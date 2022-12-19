Jan. 6 committee to weigh actions against GOP lawmakers who flouted subpoenas, Schiff says

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack will also vote on how to handle Republican members of Congress who defied the committee’s subpoenas in addition to its votes on whether to issue a criminal referral of former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department.

“We will also be considering what’s the appropriate remedy for members of Congress who ignored congressional subpoenas as well as the evidence that was so pertinent to our investigation,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. and a member of the committee, told CNN’s State of the Union.

Earlier this year, the committee issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP representatives to testify to the committee about their involvement with Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election: Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama. All five ignored the subpoenas.

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Schiff declined to provide specific details as to what the committee will vote on, but said the committee has weighed various options including censures and referrals to the House Ethics Committee.

“We have weighed, what is the remedy for members of Congress? Is it a criminal referral to another branch of government or is it better that the Congress police its own?” Schiff said.

On whether the committee will issue a criminal referral of Trump to the Department of Justice, Schiff said he did not “want to telegraph too much,” but that he personally thought “there’s sufficient evidence to charge the president.”

“The evidence seems pretty plain to me,” Schiff said. “This is someone who tried to interfere with a joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the Capitol. If that’s not criminal, then I don’t know what is.”

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 committee weighs actions on GOP lawmakers who ignored subpoenas