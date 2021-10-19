Jan. 6 committee vote, Murdaugh in court, NBA season tips off: 5 things to know Tuesday

Jan. 6 committee will vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is scheduled to vote Tuesday to advance a contempt citation against former President Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon. Bannon, who has been subpoenaed by the committee, has refused to comply. Trump's lawyers have directed witnesses not to cooperate with congressional investigators, invoking executive privilege. But the Biden administration has rejected the former president's attempt to withhold documents from the investigating panel. Still, Bannon's legal team cited executive privilege when formally notifying the committee of his intention to refuse investigators' requests. However, the committee is ramping up its efforts to compel him to testify, and deter others they have subpoenaed from not cooperating. “If you don't show up for a subpoena, and you just blow off a government order, that's a crime," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the Jan. 6 commission, said last week.

FBI assisting with effort to free US missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

The FBI will continue to work with the State Department Tuesday on efforts to release a group of U.S. missionaries kidnapped in Haiti over the weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. Psaki also noted the U.S. embassy is "providing assistance to the families to resolve the situation." Seventeen people – all Americans except one Canadian – were seized Saturday in the community of Ganthier, east of the capital Port-au-Prince, the Millersburg, Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said. The kidnapping was the work of the 400 Mawozo gang, which controls the area where the attack took place, Haitian police said. In recent months, an alarming rise in kidnappings has been fueled by the disintegration of government control after President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in July.

Northwest workers who don't comply with vaccine mandate to lose their jobs

As COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadlines loom over police departments nationwide, law enforcement leaders and politicians must weigh whether defiant officers can keep their jobs amid already-depleted police forces. In the Pacific Northwest, tensions are coming to a head as Oregon's state and Seattle's city employees are poised to lose their jobs early Tuesday if they don't comply. Seattle's police department has lost more than 300 officers over the past year, according to Mike Solan, the president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild union. He told The Associated Press he anticipates another "mass exodus" of officers as the vaccine mandate comes into effect. Several members of the Washington State Patrol sued Gov. Jay Inslee, claiming he overstepped his legal authority and violated their rights with his vaccine mandate. A judge ruled Monday that Inslee acted legally. Oregon State Police troopers tried to temporarily pause the vaccine mandate that went into effect Monday night. A judge rejected that request on Oct. 7.

Alex Murdaugh back in court over housekeeper death case

Alex Murdaugh, the embattled South Carolina attorney at the center of multiple investigations following the deaths of his wife and son in June, is due in court Tuesday on charges related to mishandling funds in a former housekeeper's wrongful death lawsuit. Murdaugh is facing a bond hearing following his arrest last week in Orlando after he was released from a drug rehabilitation facility. He faces two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses tied to a suit filed by the sons of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. Murdaugh already faces multiple charges in an alleged plot to arrange his own murder in order for his $10 million life insurance policy to be paid out to his surviving son.

NBA season tips off with title favorites in action

The NBA's 2021-22 season will begin Tuesday night with two matchups featuring a bevy of established stars. The first game of the season will feature Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT), a team led by Kevin Durant that pushed the Bucks to the brink of elimination in last season's Eastern Conference semifinals. One key player who won't be available for the Nets is Kyrie Irving, who won't be able to play until he is vaccinated. Later on Tuesday, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers will host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (10 p.m. ET, TNT). After an early playoff exit last season, the Lakers will enter the game with a retooled roster that features many new players, including multiple-time All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony and other key contributors such as DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard, Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk.

