jury.

Related...